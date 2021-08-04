U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

Global $10.67 Billion Carbon Dioxide Market to 2028: Rise in Usage in Oil & Gas for Enhanced Oil Recovery, Food & Beverages and Healthcare

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Dioxide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Ethyl Alcohol, Substitute Natural Gas), by Application (Food & Beverage, Medical), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon dioxide market size is expected to reach USD 10.67 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.0%

The rise in usage of carbon dioxide in sectors, such as oil & gas for enhanced oil recovery, food & beverages and healthcare, is a key driving factor for the market.

Fluctuation in crude oil prices along with a rise in the number of matured oil & gas wells are resulting in oil & gas operators implementing various techniques to enhance the drilling efficiency of the existing wells. Furthermore, oil & gas operators are adopting carbon dioxide-based enhanced oil recovery techniques, which will boost the product demand in the future.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the market growth owing to factors, such as strict social distancing norms and lockdowns in various countries around the world. This has resulted in a reduction in demand for oil & gas as well as the shutting down of industries, such as automobile, semiconductor and consumer electronics, which affected the demand for carbon dioxide from these end users.

Major global players in the CO2 market, such as Linde plc, Air Liquide and Air Products, Inc., account for a major share. Major companies utilize merger and acquisition strategies to enhance their industry share. For instance, Linde plc was formed by the merger of Linde AG and Praxair, which got completed in October 2018.

Carbon Dioxide Market Report Highlights

  • North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the presence of several CO2-based EOR projects in the region and major food & beverages manufacturing companies

  • Ethyl Alcohol emerged as the largest source segment in 2020 owing to the production of high purity CO2 and due to comparatively lower cost of production than other sources

  • The food & beverages application segment led the market in 2020 with the largest revenue share owing to the utilization of CO2 in inert gas for packing fresh meat and vegetables, carbonated beverages manufacturing and freezing & chilling of food

  • Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rise in food & beverages manufacturing companies in APAC along with the focus on the implementation of CO2-based EOR in countries, such as China, India and Indonesia

  • The medical application segment is expected to witness the second-fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rise in product utilization in pure form and gas mixtures for cryotherapy, cryopreservation, anesthesia and insufflation gas

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook
2.2 Segmental Outlook
2.3 Competitive Insights

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Global Industrial Gases Market Outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1 Carbon Dioxide Source Trends
3.3.1.1 Procurement Best Practices
3.3.2 Carbon Dioxide: Sales Channel Analysis
3.3.3 Carbon Dioxide: Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis
3.3.4 Profit Margin Analysis
3.4 Technology Overview
3.4.1 Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)
3.4.2 Technology Trends
3.5 Regulatory Framework
3.5.1 Standard & Compliances
3.5.2 Safety
3.6 Environmental Impact Analysis
3.7 Market Dynamics
3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.7.1.1 Increasing use of carbon dioxide in enhanced oil recovery (EOR)
3.7.1.2 Increasing consumption of carbon dioxide in the medical industry
3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.7.2.1 Increasing carbon emissions & high cost of carbon capture & storage (CCS) technology
3.8 Trade Analysis
3.8.1 Major Importers, Key Country Analysis 2020
3.8.2 Major Exporters, Key Country Analysis 2020
3.9 Business Environment Analysis: Carbon Dioxide Market
3.9.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.9.2 Pestel analysis
3.10 Major Liquefaction Plants
3.11 Carbon Pricing Initiatives
3.12 Carbon Pricing Emission Coverage & Tax Composition
3.12.1 Carbon Price Gaps In Different Sectors
3.12.2 Estimated Emission Coverage & Permit Price
3.12.3 Effective Carbon Prices
3.13 Impact of COVID-19 on Carbon Dioxide Market

Chapter 4 Global Carbon Dioxide Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Definition & Scope
4.2 Global Carbon Dioxide Market: Source Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
4.3 Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, 2016 to 2028 for the following:
4.3.1 Hydrogen
4.3.2 Ethyl Alcohol
4.3.3 Ethylene Oxide
4.3.4 Substitute Natural Gas

Chapter 5 Global Carbon Dioxide Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Definition & Scope
5.2 Global Carbon Dioxide Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.3 Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, 2016 to 2028 for the following:
5.3.1 Food & Beverage
5.3.2 Oil & Gas
5.3.3 Medical
5.3.4 Rubber
5.3.5 Fire Fighting

Chapter 6 Global Carbon Dioxide Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Definition & Scope
6.2 Global Carbon Dioxide Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.3 Global Carbon Dioxide Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2016 to 2028

Chapter 7 Global Carbon Dioxide Market - Competitive Landscape
7.1 Key Global Players & Recent Market Developments & Their Impact On The Industry
7.2 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
7.3 Vendor Landscape
7.3.1 Key Company Market Positioning Analysis, 2020

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Air Liquide

  • Linde plc

  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

  • Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

  • Messer

  • SOL Group

  • Sicgil India Limited

  • Strandmollen A / S

  • ACAIL Gas

  • Gulf Cryo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3fxs

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


