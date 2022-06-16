U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

Global $13.71 Billion Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Markets, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous commercial vehicle market is expected to grow from $5.17 billion in 2021 to $6.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%. The market is expected to grow to $13.71 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%.

Major players in the autonomous commercial vehicle market are Volkswagen, Daimler, Tesla, Denso, Continental, Waymo, BMW AG, Isuzu Motors Limited, General Motors, and AB Volvo.

The autonomous commercial vehicle market consists of sales of autonomous commercial vehicles and their related services. Autonomous commercial vehicles are also known as self-driving or robot vehicles. The autonomous vehicle uses various technologies and software such as artificial intelligence, RADAR sensors, light detection & ranging (LiDAR), and others to navigate, control, and drive the vehicle.

The main types of vehicles in autonomous commercial vehicles are trucks, trailers, buses, and others. The truck is a wheeled vehicle for moving heavy articles. The automation levels involved are driver assistance, partial automation, conditional automation, high automation, full automation. The fuel types involved are conventional, hybrid vehicle, electric vehicles.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the autonomous commercial vehicle market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the autonomous commercial vehicle market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The increase in government approvals for testing autonomous trucks on public roads drives the growth of the autonomous commercial vehicles market. The governments of major countries are allowing the testing of autonomous vehicles to promote the use of commercial vehicles for delivery and other purposes.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), in April 2019, proposed a regulation that allows companies to deploy or test light-duty autonomous motor trucks or delivery vehicles on the public roads of the state. Under the regulation, the companies can test delivery vehicles that weigh less than 10,001 pounds with an approved permit from DMV.

The government approvals for testing autonomous vehicles on roads encourage the customers to have a glimpse of such vehicles, creating a potential opportunity for sale shortly, thereby driving the demand for autonomous commercial vehicles over the forthcoming years.

Increasing concerns for cybersecurity and data privacy acts as a major challenge for the autonomous commercial vehicles market. According to a report on issues in autonomous vehicle testing and deployment published by Congressional Research Service, the USA's policy institute in February 2020, with advances in technology, the concerns for data security and protection of the on-board system against intrusion are increasing. The inbuilt automated components in the vehicle generate a large amount of data about the vehicle, vehicle performance, driver behavior, and vehicle precise location.

The protection of autonomous vehicles from hackers is of paramount concern for state and federal governments, service providers, manufacturers, and users. Therefore, with advancements in technology, the concerns for data privacy and security are increased, which in turn, is likely to act as a major restraint for the growth of the autonomous commercial vehicle market.

The major players in the autonomous commercial vehicles market are acquiring technology and robotics companies to develop advanced technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Characteristics

3. Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Autonomous Commercial Vehicle

5. Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Vehicle, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Truck

  • Trailer

  • Bus

  • Other Vehicle Types

6.2. Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Driver Assistance

  • Partial Automation

  • Conditional Automation

  • High Automation

  • Full Automation

6.3. Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Fuel Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Conventional

  • Hybrid Vehicle

  • Electric Vehicle

7. Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market
8.1. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Overview

  • Region Information, Impact Of COVID-19, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

8.2. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Vehicle, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

9. China Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market
9.1. China Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Overview
9.2. China Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Vehicle, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F,$ Billion

10. India Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

11. Japan Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

12. Australia Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

13. Indonesia Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

14. South Korea Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

15. Western Europe Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

16. UK Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

17. Germany Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

18. France Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

19. Eastern Europe Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

20. Russia Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

21. North America Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

22. USA Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

23. South America Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

24. Brazil Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

25. Middle East Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

26. Africa Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

27. Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
27.1. Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Competitive Landscape
27.2. Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

29. Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Volkswagen

  • Daimler

  • Tesla

  • Denso

  • Continental

  • Waymo

  • BMW AG

  • Isuzu Motors Limited

  • General Motors

  • AB Volvo

  • Beiqi Foton Motor

  • Skywell

  • Dongfeng Motor

  • SINOTRUK Group

  • FAW Jiefang

  • China Shaanqi

  • Beiben Trucks

  • SAIC Hongyan

  • JMC

  • Zhengzhou Yutong Bus

  • King Long Bus

  • CRRC Electric Vehicle

  • Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus

  • Anhui Ankai Automobile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ultdf0

