U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.25
    +13.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,442.00
    +43.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,584.00
    +78.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.40
    +6.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.36
    +1.13 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.00
    +7.90 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0900
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.73
    +0.70 (+3.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7180
    -0.0820 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,454.45
    -1,836.55 (-4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.42
    -41.93 (-3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.68
    -11.02 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Global $115+ Billion Specialty Generic Markets to 2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Specialty Generics Market

Global Specialty Generics Market
Global Specialty Generics Market

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Generics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty generics market reached a value of US$ 60.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 115.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.11% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Specialty generics are generic versions of specialty drugs, once they get off-patent. These drugs are used to treat chronic or complex health conditions including cancer, autoimmune diseases, epilepsy, HIV, Hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, etc. Speciality generics are cost-effective as compared to their branded versions as they don't require costly development and marketing costs.

Compared to traditional generics, the speciality generics market is more concentrated with fewer players due to their complex manufacturing requirements, higher capital costs and relatively lower volumes as a result of smaller patient population.

This results in lower price reduction compared to the branded drug and consequently higher margins compared to traditional generics. Speciality generics require special handling, administration, monitoring and generally need prior authorization to order them.

The global speciality generics market is currently being driven by several factors such as rising ageing population, patent expiration of a number of branded specialty drugs, increasing prevalence of various life-threatening diseases such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, HIV, etc., cost containment measures from healthcare providers, growth from emerging markets, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What is the size of the global specialty generics market?

  • What are the key factors driving the global specialty generics market?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global specialty generics market?

  • What is the breakup of the global specialty generics market based on the route of administration?

  • What is the breakup of the global specialty generics market based on the indication?

  • What is the breakup of the global specialty generics market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the key regions in the global specialty generics market?

  • Who are the key players/companies in the global specialty generics market?

Competitive Landscape:

The global specialty generics market consists of numerous manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

  • Akorn Inc.

  • Mylan N.V.

  • Mallinckrodt

  • Sandoz International GmbH

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals

  • Apotex Corp.

  • Endo International plc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Route of Administration:

  • Injectables

  • Oral

  • Others

Breakup by Indication:

  • Oncology

  • Autoimmune Diseases

  • Infectious Diseases

  • Others

Breakup by Distribution channel:

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Specialty Pharmacies

  • Hospital Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Italy

  • Germany

  • Spain

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pn135u


Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersIndia to Face Si

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Tesla Is Partying in Texas This Week. What It Means for the Stock.

    Many Tesla owners are devoted to the EV pioneer like few other car owners are loyal to any other automotive brand. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) is slated to christen its new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas on Thursday, April 7. The event will offer tours and a party; it is dubbed the Cyber Rodeo because the Austin plant will eventually build Tesla’s Cybertruck.

  • Big Oil isn’t as rich as everybody thinks

    Big oil companies aren't the money-gushers they once were, and efforts to punish them for high gas prices could make the problem worse.

  • Gogoro EV startup aims to be a 'game-changer' in electric transport, CEO says

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taking the EV startup public via SPAC and the outlook for electric mobility.

  • Breaking ranks with EU, Hungary says ready to pay for Russian gas in roubles

    BUDAPEST/LONDON (Reuters) -Hungary said on Wednesday it was prepared to pay roubles for Russian gas, breaking ranks with the European Union which has sought a united front in opposing Moscow's demand for payment in the currency. Hungary will pay for shipments in roubles if Russia asks it to, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Wednesday in reply to a Reuters question. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in roubles as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Diesel and Jet Fuel Markets Rocked by Russian Aggression

    (Bloomberg) -- The most dramatic action in global oil markets since Russia invaded Ukraine isn’t the soaring price of crude: it’s in the fuels that power the world’s trucks, planes and machinery.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Ru

  • JD’s Founder Steps Down as CEO of $92 Billion Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s billionaire founder Richard Liu has stepped down as chief executive officer of China’s No. 2 online retailer, joining tech tycoons that exited top management roles after Beijing’s sweeping internet-sector crackdown. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank Killer

  • Gas prices: Big Oil execs on why they can't make consumer costs go down

    Oil executives told lawmakers on Wednesday they can't take away the pain consumers are feeling at the pump.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • Nike, American Eagle, Lululemon: Survey reveals teens’ favorite brands

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report survey findings from Piper Sandler's Teens survey.

  • Tesla Halted, Chips Pile Up as Shanghai Lockdown Upends Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers, and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in China’s financial hub. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S.

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest

  • The Key to Surviving Inflation is ‘Pricing Power.’ These Companies Have It in Spades.

    To thrive in an inflationary environment, companies will need pricing power—the ability to maintain profit margins, even as costs head higher.

  • Congress’s “war profiteering” debate with Big Oil misses the point

    Top executives from ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other US oil companies are testifying in a congressional hearing on April 6 about whether they are inappropriately profiting off the recent surge in oil and gas prices. Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee have accused the companies of “ripping off the American people” as the price of gasoline remains above $4 per gallon, compared to $2.80 a year ago. In response, according to their prepared remarks, the executives argue that oil prices are outside their immediate control, and that they are working to step up drilling.

  • Why Shares of BHP Soared in March

    Shares in resources company BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) rose 10.9% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. BHP is merging its oil and gas business with Woodside Petroleum, but BHP shareholders will receive shares in the company created out of the merger. Hence, it's fair to say BHP's share price still has significant exposure to movements in the price of oil.

  • Oil rises from 3-week low as supply concerns linger

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday from a three-week low touched in the previous session after consuming nations announced a huge release of oil from emergency reserves, as worries over tight supplies still clouded the market outlook. Brent crude futures climbed $1.05 or 1.%, to $102.12 a barrel at 0921 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 86 cents, or 0.9%, to $97.09 a barrel. Both benchmarks plunged more than 5% in the previous session and hit their lowest closing levels since March 16.