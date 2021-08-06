Global $16.9 Billion HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market to 2030: Increasing Investment by Startups & Increasing Partnerships and Joint Ventures by the Key Players
Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market by Solution (Cloud-based, Embedded), LOA (L2, L3, L4, L5), Usage (Passenger & Commercial), Vehicle Type, Services (Advertisement, Mapping, Localization, Update, Maintenance), and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market is estimated to be USD 1.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.7% during the forecast period, to reach USD 16.9 Billion by 2030.
HD maps are primarily used in autonomous vehicles. These are the maps designed for use by the machines that drive the autonomous vehicles. HD maps offer high-precision localization, environment perception, planning and decision making, and real-time navigation cloud services to autonomous vehicles. OEMs across the globe are investing in the development of autonomous vehicles.
Although level 5 fully autonomous vehicles are not expected to be commercially available until 2025, many of the associated technologies have already been developed, and thousands of patent applications have been filed to secure intellectual property rights. Ford had the largest number of patents related to autonomous vehicle technology, followed by Toyota by the end of 2020. Since 2011, Ford submitted 14,354 patents and 13,000 patents were submitted by Toyota by the end of 2020.
With the growing trend of autonomous driving technology, the global HD maps market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the future. The promising market for self-driving car renting services and increased investments in autonomous driving technology startups are expected to boost the HD maps market.
In addition, increasing R&D activities related to HD maps by leading HD map suppliers and several startups will further fuel the growth of HD maps for autonomous vehicle market. However, high investment costs and slow adoption rates in developing countries are considered the major restraints for this market.
North America is estimated to be the largest market for HD maps for autonomous vehicles during the forecast period. The North American market is principally driven by the increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience; rising investment in autonomous vehicle technology; and a strong presence of HD map suppliers.
The increase in government support and the availability of suitable infrastructure for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are likely to drive market growth in the region. Asia Oceania is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 34.3%. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries in the region leading the fast-paced development. The government support for autonomous vehicle technology is also a driving factor for the growth of the Asia Oceania market.
Some of the major players in the HD map for autonomous vehicle market are TomTom (the Netherlands), HERE Technologies (the Netherlands), Waymo (US), NVIDIA (US), Baidu (China), Dynamic Map Platform (Japan), NavInfo (China), and Zenrin (US).
These players have long-term supply contracts with leading automotive manufacturers and autonomous vehicle technology developers. These companies have adopted the strategies of new product developments, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, partnerships, and supply contracts to gain traction in the HD map for autonomous vehicle market. Partnership and collaboration are the most widely adopted strategies by major players.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Trend of Autonomous Driving
Increasing Adoption of Level 2 and Level 3 ADAS Features in the Automotive Industry
Increasing Investment by Startups in the Development of HD Maps
Increasing Partnerships and Joint Ventures by the Key Players
Growth in the Map Data Collection
Increasing Investments in Smart City Projects
Smart City Initiatives and Investments
Restraints
Limited Standardization in HD Maps
Less Reliability in Untested Environments
Opportunities
Autonomous Car Renting Services
Advancement in 5G Technology
5G Technology Ecosystem
Increasing Demand for Real-Time Data
Challenges
Legal & Privacy Issues Regarding HD Maps
High Cost of the Technology and Autonomous Vehicle Mapping
Large Size Data Collection, Processing, and Transmission of HD Map Data
Regulatory Analysis of Related Markets
General Data Protection Regulation
ADAS: Regulatory Overview
Canada
US
European Parliament
National Agency for Automotive Safety & Victims' Aid (NASVA), Japan
Autonomous Vehicle: Regulatory Overview
Enacted Legislation and Executive Orders in the US
Autonomous Vehicle Testing Area in China
Autonomous Vehicle Testing Area in Germany
Autonomous Vehicle Testing Area in Singapore
Use Cases: Aerial Delivery Drones
Use of Project Wing of Alphabet to Deliver Food and Medicines in Australia
Regulators Approve Trial Flights of Urban Flight Delivery Systems of Drone Delivery Canada
Ele.me Starts Food Delivery Using Drones in Shanghai
SF Express Received License to Start Aerial Drone-based Network for Deliveries Within Pilot Zones of China
Emqopter Delivers Food Parcels in Germany Using Aerial Delivery Drones
Skyways UAV of Airbus Helicopters Conducts Its First Parcel Delivery in Singapore
Zipline Plans to Deliver Medicines in African Region Using Aerial Delivery Drones
Drone Deliveries to King's Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks, North Dakota
Amazon Plans to Transforming Parcel Delivery Using Prime Air Delivery Drone
DHL Has Successfully Completed Trails of BVLOS Medicine Delivery Flights Across Lake Victoria, Tanzania
Ground Delivery Vehicles
Use Cases: Ground Delivery Vehicles
Nuro Autonomous Delivery Robots Providing Cost-Effective Grocery Delivery Services for Kroger
Kiwibots Deployed to Carry Out Low-Cost Food Delivery Services in University Campuses in California
PepsiCo Delivering Snacks to College Students by a Fleet of Ground Robots
FedEx Delivers Parcels Using Same-day Delivery Bot
Dominos Using Ground Delivery Robots to Deliver Pizza in New Zealand
Starship Technology Offering Food Deliveries at George Mason University's Fairfax Campus
JD.com Started Deliveries Using Al Equipped Ground Robots
Amazon's Scout Ground Robot to Deliver Parcels in Washington
Types of GNSS Receivers
Global Positioning System (GPS)
Galileo
Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS)
Satellite-based Augmentation System (SBAS)
Beidou Navigation Satellite System
Key Trends in GIS
AR and VR Technologies
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Integration of Cloud Computing in GIS
Development of 4D GIS Software and Augmented Reality Platforms for GIS
