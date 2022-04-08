U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

Global $122.31 Billion Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Markets to 2025 & 2030: Focus on API Manufacturing, FDF Manufacturing & Secondary Packaging

·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Global Market Report 2022: By Type, By Research, By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CMO) market is expected to grow from $114.36 billion in 2021 to $122.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $159.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market consists of sales of pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing products and related services. Some pharmaceutical companies outsource the manufacturing of products on contracts to focus on the R&D, marketing and branding of their products. The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market consists of manufacturing firms who manufacture drugs and other pharmaceutical products for other pharmaceutical companies on contractual basis.

The main types of pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CMO) are active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing, finished dosage formulation (FDF) development and manufacturing, secondary packaging. The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing includes the manufacturing of the part of any drug that produces the desired effects. The various research phases include preclinical, phase I, phase II, phase III, phase IV. The different end use sectors include big pharmaceutical companies, generic pharmaceutical companies, small & medium-sized pharmaceutical companies.

North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growth of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is driven by the increase in the demand for medicines across the globe. The high prevalence of diseases and the need for a longer lifespan increased the demand for medicines pushing the pharmaceutical companies to increase the production of existing drugs and raise the investment in their R&D to promote the development of new drugs.

This impels the pharmaceutical companies to collaborate with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) as a way to lower operational costs, thus, increasing the demand in pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is restricted by the poor-capacity utilization of manufacturing facilities. The capacity utilization is calculated considering the full potential capacity of the production plant. The poor-capacity utilization of the production plant is caused due to the inefficiency of different sub-processes in the production line which results in low production.

The low production output results in low revenue generation for the production unit, affecting the overall pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market. Therefore, the under usage of capacity of production plant negatively affects the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.

The companies in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market are investing towards acquiring and forming alliances with other companies in the market.

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing companies are following the trend of merger and acquisition in order to expand their global market reach to meet the client needs, to increase their production capabilities while maintaining cost efficiencies and to get access to latest technology and new services. The high levels of merger and acquisition activities are resulting in consolidation of the contract service providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Characteristics

3. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

5. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

  • Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development And Manufacturing

  • Secondary Packaging

6.2. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market, Segmentation By Research Phase, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Preclinical

  • Phase I

  • Phase II

  • Phase III

  • Phase IV

6.3. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Big Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Generic Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Small & Medium-Sized Pharmaceutical Companies

7. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • Recipharm AB

  • Pfizer inc.

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • Aenova Group

  • Famar

  • Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

  • Catalent Pharma Solutions

  • Chemicals Limited

  • Dishman Pharmaceuticals

  • HAUPT Pharma AG

  • Kemwell Pvt. Ltd.

  • Nipro Corp.

  • NextPharma

  • Royal DSM N.V.

  • Althea Technologies

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific inc.

  • Lonza Group Ltd.

  • AbbVie inc.

  • Consort Medical plc.

  • Almac Group

  • Siegfried Holding AG

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Vetter Pharma International GMBH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lkj1b1

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-122-31-billion-pharmaceutical-contract-development-and-manufacturing-organization-cmo-markets-to-2025--2030-focus-on-api-manufacturing-fdf-manufacturing--secondary-packaging-301520795.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The German regulator in control of a Gazprom PJSC unit in the country urged banks and trading partners to keep doing business with the company to avoid a market meltdown.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing Wor