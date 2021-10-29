U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

Global $13.4 Bn Vials and Ampoules Markets to 2028

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vials and Ampoules Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Glass, Plastic), By End-use Industry, By Product, By Size, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global vials and ampoules market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5%

The market is predominantly driven by the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry mainly in emerging markets such as India and China. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a huge demand for vials and ampoules globally. The production of the COVID-19-vaccine at a large scale in various nations across the globe has significantly impacted the market scenario.

Companies such as Pfizer, Serum Institute of India, among other several biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies are consistently doing R&D and developing vaccines with greater efficiency against coronavirus. The government of various nations has aimed to vaccinate the majority of their country's population by the end of 2021.

Thus, vials and ampoules manufacturers are ramping up their production capacity multi-folds. India is among the top worst hit nations in the world. Moreover, the government of India is aiming to vaccinate the majority of the 137 crores Indian population by the end of 2021. This, further accelerate the demand for vials in India.

Various vials and ampoule manufacturing companies such as Schott Kaisha and Gerresheimer India are scaling up their capacity in India. For instance, Gerresheimer India is planning to increase its capacity by 30.0%.

Companies are developing hybrid plastic and glass vials and ampoules with increased durability and low cost. Such innovations by the market players are expected further increase their product demand in the global market.

Vials And Ampoules Market Report Highlights

  • The glass material segment contributed to a revenue share of 77.5% in 2020. Glass is the most extensively used packaging material in the pharmaceutical industry owing to its properties such as non-reactive, non-corrosive, reusable, and recyclable properties.

  • The plastic segment is anticipated to grow well during the forecast period 2021 - 2028. Plastic vials are cost-effective, durable, and lightweight. Moreover, plastic gives design flexibility. Such factors are increasing the demand for plastic material in the manufacturing of vials and ampoules.

  • India is the second-largest market for ampoules and vials in terms of value in Asia Pacific. This is due to the huge production of generic medicines in India. India is the largest supplier of generic pharmaceutical products in the world. Moreover, the recent outbreak has increased the demand for vials and ampoules in India.

  • Pharmaceutical companies such as Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have developed the COVID-19 vaccines i.e., Covishield and Covaxin. The production of these vaccines is on large scale, which further requires a huge number of vials. Thus, India is one of the major markets for vials and ampoules in recent times.

  • Among the product segment, the ampoules segment accounted for a majority of the revenue share in 2020. Ampoules are low-cost compared to vials. In the pharmaceutical industries and hospitals, doctors normally give 1ml to 3ml of vaccines to a patient which mainly comes in the ampoules format.

  • The key market players are utilizing their full capacity and rapidly increasing their production capacities due to the increasing demand for vials and ampoules in the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines. For instance, in November 2020, Schott Kaisha announced an investment of around USD 14 million in its existing production facility to increase the vials production capacity by 300 million pieces.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Vials and Ampoules Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Global Parenteral Packaging Market
3.2. Market Segmentation & Scope
3.3. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.5. Regulatory Framework
3.6. Technology Overview
3.7. Vials and Ampoules Market - Market Dynamics
3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.8. Business Environment Analysis: Vials and Ampoules Market
3.8.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.8.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Vials and Ampoules Market

Chapter 5. Vials and Ampoules Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Vials and Ampoules Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Glass
5.3. Plastic

Chapter 6. Vials and Ampoules Market: End-use Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Vials and Ampoules Market: End-use Industry Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.2. Food & Beverage
6.3. Pharmaceutical
6.4. Chemical
6.5. Personal Care & Cosmetics

Chapter 7. Vials and Ampoules Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Vials and Ampoules Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
7.2. Vials
7.3. Ampoules

Chapter 8. Vials and Ampoules Market: Size Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Vials and Ampoules Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
8.2. Small
8.3. Large

Chapter 9. Vials and Ampoules Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

Chapter 10. Vials and Ampoules Market: Competitive Analysis
10.1. Key Players, Recent Developments & their Impact on the Industry
10.2. Major Deals & Strategic Alliance Analysis
10.3. Vendor Landscape
10.4. Public Companies
10.5. Private Companies

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

  • Schott AG

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • SGD SA

  • Nuova Ompi SRL (Stevanato Group)

  • NIPRO Corporation

  • Piramida d.o.o.

  • APL Solutions Pvt. Ltd

  • Crestani srl

  • Pacific Vials Manufacturing Inc.

  • Borosil

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lglg3j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-13-4-bn-vials-and-ampoules-markets-to-2028--301411909.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

