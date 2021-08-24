U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.75
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,324.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,351.25
    +46.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.50
    +6.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.55
    +0.91 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.26
    -1.30 (-7.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7370
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,428.45
    -816.72 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,253.68
    -9.76 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,092.12
    -16.90 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Global $11.3 BN Hosted PBX Markets, 2021-2026 - Rising Adoption of the Telco Cloud, Advent of Webrtc, Growing Trend of Network Convergence and UC Applications

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hosted PBX Market (2021-2026) by Component, Services, Organization Size, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Hosted PBX Market is estimated to be USD 5.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.3 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.5%.

Hosted PBX allows employees to work from home and still be connected to the office telephone system. The initiative of work from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic is driving the market growth for Hosted PBX.

Due to the significant cost savings offered by Hosted PBX in telecom infrastructures, such as installation, operation, and maintenance costs, there is an increase in the demand among organizations for the installation of hosted PBX. Hosted PBX provides add-on benefits that authorize organizations to extend their telephone lines virtually with the use of softphones, thereby eliminating the need for dedicated hardware or device and the costs involved.

Conversely, the security and privacy concerns are likely to hinder the market growth. As voice quality and connectivity depend on Internet bandwidth, any disruptions on the internet results in loss of phone service. Furthermore, the unfamiliarity of hosted PBX users with VoIP technology and support problems from hosted PBX service providers pose challenges in the growth of the market.

Some of the companies covered in this report are At&T, Cisco, BT Group, 8*8, Avaya, MegaPath, Polycom, Ringcentral, Ozonetel, Comcast Business, Bullseye Telecom, Telesystem, Mitel Networks, 3CX.

Segments Covered

By Component, the Services segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Services are evolving as an important aspect, as vendors are offering integrated service packages along with IP telephony solutions to their clients. In addition, it delivers secure, reliable phone service to an organization through the already installed Internet connection instead of a privately managed call controller or server. Hence hosted PBX services contribute to the maximum market share.

By Services, the Virtual Deployment and Setup segment holds the largest market share. This service enables deploying and setting up IP telephony to the enterprises by providing virtual support and assistance via the internet. Thus organizations save all the set-up and installation costs required for conventional PBX.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises holds the maximum market share. Almost all large enterprises have increased the purchases of hybrid cloud systems. This growth will be likely to contribute to the maximum market share for hosted PBX. Also, the increased reliability of cloud communications among large enterprises is likely to boost market growth.

By Vertical, Healthcare vertical is estimated to hold the largest market share. The Healthcare sector is increasingly adopting hosted PBX solutions and associated services, as these solutions and services provide an easy way to communicate with the patients and provide the necessary care. To provide immediate care after communication among staff members, healthcare verticals actively adopt hosted PBX and UCaaS.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Need for Enterprise Mobility

  • The significant Cost Savings in Telecom Infrastructure

  • Rising Adoption of the Cloud and Unified Communications

  • The necessity to Upgrade From Traditional PBX to Cloud-Based PBX

Restraints

  • Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

  • Rising Adoption of the Telco Cloud

  • Advent of Webrtc

  • Growing Trend of Network Convergence and UC Applications

Challenges

  • Growing Concerns About QOS

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Hosted PBX Market, By Component

7 Global Hosted PBX Market, By Services

8 Global Hosted PBX Market, By Organization Size

9 Global Hosted PBX Market, By Vertical

10 Global Hosted PBX Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

  • AT&T

  • Cisco

  • BT Group

  • 8x8

  • Avaya

  • MegaPath

  • Centurylink

  • Polycom

  • Mitel Networks

  • Ringcentral

  • Comcast Business

  • Verizon Communications

  • Ozonetel

  • Nexge Technologies

  • Bullseye Telecom

  • TPx Communications

  • Telesystem

  • Oneconnect

  • Interglobe Communications

  • 3CX

  • Star2star Communications

  • Nextiva

  • Novolink Communications

  • Datavo

  • Digium, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjeww

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-11-3-bn-hosted-pbx-markets-2021-2026---rising-adoption-of-the-telco-cloud-advent-of-webrtc-growing-trend-of-network-convergence-and-uc-applications-301361405.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • China Tech Stocks Rebound as Cathie Wood Joins Bargain Hunters

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied for a second day as bargain hunters returned, emboldened by Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s share buyback and strong results from JD.com, which drew Cathie Wood back into the market.The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced more than 7%, adding to a 2% gain on Monday, after a five-week rout that took the gauge to the lowest level since its inception last year. Heavyweights Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. climbed 8.8% and 9.5%, respectively.While there’s no

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • JD.com Surges After Sales Beat Allays Tech Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s shares soared as much as 10.5% after the e-commerce giant reported revenue that beat estimates, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has depressed growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant’s shares gained by the most in almost a month in Hong Kong after it posted a better-than-expected 26% rise in revenue to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June. Star fund manager Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, which ha

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Salesforce Stocks Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2%, 2%, and 5%, respectively, as investors rotated back into high-quality growth stocks. Barron's highlighted Amazon's attractive growth prospects -- in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, logistics, and healthcare -- in a bullish report on Friday. "Growth at Amazon Web Services is accelerating, and revenue from the unit could hit an annualized $100 billion by 2023," Savitz and Cherney said.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

    Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) were both up by double-digit percentages late Monday, and below, we'll go into the details.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • Semiconductors ‘under appreciated’, good long-term investment: expert

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down today’s market action and outlook with Francisco Bido, F/M Integrated Alpha Investments Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

  • Why Sundial Growers, Hexo, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    There's been some good news in the Canadian cannabis sector recently, but it hasn't been reflected in several of the stocks. Shares of three Canadian growers are rebounding some today, however. The stocks of Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) were up 9.3% and 7.3%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. EDT.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Popped on Monday

    After sliding by 3% last week, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are rebounding Monday. As of 12:37 p.m. EDT, Plug Power's stock was up by 3.1%, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier. Other familiar fuel cell stocks were also heading higher: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) were up by as much as 7.2% and 6.9%, respectively, during the session.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Says Buy Reopening Before Too Late

    (Bloomberg) -- When clients call Andrew Slimmon for advice on how to position their portfolios given the rapid spread of the delta variant, he tells them in no uncertain terms: Prepare for an economic recovery, and soon. Slimmon, who oversees about $7.5 billion at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, says it’s not unusual to see economic hiccups this time of year. Going forward, “people will turn a little bit more optimistic,” which bodes well for equities that have sold off due to Covid-relate

  • Here Are the 10 Cheapest Stocks in the S&P 500

    Opportunities for investors may lurk in the shares of Micron Technology, Unum, PulteGroup, and others.