U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.98
    +53.34 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,764.82
    +506.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,052.24
    +155.40 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.04
    +40.48 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.26
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.00
    -5.80 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0049 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    +0.0106 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2980
    +0.5200 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,732.32
    +1,248.21 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.18
    +10.26 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Global $10+ Mn Ursolic Acid Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ursolic Acid Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global ursolic acid market is expected to grow from $7.62 million in 2020 to $8.12 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The market is expected to reach $10.34 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Major players in the ursolic acid market are Sabinsa, Sami Labs, Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering, Hunan NutraMax, Changsha E.K HERB, Xi an TonKing, Geneham Pharmaceutical, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., MP Biomedicals, and Cayman Chemical Company.

The ursolic acid market consists of sales of ursolic acid and related-products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture ursolic acid that belongs to a member of the triterpene family of chemicals, which are found in both plants and mammals. Ursolic acid is a naturally occurring chemical molecule found in a wide range of plants, including rosemary and apples. It's presumed to contain anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cancer-fighting properties.

The main types of ursolic acid include 25% ursolic acid, 50% ursolic acid, 90% ursolic acid, 98% ursolic acid and others. The 25% ursolic acid is extracted from different sources and standardized to 25% for a more reliable formulation and consistency. The various forms of ursolic acids are powdered form, capsules, liquid form and is used in pharmaceutical, food and beverages, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and other industries.

North America was the largest region in the ursolic acid market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second-largest market in ursolic acid market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rapid growth in the utilization of ursolic acid in the manufacturing of various products in the cosmetic industry owing to spiked growth and demand for herbal products is expected to garner the growth of the market over coming years. Ursolic acid in cosmetic products is used as an anti-aging agent, anti-inflammatory, anti-wrinkle agent, and antioxidant.

According to Forbes, 2019, the worth of the global beauty industry is $532 billion. With a 20% market share, the USA currently leads the world in the beauty sector, followed by China (13%) and Japan (8%). Thus, the increasing penetration of ursolic acid in the cosmetic industry drives the growth of the ursolic acid market.

The side effects of ursolic acid are expected to hamper the growth of the ursolic acid market in the forecast period. Ursolic acid has been related to several negative effects According to research by Brain Wiz, ursolic acid may serve as an anti-fertility agent, reducing reproductive capacity in the short term.

Although it has not been linked to long-term harm in the testes, animal studies indicate it may impair spermatogenesis. It may also affect sperm motility. The side effects of ursolic acid include nausea, stomach swelling, trace amounts of blood in the urine, increased sodium levels, and skin rash. Therefore, the side effects of ursolic acid hinder the growth of the ursolic acid market.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of the ursolic acid market in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Ursolic Acid Market Characteristics

3. Ursolic Acid Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Ursolic Acid

5. Ursolic Acid Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Ursolic Acid Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints On the Market
5.2. Global Ursolic Acid Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Ursolic Acid Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Ursolic Acid Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
25% Ursolic Acid
50% Ursolic Acid
90% Ursolic Acid
98% Ursolic Acid

  • Others

6.2. Global Ursolic Acid Market, Segmentation by Form, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Powdered Form

  • Capsules

  • Liquid Form

6.3. Global Ursolic Acid Market, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Food and Beverage

  • Cosmetics

  • Nutraceuticals

  • Others

7. Ursolic Acid Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Ursolic Acid Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Ursolic Acid Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • Sabinsa

  • Sami Labs

  • Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients

  • Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering

  • Hunan NutraMax

  • Changsha E.K HERB

  • Xi an TonKing

  • Geneham Pharmaceutical

  • TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

  • MP Biomedicals

  • Cayman Chemical Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8uhtgn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-10-mn-ursolic-acid-markets-2015-2020-2020-2025f-2030f-301384237.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • BHP, Rio Tinto, and Vale Stocks Look Cheap Based on Current Iron-Ore Prices

    The major global iron-ore producers— BHP Group Vale and Rio Tinto —look appealing after the recent sharp declines in their stock prices because they are now discounting lower commodity prices. The stocks are discounting an iron-ore price of $86.37 a metric ton, against the current spot price of $107 a ton, Chris LaFemina, a Jefferies analyst, says in a note titled “What Iron Price is Priced In.” “If the reality in China is a soft landing in which the government manages the Evergrande collapse without causing contagion, these shares are undervalued and would likely outperform,” he wrote.

  • Moderna CEO says pandemic could be over in a year: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani gives a Covid-19 update as the CDC advisory committee is set to vote on Pfizer booster data&nbsp;

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • BP temporarily closes some petrol sites amid lorry driver shortage

    The company said 'a handful' of its 1,200 sites would be shut for the second time in just a few months.

  • Thursday's Market Minute: Gold Slumps, But Still Within Trading Range

    Gold futures fell almost -3% within the span of two days last week, with this week bringing modest improvement. Major moving averages, which have been clustered together and trending sideways since early June as price chopped around, are starting to spread apart to the downside; the 21-day, 63-day & 252-day Exponential Moving Averages are now all sloping downward, which typically would be viewed as bearish. The /GC contract’s advance during last week halted cold at the 252-EMA and the subsequent

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • Europe next to suffer from CO2 shortage, industry chiefs warn

    Carbon dioxide shortages could spread across Europe, business leaders have warned, striking a new blow to the Continent’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Uber Eats snatches Shell deal from Deliveroo to grow grocery business

    The rapid delivery operator said Shell will soon have more than 340 stores on the Uber Eats app.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cloud computing market is a core growth engine of the tech sector. Cloud infrastructure platforms power countless websites, apps, and streaming media services, and also provide companies with extra storage and computing power. Cloud-based software services can also analyze data, help companies make decisions, and enable people to work remotely.

  • Ulta Beauty's Charts Are Looking Pretty

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady/neutral since April but that has not stopped ULTA from climbing to new highs. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has been above the zero line for most of the past year. Near-term, the MACD oscillator is in a take profits, sell signal.

  • Gas Crisis Threatens Europe With Heatless, Meatless Winter—and a Slower Recovery

    A shortage of natural gas in Europe has caused prices to spiral triggering a raft of knock-on effects, including the risk of food shortages and energy providers going under. The problem is likely to spread to the rest of Europe in the coming months, and threaten the nascent economic recovery, business analysts have begun to warn. Two fertilizer plants in the U.K. have been forced to shut down because of the higher wholesale gas prices.

  • Brent Settles at Highest Since 2018 as Global Supplies Tighten

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude futures settled at the highest level in almost three years as supplies shrink at a time when a global energy crunch makes it increasingly likely oil will be tapped for power generation.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin Re

  • Arctic Oil, Gas Production Is Booming Despite Climate Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas companies are being bankrolled by some of the biggest names in finance to tap the Arctic’s vast natural wealth even as warnings grow about the melting ice cap due to man-made global warming.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire Countr

  • Top Industrial Stocks for October 2021

    These are the industrial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue Bullish Move

    Crude oil markets have rallied again during the course of the trading session on Thursday, as crude oil continues to see quite a bit of demand out there in the marketplace.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Buying Pressure Could Weaken as Market Nears Major Resistance Levels

    Crude production jumped 500,000 barrels per day in the week to 10.6 million bpd, as Gulf offshore facilities resumed operations, Reuters reported.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for October 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • STB Keeps Busy With Mergers, Last-Mile Data, Reciprocal Switching

    As the Surface Transportation Board considers the proposed merger between Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific, on the forefront of stakeholders' minds will be how the two will transition their operations to serve one network, according to two transportation attorneys speaking at FTR's virtual conference last week. The KCS-CP merger is one of many issues that could keep board members busy through the end of this year and into the next. Stakeholders will be watching how KCS (NYSE: KSU) and C

  • Cathie Wood, Rob Arnott and Why Value vs. Growth Is the Wrong Topic to Debate

    Advisors shouldn’t try to predict whether value or growth will outperform. A low-cost total market approach will almost certainly beat the average investor.