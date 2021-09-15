U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.50
    +13.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,672.00
    +89.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,439.75
    +52.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.40
    +6.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.49
    +1.03 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.80
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -0.46 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3370
    -0.3430 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,206.64
    +1,295.57 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,198.19
    +39.46 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.19
    +7.13 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Global $11.12 Bn Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment Markets to 2030

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ultrasound systems devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $8.43 billion in 2020 to $9.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The market is expected to reach $11.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Major players in the ultrasound devices and equipment market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Ltd and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

The ultrasound devices and equipment market consists of sales of ultrasound devices and equipment and related services. Ultrasound systems are machines used to see internal body structures based on the ultrasound application. Ultrasound systems are used in applications such as radiology/general imaging, orthopedic, cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular, urology, and other applications (breast imaging, hematology, anesthesiology, and emergency care).

Introduction of the 3D/4D Ultrasound devices is the latest trend that is going to change the landscape of ultrasound devices and equipment market. The 3D/4D technology ultrasound device provides real time enhanced imaging of the internal anatomy/fetus, also enabling real-time volume imagining.

This technology can also help in performing complex surgeries. The 3D/4D ultrasound device would also feature improved image visualization power, shorten examination time and decrease strain injury during the surgery. For example, Toshiba's Aplio i900 Ultrasound machine makes use of the 3D/4D technology.

Safety and effectiveness of ultrasound system devices and equipment is heavily monitored and regulated across the world. In 2018, the Indian Government has decided to thoroughly monitor these devices as they are being imported to India without much registration protocols.

In order to ensure the efficiency & safety of ultrasound system devices and prevent the abuse of these devices for sex selection, the Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) has included these devices in medical devices category and will now monitor and regulate import, manufacture, distribution and sale of these devices.

An additional permission to be taken from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) is required by the manufacturers of ultrasound system devices. These stringent regulatory policies may impact the ultrasound system devices and equipment market in India, one of the fastest growing market.

Strict approvals and regulations by government bodies such as US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is hampering the growth of Ultrasound system devices and equipment market.

The manufacturers are required to comply several regulations in the form of device quality check, labeling, premarket approval, device investigation and reporting, apart from the regular registration process. Such excessive, strict and rigid regulations are restraining the market's growth.

Due to these stringent regulations, many manufacturers prefer to outsource the manufacturing to other countries where no such regulations are imposed. For example, FDA rejected the launch of EDAP TMS's latest High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) device stating safety concern.

Government and private funding in ultrasonic devices manufacturing companies is driving the growth for the ultrasound systems device and equipment market. The investments by private firms as well government would provide adequate capital for the ultrasonic device manufacturing companies to conduct research and development and develop innovative and advanced ultrasound devices. These funding's would not only encourage innovative devices but boost the market as well.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 on Ultrasound Devices And Equipment

5. Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints on The Market
5.2. Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints on the Market

6. Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

  • Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

6.2. Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic Imaging & Surgical Centers

  • Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

  • Clinics

6.3. Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Cart/Trolley Based

  • Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices

6.4. Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • A-Mode

  • B-Mode or 2D Mode

  • C-Mode

  • M-Mode

  • Doppler Mode

  • Pulse Inversion Mode

  • Harmonic Mode

7. Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • GE Healthcare

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Philips Healthcare

  • Mindray Medical International Ltd

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

  • Hitachi Ltd

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • Samsung Electronics

  • Canon Medical Systems

  • Hologic

  • Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd

  • Analogic Corporation

  • Esaote S.p.A

  • Carestream

  • Chison Medical Imaging

  • Mobisante

  • Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd

  • Echometrix

  • Butterfly Network

  • ProDiagnose

  • eXo Imaging

  • Teenyco

  • Canon Medical Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10xd3d


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech Topped the Market on Tuesday

    Popular coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was a hit with investors on Tuesday. Earlier that day, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson mapped out his government's plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country through the fall and winter. An essential component of this strategy is booster shots for people over 50, as folks in that demographic are considered to be more susceptible to the coronavirus.

  • Occidental Petroleum Looks Ready to Strengthen

    Some investors may be shying away from stocks like OXY but if there is a successful trade to be made we should consider it.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Macau casino operator stocks plummeted by as much as a third on Wednesday, losing around $14 billion in value, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, a government proposal to revise the city's gaming law spooked a Hong Kong market already slammed hard into the red by a broad Beijing regulatory crackdown, across sectors from technology to education and property, that has sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Regulators across the US are targeting the food delivery industry

    Regulators are coming for the food delivery companies. Recently, New York City and San Francisco placed permanent fee caps over how much third-party delivery services could charge restaurants. The food delivery companies have attracted antitrust scrutiny as well.

  • Wall Street Chiefs Meet China Officials Amid Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street executives and top Chinese regulators plan to hold a virtual meeting to discuss topics including Beijing’s market-roiling crackdown on the private sector and U.S.-China relations. The meeting on Thursday marks a resumption of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable that was first convened in September 2018, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the gathering is private. The talks had taken a back seat amid the pandemic.Bla

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Proposed Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Oil Extends Rally as Industry Report Shows Slump in Inventories

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained after a U.S. industry report showed another decline in inventories of crude and gasoline, signaling a tightening market.Global benchmark Brent rose above $74, while West Texas Intermediate advanced for a fourth day. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported nationwide crude stockpiles fell 5.44 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the matter. Official data will be released later, while the dollar also weakened making commodities p

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Goldman Almost Doubles Asia Coal Forecast on Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. almost doubled its outlook for Asian coal prices as a global recovery in power demand and production issues in key mining countries combine to make supply scarce.Benchmark Newcastle thermal coal will average $190 a ton in the fourth quarter, up from a previous forecast of $100, to meet demand in the northern hemisphere winter and taking account of a global rally in natural gas, analysts Paul Young and Hugo Nicolaci said Tuesday in a research note. The bank

  • The Downside Correction in Magna International Has Run Its Course

    This is a mechanical sell signal signal and often late. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line declined into late July but has since moved sideways suggesting a balance now between bulls and bears. The weekly OBV line shows stability in recent weeks while the MACD oscillator is testing the zero line but narrowing.

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • Boeing CEO, Board Ask Judge to Clarify Ruling

    Attorneys for Boeing CEO and current and former directors asked a Delaware judge to reconsider her ruling siding with plaintiffs.

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q4 2021

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers.

  • As oil-well backlog shrinks, U.S. shale may upset investors and drill more

    U.S. energy producers have cut so deeply into a once-large reserve of oil wells waiting to be turned on they soon may have to resume drilling to keep production from sagging, executives and analysts said. This would mean an increase in spending which could unsettle investors who have benefited from shale companies' recent prioritization of shareholder returns over ramping up production. Companies, including Diamondback, Pioneer Natural Resource and Devon Energy, for example, have redirected rising cash returns to dividend growth, variable distributions, buybacks, and further debt reduction.