Global $115.28 Bn Automotive Pump Markets, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2026

Company Logo

Global Automotive Pump Market

Global Automotive Pump Market

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Pump Market, By Pump Type (Oil Pump, Water Pump, Fuel Pump, Vacuum Pump, Windshield Washer Pump, etc), By Technology, By Sales Channel, By Vehicle Type, By Displacement Type, By Region, By Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Pump Market valued at USD79.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow further with a CAGR of 6.56% in the forecast period, 2022-2026 to achieve market value of USD115.28 billion by 2026F.

Growth factors for the Global Automotive Pump Market include surging demand for fuel efficiency in automobiles and increased vehicle production globally. Increasing demand for automatic transmission in automobiles and growing research and development in the automobiles to satisfy automation demands, are further driving the growth of the Global Automotive Pump Market in the upcoming five years.

Expanding automotive industry, growing technological advancement in the automotive pumps and their production along with expanding fleet of commercial vehicles are further supporting the growth of the Global Automotive Pump Market in the next five years.

Government initiatives, and strict regulation to reduce carbon emission, introduction and gaining popularity of the electric vehicles, along with rising disposable income among the working population, are also substantiating the growth of the Global Automotive Pump Market in the future five years. Increasing urbanization, expanding manufacturing units, growing number of the market players and increasing demands from the automotive industry are also aiding the growth of the Global Automotive Pump Market.



An automotive pump is a device installed in automobiles for transmitting fluids (liquid or gas) by decreasing or increasing the pressure on fluids. Automotive pumps have applications in several vehicle systems such as transmission, windshield, steering, coolant, and lubrication. The growing demand for environment-friendly solutions has influenced manufacturers to develop well-organized automotive pumps.



The Global Automotive Pump Market is segmented by pump type, technology, sales channel, vehicle type, displacement type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

Story continues

Based on technology, the market is further bifurcated into mechanical pump and electrical pump. Mechanical pumps are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of growing production of non-electric vehicles and large fleet of vehicles.

Electric pumps are expected to register fastest growing CAGR value in the next five years on account of growing technological advancements and increased production of innovative electric vehicles and fuel pump designs. Moreover, increased investment in the electric vehicles and their parts manufacturing further substantiate the growth of the Global Automotive Pump Market.



Aisin Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Rheinmetall AG, SHW AG, Hitachi, Ltd. etc. are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the Global Automotive Pump Market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Automotive Pump Market.

Aisin Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

DENSO Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

Rheinmetall AG

Hitachi Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

SHW AG

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Automotive Pump Market, By Pump Type:

Oil Pump

Water Pump

Fuel Pump

Vacuum Pump

Windshield washer Pump

Transmission Pump

Steering Pump

Global Automotive pump Market, By Technology:

Mechanical Pump

Electrical Pump

Global Automotive pump Market, By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive pump Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive pump Market, By Displacement Type:

Fixed Displacement

Variable Displacement

Global Automotive pump Market, By Region:

Asia Pacific:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe:

Germany

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

Iran

South Africa

Morocco

Saudi Arabia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3u4pnp

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



