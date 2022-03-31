U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,604.25
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,139.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,147.00
    +75.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,091.80
    +3.30 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.95
    -5.87 (-5.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.40
    -8.60 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.21 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1131
    -0.0031 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.97
    +1.07 (+5.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3129
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0190
    +0.1590 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,255.09
    -150.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.63
    +3.52 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.42
    -2.33 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Global $12.754 Bn Casino Management Systems Markets, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Casino Management Systems Market

Global Casino Management Systems Market
Global Casino Management Systems Market

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Casino Management Systems Global Market Report 2022, By Component, Application, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global casino management systems market is expected to grow from $5.71 billion in 2021 to $6.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. The market is expected to reach $12.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.8%.

The casino management systems market consists of sales of casino management systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to assist in the ongoing management, monitoring, and operations of casino or gaming organizations. Casino management systems provide various club operations such as management systems, accounting and analytics tools, and security and surveillance systems. These technologies assist in keeping track of client and personnel activities across the gaming club floor, as well as maintaining a database for future use.

The main types of components in casino management systems are hardware and software. The software involves CRM software, casino player tracking software, PMS, and inventory management systems that are being used in casino games. The different applications include security and surveillance, analytics, accounting, and cash management, player tracking, property management, marketing and promotions, others and are implemented in small and medium casinos, large casinos.

North America was the largest region in the casino management systems market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increasing legalization and rising number of gaming establishments are expected to propel the growth of the casino management systems market. A gaming establishment refers to any gaming property such as a casino, hotel, or resort that includes various games or betting that require a legal license.

For instance, in July 2021, in Germany, a new interstate Treaty on Gambling ("ISTG 2021") has come into action, which includes new licensing possibilities for sports betting, virtual slot machines, and online poker for private operators. In the USA, as of 2019, land-based commercial casinos are permitted in 18 states and six states have permitted riverboat casinos. Therefore, the increasing legalization and rising number of gaming establishments are driving the growth of the casino management systems market.

Product innovations are shaping the casino management systems market. Major companies operating in the casino management systems sector are focused on new product innovations to meet the consumer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in January 2021, Cher-Ae Heights Casino, a US-based gaming company and Konami Gaming Inc., a US based manufacturer of casino management systems launched SYNKROS Casino Management System in Trinidad, California.

Konami's Synkros is best known for its reliability, marketing tools, analytics tools, and robust data. It captures and compiles the data through all connected areas of the casino property and generates a 360-degree patron view. The SYNKROS Casino management system provides a unique mix of marketing solutions to Cher-Ae Heights Casino's customers, including floor-wide bonusing activities, random drawings, personalised incentives, offers, and more.

In August 2021, Grover Gaming, Inc., a US-based developer of software and gaming systems acquired Digital Dynamics Software, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition Grover Gaming will be able to enhance its gaming performance by integrating SAS-based digital gaming equipment and casino communications into its own software. Digital Dynamics Software is a US-based developer of SAS Gateway, GAP gaming protocol, SAS Engine, and the casino management system software.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Casino Management Systems Market Characteristics

3. Casino Management Systems Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Casino Management Systems

5. Casino Management Systems Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Casino Management Systems Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Casino Management Systems Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Casino Management Systems Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Casino Management Systems Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Hardware

  • Software

6.2. Global Casino Management Systems Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Security And Surveillance

  • Analytics

  • Accounting And Cash Management

  • Player Tracking

  • Property Management

  • Marketing And Promotions

  • Others

6.3. Global Casino Management Systems Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Small And Medium Casinos

  • Large Casinos

7. Casino Management Systems Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Casino Management Systems Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Casino Management Systems Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • Advansys Limited

  • Agilysys Inc.

  • Aristocrat Technologies Australia Pty Ltd.

  • Avigilon

  • Bally Technologies Inc.

  • Casinfo LLC

  • Cyrun

  • Dallmeier

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • International Game Technology PLC.

  • Konami Gaming Inc.

  • Scientific Games Corporation

  • Next Level Security Systems Inc.

  • Novomatic

  • NtechLab

  • Amatic Industries GmbH

  • Playtech

  • CasinoFlex Systems

  • RNGplay

  • Delta Casino Systems

  • Ensico

  • TableTrac Inc.

  • Winsystems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/de710v

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

    Russian oil tankers have been disappearing from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and figuring out who is difficult.

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FDA Rejects Akebia Therapeutics' Vadadustat For CKD-Associated Anemia

    The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Akebia Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AKBA) marketing application (NDA) for vadadustat for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). Vadadustat is an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor. The FDA issues a CRL to indicate that the review cycle for an application is complete and that the application is not ready for approval in its present form. The FDA concluded that the data in the marketing appl

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%

    The U.S. government may throw its weight (and its money) behind expanding lithium production tomorrow.

  • Stocks Fall Wednesday as UiPath, Expensify Disappoint on Guidance

    The stock market finally took a break on Wednesday from its string of big wins. Wall Street remained hopeful for favorable resolutions on key issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine, but that didn't stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) from giving up some ground after an impressive rally over the past few weeks.

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 1147 GMT, the rouble was 2% higher at 83.50 against the dollar and had touched 82.55 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is now driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to sell foreign currency as well as by month- and quarter-end tax payments that boost demand for roubles, while importers' activity is low, said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • I’m house-rich and cash-poor. Should I refinance my house and set up a joint savings account with my husband? ‘I can tolerate him for 7 months — at the most.’

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired.

  • Analysis-Retail traders splurge on risky plays, fueling bounce

    Freshly emboldened retail investors have continued piling into risky assets, supporting a bounce that has buoyed everything from so-called meme stocks to cryptocurrencies despite economic worries and geopolitical uncertainty. Weeks-long rallies in some of the market's most speculative names have far outpaced a broader rebound in the S&P 500, despite a selloff on Wednesday that saw the benchmark index shed 0.6% and declines in many of the more comparatively risky assets that have rallied in recent weeks. Shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment, two companies most closely identified with the meme stock mania that drove astronomical stock price moves in 2021, have nearly doubled in price over the last two weeks after worries over tighter monetary policy and the war in Ukraine slammed stocks earlier this year.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Beyoncé's Bejeweled Naked Oscars After-Party Dress Is Breathtaking

    Count on Beyoncé to unveil the best Oscars after-party dress last. Early today, Bey dropped photos of herself in the nude sheer dress she wore to her and Jay-Z's after party.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slumped Today

    There was no bad news for Nvidia specifically -- but the good news wasn't all that great. Take semiconductors peer company Micron (NASDAQ: MU) for example. Micron reported a big earnings beat for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 last night, and guided investors to expect another beat in the third quarter.