U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,604.25
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,139.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,146.75
    +75.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,091.80
    +3.30 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.93
    -5.89 (-5.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.40
    -8.60 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.21 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1130
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.98
    +1.08 (+5.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3126
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0290
    +0.1690 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,255.09
    -150.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.63
    +3.52 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.37
    -2.38 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Global $115.28 Bn Automotive Pump Markets, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Automotive Pump Market

Global Automotive Pump Market
Global Automotive Pump Market

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Pump Market, By Pump Type (Oil Pump, Water Pump, Fuel Pump, Vacuum Pump, Windshield Washer Pump, etc), By Technology, By Sales Channel, By Vehicle Type, By Displacement Type, By Region, By Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Pump Market valued at USD79.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow further with a CAGR of 6.56% in the forecast period, 2022-2026 to achieve market value of USD115.28 billion by 2026F.

Growth factors for the Global Automotive Pump Market include surging demand for fuel efficiency in automobiles and increased vehicle production globally. Increasing demand for automatic transmission in automobiles and growing research and development in the automobiles to satisfy automation demands, are further driving the growth of the Global Automotive Pump Market in the upcoming five years.

Expanding automotive industry, growing technological advancement in the automotive pumps and their production along with expanding fleet of commercial vehicles are further supporting the growth of the Global Automotive Pump Market in the next five years.

Government initiatives, and strict regulation to reduce carbon emission, introduction and gaining popularity of the electric vehicles, along with rising disposable income among the working population, are also substantiating the growth of the Global Automotive Pump Market in the future five years. Increasing urbanization, expanding manufacturing units, growing number of the market players and increasing demands from the automotive industry are also aiding the growth of the Global Automotive Pump Market.

An automotive pump is a device installed in automobiles for transmitting fluids (liquid or gas) by decreasing or increasing the pressure on fluids. Automotive pumps have applications in several vehicle systems such as transmission, windshield, steering, coolant, and lubrication. The growing demand for environment-friendly solutions has influenced manufacturers to develop well-organized automotive pumps.

The Global Automotive Pump Market is segmented by pump type, technology, sales channel, vehicle type, displacement type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

Based on technology, the market is further bifurcated into mechanical pump and electrical pump. Mechanical pumps are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of growing production of non-electric vehicles and large fleet of vehicles.

Electric pumps are expected to register fastest growing CAGR value in the next five years on account of growing technological advancements and increased production of innovative electric vehicles and fuel pump designs. Moreover, increased investment in the electric vehicles and their parts manufacturing further substantiate the growth of the Global Automotive Pump Market.

Aisin Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Rheinmetall AG, SHW AG, Hitachi, Ltd. etc. are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the Global Automotive Pump Market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Automotive Pump Market.

  • Aisin Group

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • DENSO Corporation

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

  • Continental AG

  • Rheinmetall AG

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • BorgWarner Inc.

  • Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

  • SHW AG

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Automotive Pump Market, By Pump Type:

  • Oil Pump

  • Water Pump

  • Fuel Pump

  • Vacuum Pump

  • Windshield washer Pump

  • Transmission Pump

  • Steering Pump

Global Automotive pump Market, By Technology:

  • Mechanical Pump

  • Electrical Pump

Global Automotive pump Market, By Sales Channel:

  • OEM

  • Aftermarket

Global Automotive pump Market, By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Car

  • Light Commercial Vehicle

  • Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive pump Market, By Displacement Type:

  • Fixed Displacement

  • Variable Displacement

Global Automotive pump Market, By Region:

  • Asia Pacific:

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • North America

  • United States

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • Europe:

  • Germany

  • Spain

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Iran

  • South Africa

  • Morocco

  • Saudi Arabia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3u4pnp

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

    Russian oil tankers have been disappearing from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and figuring out who is difficult.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • FDA Rejects Akebia Therapeutics' Vadadustat For CKD-Associated Anemia

    The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Akebia Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AKBA) marketing application (NDA) for vadadustat for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). Vadadustat is an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor. The FDA issues a CRL to indicate that the review cycle for an application is complete and that the application is not ready for approval in its present form. The FDA concluded that the data in the marketing appl

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%

    The U.S. government may throw its weight (and its money) behind expanding lithium production tomorrow.

  • Stocks Fall Wednesday as UiPath, Expensify Disappoint on Guidance

    The stock market finally took a break on Wednesday from its string of big wins. Wall Street remained hopeful for favorable resolutions on key issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine, but that didn't stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) from giving up some ground after an impressive rally over the past few weeks.

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 1147 GMT, the rouble was 2% higher at 83.50 against the dollar and had touched 82.55 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is now driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to sell foreign currency as well as by month- and quarter-end tax payments that boost demand for roubles, while importers' activity is low, said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • I’m house-rich and cash-poor. Should I refinance my house and set up a joint savings account with my husband? ‘I can tolerate him for 7 months — at the most.’

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Beyoncé's Bejeweled Naked Oscars After-Party Dress Is Breathtaking

    Count on Beyoncé to unveil the best Oscars after-party dress last. Early today, Bey dropped photos of herself in the nude sheer dress she wore to her and Jay-Z's after party.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slumped Today

    There was no bad news for Nvidia specifically -- but the good news wasn't all that great. Take semiconductors peer company Micron (NASDAQ: MU) for example. Micron reported a big earnings beat for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 last night, and guided investors to expect another beat in the third quarter.

  • The one-year returns have been solid for Forge Global Holdings (NYSE:FRGE) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

    When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock...