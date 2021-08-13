U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.75
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,451.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,084.75
    +6.25 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.90
    -2.60 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.85
    -0.24 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.40
    +9.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1754
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.54
    -0.52 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2700
    -0.1520 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,477.55
    +1,061.26 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,167.73
    +14.15 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,221.71
    +28.48 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Global $1221 Billion Bakery & Confectionary Markets to 2030 Featuring Grupo Bimbo; Finsbury Food Group; McKee Foods; Yamazaki Baking and BreadTalk Group

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bakery & Confectionary Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bakery & confectionary market is expected to grow from $887.82 billion in 2020 to $938.97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The market is expected to reach $1221.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Major companies in the bakery and confectionery market include Grupo Bimbo; Finsbury Food Group; McKee Foods; Yamazaki Baking and BreadTalk Group.

The bakery and confectionery market consists of sales of bakery and confectionery by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce bakery and confectionery products. The companies in the bakery and confectionery industry process raw materials into bakery and confectionery, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Some of the examples of bakery and confectionery products include breakfast cereals, breads, cookies, chocolates, gums, sugar confectionery and others. The bakery and confectionery market is segmented into breakfast cereal; sugar and confectionery products; bread and bakery products and cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global bakery & confectionary market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global bakery & confectionary market. Africa was the smallest region in the global bakery & confectionary market.

Confectionery manufactures are increasingly using natural flavors in confectionery products. Innovation has been key to the development of the confectionery market. According to the United States, Food and Drug Administration the term natural flavor or natural flavoring means the essential oil, oleoresin, essence or extractive, protein hydrolysate, distillate, or any product of roasting, heating or enzymolysis, which contains the flavoring constituents derived from a spice, fruit or fruit juice, vegetable or vegetable juice, etc. Using natural flavors manufacturers are imparting new and unique taste profiles in to their products.

For instance, Zaabar, Rococo Chocolates and Rozsavologyi Csokolade are manufacturing chocolate bars with cardamom flavoring.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Bakery & Confectionary Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Bakery & Confectionary Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Bakery & Confectionary Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Bakery & Confectionary Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Bakery & Confectionary Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Bakery & Confectionary

9. Bakery & Confectionary Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Bakery & Confectionary Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Bakery & Confectionary Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Bakery & Confectionary Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Bakery & Confectionary Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Bakery & Confectionary Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Bakery & Confectionary Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Breakfast Cereal

  • Sugar And Confectionery Products

  • Bread And Bakery Products

  • Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, And Tortilla

11.2. Global Bakery & Confectionary Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

  • Convenience Stores

  • E-Commerce

  • Others

12. Bakery & Confectionary Market Segments
12.1. Global Breakfast Cereal Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Oats Breakfast Cereal; Grains Breakfast Cereal; Other Breakfast Cereal
12.2. Global Sugar And Confectionery Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Sugar; Confectionery Product
12.3. Global Bread And Bakery Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Bread; Cake And Pastries; Other Bread And Bakery Product
12.4. Global Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, And Tortilla Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Cookie and Cracker; Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes; Tortilla

13. Bakery & Confectionary Market Metrics
13.1. Bakery & Confectionary Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Bakery & Confectionary Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

Companies Mentioned

  • Grupo Bimbo

  • Finsbury Food Group

  • McKee Foods

  • Yamazaki Baking

  • BreadTalk Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wer84

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • Sundial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • Wish stock tanks 20% as e-commerce company says demand slowed, costs rose more than expected

    Shares of ContextLogic Inc fell 20% late Wednesday after the parent of e-commerce site Wish said demand for its products slowed, fewer users and active buyers used it, and costs rose more than it had expected.

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;

  • Elon Musk blasts chip makers for supply problems

    Reopening drives 4.8pc economic expansion Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day Northern party towns flourish in staycation boom as London struggles FTSE 100 falls from 18-month high Barnabas Reynolds: Britain’s legal system is the best bet for fintech Sign up here for our Business Briefing

  • Palantir revenue jumps, eBay sees growth slowdown, Bumble raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman break down some of Wednesday’s early market movers, which include: Palantir raising its full-year adjusted free cash flow outlook after seeing a 49% revenue jump in its second quarter, eBay forecasting a Q2 revenue below estimates as e-commerce sees a decline in customer traffic, Sonos raising its outlook after posting a surprise profit, and Bumble enduring through concerns about the Delta variant as user activity continues to surge causing company to increases its guidance.

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • OPEC+ supply boost unlikely despite call from U.S. for more oil, says Goldman

    U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday urged the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to boost output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery. "We don't see the recent White House statement as threatening the current market deficit nor the pace of the rebalancing in 2H21," Goldman Sachs said in a note dated Thursday, maintaining their year-end Brent forecast at $80 per barrel. However, Goldman noted an additional hike in OPEC+ production by the year-end is required to counter recent supply disappointments globally and expects OPEC+ spare capacity to be fully normalized by spring 2022.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Merck Spinoff Organon Is Supercheap—and It Just Set a 3.7% Dividend Yield

    The company, Organon (ticker: OGN), was spun off from Merck (MRK) this spring. Organon reaffirmed financial guidance for 2021 that was made at an investor day presentation in May. Organon, as Barron’s Jack Hough noted in his most recent Streetwise column, has the second-lowest price/earnings ratio in the index.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Nio Earnings Top But Beijing's New 5-Year Plan Hits China Stocks

    Nio earnings beat views late Wednesday, with the Tesla China rival offering bullish sales guidance. Nio stock fell Thursday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Tesla Are New Buys, Lead Market Rally; Disney Makes Bullish Earnings Move Late As 5 IPOs Report

    Apple and Tesla flashed buy signals, leading a slim market rally. Disney signaled early entries on strong earnings. Several IPOs reported too.

  • Nikola Founder’s Post-Indictment Share Sales Reach $153 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp.’s founder sold more than $76 million of shares in another round of disposals after he was charged with securities fraud, bringing his total divestment to more than $153 million.Former executive chairman Trevor Milton offloaded more than 7.5 million shares, the second such series of transactions since he pleaded not guilty late last month to misleading investors about Nikola. He and his spouse still own some 64.6 million shares, according to a securities filing.Milton