U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,423.50
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,969.00
    +26.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,151.00
    -16.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.80
    +4.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.96
    +0.87 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.30
    -11.60 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    -0.28 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.14
    -0.83 (-4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8110
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,596.69
    +2,377.66 (+6.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.12
    +21.22 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.75
    +8.32 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

Economists eye improved payroll growth in July, expect unemployment rate to fall to 5.7%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Global $16.9 Billion HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market to 2030: Increasing Investment by Startups & Increasing Partnerships and Joint Ventures by the Key Players

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market by Solution (Cloud-based, Embedded), LOA (L2, L3, L4, L5), Usage (Passenger & Commercial), Vehicle Type, Services (Advertisement, Mapping, Localization, Update, Maintenance), and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market is estimated to be USD 1.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.7% during the forecast period, to reach USD 16.9 Billion by 2030.

HD maps are primarily used in autonomous vehicles. These are the maps designed for use by the machines that drive the autonomous vehicles. HD maps offer high-precision localization, environment perception, planning and decision making, and real-time navigation cloud services to autonomous vehicles. OEMs across the globe are investing in the development of autonomous vehicles.

Although level 5 fully autonomous vehicles are not expected to be commercially available until 2025, many of the associated technologies have already been developed, and thousands of patent applications have been filed to secure intellectual property rights. Ford had the largest number of patents related to autonomous vehicle technology, followed by Toyota by the end of 2020. Since 2011, Ford submitted 14,354 patents and 13,000 patents were submitted by Toyota by the end of 2020.

With the growing trend of autonomous driving technology, the global HD maps market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the future. The promising market for self-driving car renting services and increased investments in autonomous driving technology startups are expected to boost the HD maps market.

In addition, increasing R&D activities related to HD maps by leading HD map suppliers and several startups will further fuel the growth of HD maps for autonomous vehicle market. However, high investment costs and slow adoption rates in developing countries are considered the major restraints for this market.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for HD maps for autonomous vehicles during the forecast period. The North American market is principally driven by the increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience; rising investment in autonomous vehicle technology; and a strong presence of HD map suppliers.

The increase in government support and the availability of suitable infrastructure for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are likely to drive market growth in the region. Asia Oceania is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 34.3%. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries in the region leading the fast-paced development. The government support for autonomous vehicle technology is also a driving factor for the growth of the Asia Oceania market.

Some of the major players in the HD map for autonomous vehicle market are TomTom (the Netherlands), HERE Technologies (the Netherlands), Waymo (US), NVIDIA (US), Baidu (China), Dynamic Map Platform (Japan), NavInfo (China), and Zenrin (US).

These players have long-term supply contracts with leading automotive manufacturers and autonomous vehicle technology developers. These companies have adopted the strategies of new product developments, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, partnerships, and supply contracts to gain traction in the HD map for autonomous vehicle market. Partnership and collaboration are the most widely adopted strategies by major players.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Trend of Autonomous Driving

  • Increasing Adoption of Level 2 and Level 3 ADAS Features in the Automotive Industry

  • Increasing Investment by Startups in the Development of HD Maps

  • Increasing Partnerships and Joint Ventures by the Key Players

  • Growth in the Map Data Collection

  • Increasing Investments in Smart City Projects

  • Smart City Initiatives and Investments

Restraints

  • Limited Standardization in HD Maps

  • Less Reliability in Untested Environments

  • Opportunities

  • Autonomous Car Renting Services

  • Advancement in 5G Technology

  • 5G Technology Ecosystem

  • Increasing Demand for Real-Time Data

Challenges

  • Legal & Privacy Issues Regarding HD Maps

  • High Cost of the Technology and Autonomous Vehicle Mapping

  • Large Size Data Collection, Processing, and Transmission of HD Map Data

Regulatory Analysis of Related Markets

  • General Data Protection Regulation

  • ADAS: Regulatory Overview

  • Canada

  • US

  • European Parliament

  • National Agency for Automotive Safety & Victims' Aid (NASVA), Japan

  • Autonomous Vehicle: Regulatory Overview

  • Enacted Legislation and Executive Orders in the US

  • Autonomous Vehicle Testing Area in China

  • Autonomous Vehicle Testing Area in Germany

  • Autonomous Vehicle Testing Area in Singapore

Use Cases: Aerial Delivery Drones

  • Use of Project Wing of Alphabet to Deliver Food and Medicines in Australia

  • Regulators Approve Trial Flights of Urban Flight Delivery Systems of Drone Delivery Canada

  • Ele.me Starts Food Delivery Using Drones in Shanghai

  • SF Express Received License to Start Aerial Drone-based Network for Deliveries Within Pilot Zones of China

  • Emqopter Delivers Food Parcels in Germany Using Aerial Delivery Drones

  • Skyways UAV of Airbus Helicopters Conducts Its First Parcel Delivery in Singapore

  • Zipline Plans to Deliver Medicines in African Region Using Aerial Delivery Drones

  • Drone Deliveries to King's Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks, North Dakota

  • Amazon Plans to Transforming Parcel Delivery Using Prime Air Delivery Drone

  • DHL Has Successfully Completed Trails of BVLOS Medicine Delivery Flights Across Lake Victoria, Tanzania

  • Ground Delivery Vehicles

Use Cases: Ground Delivery Vehicles

  • Nuro Autonomous Delivery Robots Providing Cost-Effective Grocery Delivery Services for Kroger

  • Kiwibots Deployed to Carry Out Low-Cost Food Delivery Services in University Campuses in California

  • PepsiCo Delivering Snacks to College Students by a Fleet of Ground Robots

  • FedEx Delivers Parcels Using Same-day Delivery Bot

  • Dominos Using Ground Delivery Robots to Deliver Pizza in New Zealand

  • Starship Technology Offering Food Deliveries at George Mason University's Fairfax Campus

  • JD.com Started Deliveries Using Al Equipped Ground Robots

  • Amazon's Scout Ground Robot to Deliver Parcels in Washington

  • Types of GNSS Receivers

  • Global Positioning System (GPS)

  • Galileo

  • Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS)

  • Satellite-based Augmentation System (SBAS)

  • Beidou Navigation Satellite System

Key Trends in GIS

  • AR and VR Technologies

  • Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

  • Integration of Cloud Computing in GIS

  • Development of 4D GIS Software and Augmented Reality Platforms for GIS

Companies Mentioned

  • Alphabet

  • Amazon

  • Argo AI

  • Autonavi

  • Baidu

  • Blickfeld

  • Carmera

  • Civil Maps

  • Cruise

  • Daimler AG

  • DHL

  • Didi

  • Dominos

  • Dynamic Map Platform

  • Einride

  • Ele.me

  • Emqopter

  • FedEx

  • Ford

  • General Motors

  • Geojunxion

  • George Mason University

  • Here

  • Hyundai

  • JD.com

  • Kiwibots

  • Kroger

  • Mapillary

  • MapMyIndia

  • Mobileye

  • Momenta

  • NavInfo

  • Navmii

  • Nuro Autonomous Delivery Robots

  • Nvidia

  • PepsiCo

  • Pony.ai

  • RMSI

  • SF Express

  • Skyways UAV

  • Starship Technology

  • The Sanborn Map Company

  • TomTom

  • Toyota

  • TuSimple

  • University Campuses in California

  • Volvo

  • Voxel Maps

  • Voyage

  • Waymo

  • Woven Planet

  • Zenrin

  • Zipline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhqbdu

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Provide Additional Drilling Results and Plans for Next Exploration Phase in the Kavango Basin

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • Genius Sports CEO on ‘transformational deal’ with DraftKings

    Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance on Genius Sports and DraftKings' multi-year sports data supplier agreement, where DraftKings will gain access to Genius Sports’ full portfolio of global sports data and content, including official NFL data and content.

  • What Is a Good Retirement Income?

    You know why you should save for retirement. Once you retire, you need funds to support your lifestyle and take care of the things you treasure. But with all the talk of how important saving for retirement is, no one … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Era of Cheap Natural Gas Ends as Prices Surge by 1,000%

    (Bloomberg) -- The era of cheap natural gas is over, giving way to an age of far more costly energy that will create ripple effects across the global economy.Natural gas, used to generate electricity and heat homes, was abundant and cheap during much of the last decade amid a boom in supply from the U.S. to Australia. That came crashing to a halt this year as demand drastically outpaced new supply. European gas rates reached a record this week, while deliveries of the liquefied fuel to Asia are

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Top China Chipmaker Surges as Supply Crunch Brightens Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumped as much as 10% in Hong Kong after raising its annual sales outlook, as a prolonged global chip shortage drove up prices of chipsets.Revenue at China’s biggest chip foundry rose 43% to $1.34 billion in the three months ended in June from a year earlier, beating the $1.3 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Net income almost quintupled to $687.8 million. The company raised its targets for annual revenue growth and gross margi

  • Honeywell CEO Jacks Up Wages, Expecting No Relief From Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Honeywell International Inc. boss Darius Adamczyk is puzzled by all the chatter about how rising inflation rates are temporary.To be a short phase, either supply would have to pick up suddenly or demand would have to cool.“I’m not seeing it,” the 55-year-old chief executive officer said in an interview. “I’m seeing quite a bit of pressure on both.”While Adamczyk declined to take a stand on whether accelerating inflation is short-lived or more permanent, he said he’s seen strong de

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 6th, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound from early losses, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support a bullish day ahead.

  • Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find

    Namibia has every right to celebrate. It’s never produced a barrel, but now, its Kavango Basin test wells have hit hundreds of meters of oil

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Is Likely to Trade Lower in the Weeks Ahead

    During Tuesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, a caller asked Jim Cramer about Sorrento Therapeutics : "I think this stock is overvalued and I don't like the way they have handled themselves," Cramer replied. In this daily bar chart of SRNE, below, we can see a weak sideways trend, but it is weak in my opinion because trading volume has evaporated. SRNE has been crossing above and below the two moving averages for several months.

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • China Said to Plan $1 Billion Antitrust Fine for Meituan

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to levy a roughly $1 billion fine on Meituan for abusing its market position as antitrust regulators wrap up a four-month-old investigation into the food delivery giant, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The State Administration for Market Regulation could announce the penalty in coming weeks and the figure could still change ahead of the final decision, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The company will be

  • Rolls-Royce returns to profit, but warns over international travel recovery

    The engine-maker posted interim profits of £393m in a marked improvement from mammoth losses of £5.4bn a year ago.

  • No, Team Biden, Carmakers’ Chip Crisis Isn’t Getting Better

    (Bloomberg) -- In late July, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said things were getting better for automakers suffering chip shortages that have shuttered plants and crippled production.Not that much better, it turns out. This week, suppliers of those vital electronic components warned the problem is far from over and said the car industry’s rapid pivot to electric vehicles may further stretch their ability to catch up. Their customers share the cautious view.According to the two biggest mak

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

  • Amazon Wins Court Battle Over Ambani’s $3.4 Billion Retail Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. won a crucial court case to halt billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s planned $3.4 billion purchase of an indebted Indian retailer, a big boost to the global e-commerce giant’s ambitions of dominating the country’s $1 trillion retail market.On Friday, a two-judge bench of India’s Supreme Court ruled that an emergency order by a Singapore arbitrator last year, which stopped Reliance from proceeding with the deal, is legally binding. Amazon had approached the arbitration cour

  • India's Supreme Court rules in favor of Amazon to stall $3.4B Future and Reliance deal

    India’s apex court on Friday ruled in favor of Amazon to stall the sale of Future Group to Reliance Industries in a major victory for the American e-commerce giant in the key overseas market -- and a blow to the nation's richest man Mukesh Ambani. The Indian Supreme Court said the order by a Singapore arbitration court last year -- which had ruled to stall the deal between the two Indian giants -- is enforceable and legally binding in India. The court order today is the latest setback for cash-starved Future Retail, which operates the nation's second largest retail chain.

  • Best Infrastructure ETFs for Q4 2021

    Infrastructure exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide exposure to companies that build and maintain major projects and systems such as roads, bridges, waterways, railways, communication networks, and electricity systems.