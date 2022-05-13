U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

Global $11.8 Billion Fruit and Vegetable Processing Markets to 2027 - Emerging Economies Offer Opportunities for Market Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market

Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market
Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market by Product Type (Fresh, Fresh-cut, Canned, Frozen, Dried & Dehydrated, Convenience), Equipment Type, Operation (Automatic, Semi-automatic), Processing Systems & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the fruit and vegetable processing market is estimated to account for nearly USD 8.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 11.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022.

The processed fruit and vegetable market is driven by the increase in the need for convenience due to busy customer lifestyles. Further, growth in per-capita income has resulted in greater demand for ready-to-eat and on-the-go food items.

This, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for processed products. The outlook on the growth of the fruit and vegetable processing market is expected to remain positive due to the high growth in the industry.

Fillers segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market in 2022

The fruit & vegetable processing equipment market, by type, is segmented into pre-processing, peeling/inspection/slicing, washing & dewatering, fillers, seasoning system, packaging & handling, and others. Among these types of equipment, the fillers segment is projected to account for the largest share of the fruit & vegetable processing equipment market by 2027 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 7.1%, in terms of value from 2022.

The equipment used in each processing line differs as per the end product. For instance, for fresh products, the processing line includes washers and packaging/sealing equipment, and for preserved products, the line includes washers, peeling/slicing/cutting equipment (if required), fillers (addition of vinegar/acetic acid), and packaging equipment

The automatic mode of operation segment in the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market is projected to record the fastest growth through 2027

On the basis of mode of operation, the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market is segmented into the automatic and semi-automatic mode of operation. Based on mode of operation, automatic segment is projected to record the highest growth in the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market between 2022 and 2027.

International manufacturers offer complete turnkey solutions that can conduct pre-processing and actual processing operations and packaging of food products. Due to the availability of such fully automated and integrated processing lines, operational efficiencies and proper control of production process are achieved. Fully automatic processing lines form a critical part of huge manufacturing units and help achieve economies of scale.

The market for automated processing lines is saturated in developed regions, predominantly in the US, Canada, and Western & Central European countries, while developing regions such as Asia Pacific are projected to exhibit a higher rate of adoption of these systems.

The fruit and vegetable processing equipment market is projected to witness high growth in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period

The fruit and vegetable processing equipment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The consumption of food products in the region is also rising steadily, driven by the growing population, rising income, and rapid urbanization.

Due to the hectic lifestyles of consumers in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia & New Zealand, students and workers of urban areas, in particular, prefer bakery products as snacks. In China, imported fruit and vegetable products have become a trend due to their better quality and packaging.

These factors support the growth of markets for processed fruit and vegetable products. Over the years, the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market in this region has grown rapidly due to the growing fruit and vegetable processing industries. The fruit and vegetable processing equipment market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region.

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

The key manufacturers of processing equipment for fruits & vegetables include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Buhler Group (Switzerland), FTNON (Netherlands), GEA Group AG (Germany), JBT Corporation (US), Krones AG (Germany), Maxwell Chase Technologies (US), Meyer Industries (US), Scholle Packaging (US), and Turatti s.r.l (Italy).

Premium Insights

  • Emerging Economies Offer Opportunities for Market Growth

  • Fillers Formed the Equipment Type and North America Was the Largest Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment Market

  • Automatic Equipment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period (USD Million)

  • North America to Lead the Processed Fruits & Vegetables Market Share (Value)

  • Fillers to Dominate During the Forecast Period (USD Million)

  • The US Accounted for the Largest Share (Value) of the Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment in 2021

Market Dynamics

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment Market

Drivers

  • Increase in Fruit & Vegetable Processing and Qsrs in the Indian Foodservice Industry

  • Rise in Demand for Health and Innovations Leads to the Advancement of Fruit & Vegetable Processing Machinery

  • Rise in Focus on Production and Operational Efficiency Demand New Technologies for Fruit & Vegetable Processing

  • Demand for Hygienic Food Packaging is on Rise

  • Automation and Robotics in Processing Equipment

Restraints

  • Increase in Cost of Production due to Rise in Energy, Labor and Maintenance Costs

  • Stringent Government Regulations in Europe

Opportunities

  • Government Initiatives and Investments to Expand the Processed Food Sector in Developing Regions

  • Post-Sales Service Contracts

Challenges

  • Lack of Infrastructural Support in Developing Countries

  • Processed Fruits & Vegetables Market

Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market

Drivers

  • Growth in Demand for Exotic Fruits and Vegetables due to a Boom in the Hospitality Industry

  • Growth in Demand for Convenience Food Products

  • Increased Presence of Modern Retail Outlets

  • Higher Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Restraints

  • Incidences of Food Recall

  • Complex Supply Chain and High Inventory Carrying Cost

Opportunities

  • Growth in Demand for Vegan Food Products

  • International Trade of Crops Impacting Food Safety Standards

  • Development of Emerging Economies

Challenges

  • Physiological Deterioration and Infections

  • Volatility in Market Prices of Fresh Produce

Case Study Analysis

  • Optimal Maintenance Costs and Higher Juice Production Reliability

  • Growing Demand for Quality Within the Production Line of an African Producer of Juices, Nectar, and Still Drinks

  • High-Quality Produce Reaches Grocery Store Shelves

  • To Avoid Losses due to False Inspection, Matrox Imaging Library Found a Solution Using Automatic Machinery

  • Compact Potato Flakes Production Line

  • Kiron Food Processing Technologies Catered to a Growing Demand for Potato Flakes Because of Wide Application in the Food Industry

Company Profiles

  • Agrana Beteiligungs-Ag

  • Alfa Laval

  • Anko Food Machine Co., Ltd

  • Bigtem Makine A.S.

  • Bk Engineers

  • Bonduelle

  • Buhler Group

  • Conagra Brands

  • Diana Group S.A.S.

  • Dole Food

  • Fenco Food Machinery S.R.L

  • Finis

  • Foodcons GmbH & Co. Kg

  • Gea Group

  • Greencore Group

  • Harshad Food Equipments

  • Heat and Control, Inc.

  • Jbt Corporation

  • Juicing Dot Systems Inc.

  • Krones Ag

  • Kroniteck-Food Processing Machines

  • Marel

  • Neologic Engineers Private Limited

  • Nestle

  • Octofrost

  • Olam International

  • Pepsico Inc.

  • Raje Agro Food

  • Sahyadri Farms

  • Sealtech Engineers

  • Shiva Engineers

  • Svz International B.V.

  • Syntegon Technology GmbH

  • The Kraft Heinz Company

  • Wootzano Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/drreo7

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


