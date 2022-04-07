Global $115+ Billion Specialty Generic Markets to 2027
The global specialty generics market reached a value of US$ 60.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 115.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.11% during 2022-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Specialty generics are generic versions of specialty drugs, once they get off-patent. These drugs are used to treat chronic or complex health conditions including cancer, autoimmune diseases, epilepsy, HIV, Hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, etc. Speciality generics are cost-effective as compared to their branded versions as they don't require costly development and marketing costs.
Compared to traditional generics, the speciality generics market is more concentrated with fewer players due to their complex manufacturing requirements, higher capital costs and relatively lower volumes as a result of smaller patient population.
This results in lower price reduction compared to the branded drug and consequently higher margins compared to traditional generics. Speciality generics require special handling, administration, monitoring and generally need prior authorization to order them.
The global speciality generics market is currently being driven by several factors such as rising ageing population, patent expiration of a number of branded specialty drugs, increasing prevalence of various life-threatening diseases such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, HIV, etc., cost containment measures from healthcare providers, growth from emerging markets, etc.
Competitive Landscape:
The global specialty generics market consists of numerous manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries
Akorn Inc.
Mylan N.V.
Mallinckrodt
Sandoz International GmbH
Pfizer Inc.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Apotex Corp.
Endo International plc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Route of Administration:
Injectables
Oral
Others
Breakup by Indication:
Oncology
Autoimmune Diseases
Infectious Diseases
Others
Breakup by Distribution channel:
Retail Pharmacies
Specialty Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Italy
Germany
Spain
United Kingdom
France
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East and Africa
