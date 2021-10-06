Global $15.46 Bn Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Markets to 2025 & 2030

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare personal protective equipment market is expected to grow from $7.54 billion in 2020 to $8.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The market is expected to reach $15.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16%.

Major players in the healthcare personal protective equipment market are 3M Co., MSA Safety Inc., Ansell Limited, Honeywell International Inc., E I DuPont de Nemours and Co, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lakeland Industries, Alpha Pro Tech, Sioen Industries NV, and Radians Inc.



The healthcare personal protective equipment market consists of the sale of personal protective equipment used in healthcare settings. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies that manufacture healthcare personal protective equipment by the sales of these products.



The healthcare personal protective equipment market covered in this report is segmented by product into head, eye & face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, protective footwear, fall protection, hand protection, and by end-use into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, academic and research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, others.



The governmental agencies are extending support to PPE manufacturers and suppliers to ensure the smooth flow of medical supplies. For instance, UNICEF launched a joint tender in April for PPE supplies during 2020 on behalf of several UN organizations. Thus, the government initiatives to help medical supplies manufacturers and suppliers are likely to play a vital role in hurdle-less supply of essential medical supplies, which in turn, is predicted to drive the disposable hospital supplies market in the forthcoming years.



In April, 2020, 3M, a renowned PPE manufacturer, collaborated with Ford for producing a powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) design and partnered with a diesel engine manufacturer, Cummins, for additional high efficiency particulate filters for using in its PAPRs in order to meet the increased demand for PPEs during the pandemic outbreak to protect health care professionals on the front lines fighting COVID-19. Cummins uses diesel engine filters to make PAPRs filter as guided by the 3M design whereas Ford increases the manufacturing capacity of existing 3M PPE products.



The increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the globe is projected to surge the demand for healthcare personal protective equipment. The rapid surge in coronavirus cases is generating huge demand for PPEs to protect health workers from infections in their daily medical operations. According to the World Health Organization report published on the 3rd July 2020, there were 10,719,946 COVID-19 confirmed cases globally.

The demand for PPE including gloves, face protection masks or face shield, goggles, gloves, gown or coverall, head cover, and boots surged due to this global pandemic to ensure the safety of healthcare workers who are at the frontline combating the disease spread. Therefore, the rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the globe and the growing need for healthcare workers to protect against the spread of the virus is anticipated to drive the growth of the personal protective equipment market over the forecast period.



Disruptions in the global supply chain of personal protective equipment (PPE) is hindering the market growth. Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply chain for PPE has not been adequate to meet the surge in demand. There is a shortage of supply, particularly for medical masks and respirators. Other PPE including gloves, gowns and goggles have also not been sufficient to handle the increasing number of cases.

The WHO estimated that 89 million medical masks are required each month, along with 76 million examination gloves and 1.6 million medical goggles for the COVID-19 response. The shortage is mainly due to the restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain from production to international trade has been impacted. Therefore, the current global stockpile is inadequate to handle the existing cases worldwide.

The disruption in the global supply chain of raw materials of PPE due to extending lockdown and closure of companies manufacturing and supplying them, and constraints in supply and logistics including ban on export in most of the countries is hindering the manufacturing of PPE, despite its high demand.



