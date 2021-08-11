U.S. markets closed

Global $10+ Billion Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Markets to 2028: Natural, Synthetic, Hybrid, Subcutaneous, Ocular, Oral Cavity, Topical

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Polymer Origin (Natural, Synthetic, Hybrid), by Route (Subcutaneous, Ocular, Oral Cavity), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global hydrogel-based drug delivery system market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Surging demand for controlled releases drug delivery system across many therapeutic areas is a key factor expected to contribute to market growth during the forecast period.

Hydrogel-based drug delivery systems deliver the therapeutic drug directly at the target site and in a sustained manner. This can leverage beneficial outcomes such as improved efficacy, reduced side effects, and decreased dosage for patients and formulators. Hydrogel-based drug delivery systems are appealing and have been used in many branches of medicine such as oncology, pain management, immunology, cardiology, and wound management.

The unique physical properties of hydrogel attract their interest in use for drug delivery applications. The porosity and drug loading capacity of hydrogels can be adjusted by modifying the density of cross-linking. This helps them to protect liable large drug molecules from degradation increasing the half-life.

Many research studies have been carried out to examining the delivery of insulin orally using hydrogel systems. As patient compliance issues are frequently reported with injectable insulins such innovation is expected to be a disruptive technology in the diabetes care market.

There are numerous clinical studies underway specific to hydrogel-based drug delivery systems and various hydrogel technologies have already received regulatory approval for biomedical application. However, the technological challenges including the absence of defined regulatory guidelines, chemistry, complex manufacturing and control paraments, and practical adaptability are major roadblocks in the successful implementation in drug delivery use.

For instance, the fabrication of hydrogel is complex and varies significantly depending upon the hydrogel systems.

Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market Report Highlights

  • Based on polymer origin, the synthetic segment held the largest proportion of market share in 2020

  • The hybrid segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the development of stimuli-responsive hydrogel technology

  • The synthetic segment is anticipated to grow fast over the forecast period compared to natural hydrogels due to their high drug loading capacity and improved mechanical strength

  • Based on delivery route, the ocular segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020

  • The subcutaneous segment is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of clinical and pre-clinical studies carried out

  • North America holds the largest revenue share in this market due to the presence of key companies in the region doing R&D on specific hydrogel-based drug delivery systems

  • In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to large patient base, improving healthcare infrastructure, and surging demand for modern therapies

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Hydrogel Based Drug Delivery Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook.
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Reimbursement framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.4.4. Market challenge analysis
3.5. Hydrogel Based Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Industry analysis - Porter's
3.5.2. PESTEL analysis
3.5.3. Major deals &strategic alliances analysis
3.5.4. Market entry strategies

Chapter 4. Global Hydrogel Based Drug Delivery Systems Market: Polymer Origin Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definitions and Scope
4.1.1. Natural
4.1.2. Synthetic
4.1.3. Hybrid
4.2. Global Hydrogel Based Drug Delivery Systems Market Share, 2020 & 2028
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Global Hydrogel Based Drug Delivery Systems Market by Polymer Origin Outlook
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2020 to 2028 for the following
4.5.1. Natural
4.5.2. Synthetic
4.5.3. Hybrid

Chapter 5. Global Hydrogel Based Drug Delivery Systems Market: Delivery Route Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions and Scope
5.1.1. Subcutaneous
5.1.2. Ocular
5.1.3. Oral Cavity
5.1.4. Topical
5.1.5. Other
5.2. Global Hydrogel Based Drug Delivery Systems Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Global Hydrogel Based Drug Delivery Systems Market by Delivery Route Outlook
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2020 to 2028 for the following
5.5.1. Subcutaneous
5.5.2. Ocular
5.5.3. Oral Cavity
5.5.4. Topical

Chapter 6. Global Hydrogel Based Drug Delivery Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.2. Regional Market Dashboard
6.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot
6.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2021

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

  • Ferring B.V.

  • Endo International plc

  • Akorn, Incorporated

  • Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc

  • GALDERMA

  • Blairex Laboratories, Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Bausch and Lomb

  • Medtronic

  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkky2c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-10-billion-hydrogel-based-drug-delivery-system-markets-to-2028-natural-synthetic-hybrid-subcutaneous-ocular-oral-cavity-topical-301353511.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

