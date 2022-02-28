Global $12.56 Bn Land Mobile Radio Global Market to 2026: Growing Requirement of Voice Encryption in Communication Presents Opportunites
Global Land Mobile Radio Market
Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Land Mobile Radio Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Type, Device Type, Technology Type, Frequency Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Land Mobile Radio Market is estimated to be USD 12.56 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 25.52 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.23%.
The Global Land Mobile Radio Market is estimated to fastest-growing market due to the growing importance of critical effective communication operations. The development in communication devices to provide seamless and interoperability communication for businesses, and increasing adoption of land mobile radios in various industries such as transportation, mining, and home security, etc., majorly in military and defense devices includes portable two-way radios like walkie-talkies are driving the growth of the market.
Additionally, the transition of land mobile radios from analog to digital and the rising demand for inexpensive and reliable land mobile radio are fuelling the market's growth. On the other hand, limitations in bandwidth and high costs associated with building portable radio are restricting growth and hampering the market.
Furthermore, dynamic spectrum access to land mobile radios and the growing requirement of voice encryption in communication for security will create opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Moreover, increasing internet of things (IoT) solutions is a challenge that may negatively affect the market's growth.
Market Segmentation
The Global Land Mobile Radio Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Type, Device Type, Technology Type, Frequency Type, and Geography.
By Application Type, the market is classified into Commercial and Public Safety.
By Type, the Land Mobile Radio market is classified into Hand Portable and In-Vehicle.
By Device Type, the Land Mobile Radio market is classified into Gateways, Transceivers, and LMR Handlers.
By Technology Type, the Land Mobile Radio market is classified into Analog and Digital [TETRA, DMR, P25, and Others (including TETRAPOL, NXDN, and dPMR)].
By Frequency Type, the Land Mobile Radio market is classified into 25-174 (VHF), 200-512 (UHF), and 700 MHZ & Above.
By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Importance of Effective Communication Operations
Increasing Adoption of Land Mobile Radios in Diverse Industries
The Transition of Land Mobile Radio into Digital
Restraints
Limitations in Bandwidth
High Cost Associated with Building LMR
Opportunities
Growing Requirement of Voice Encryption in Communication
Dynamic Spectrum Access for LMRs
Challenges
Growing Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions
Recent Developments
1. Motorola Solutions, Inc acquired Openpath Security, Inc to combine the power of video security and access control and provide unprecedented situational awareness - July 13, 2021
2. Sepura Limited launched RadioAudit App to simplify and automate the auditing process by reducing handling of radios and delivering accurate reports - May 26, 2021
3. BK Technologies Corporation launched BKR 5000 Portable Radio that offers an array of programmable functionality that help the responders in tactical communications - August 31, 2020
Companies Mentioned
Anritsu Corporation
Artel Video Systems
BK Technologies Corporation
Cartel Communication Systems, Inc
Catalyst Communications Technologies, Inc
Cisco Systems, Inc
Codan Communications
Crescend Technologies, LLC
DAMM Cellular Systems
ETELM
Exacom, Inc
Hytera Communications Corporation Limited
Icom Incorporated
JVC Kenwood Corporation
Kirisun Communications Co Ltd
L3Harris Corporation
Leonardo S.p.A.
Midland Radio Corporation
Motorola Solutions, Inc
Nokia Networks
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Scottish Communications Group
Simoco Wireless Solutions
Tait Communications
TE Connectivity
Thales Group
Uniden America Corporation
VIAVI Solution, Inc
Yaesu USA
Zetron, Inc
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Land Mobile Radio Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ucatzi
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900