U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,532.14
    +9.46 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,337.70
    -23.03 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,355.39
    +96.16 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.34
    +4.56 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.70
    -0.80 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1857
    +0.0043 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3050
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0510
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,371.36
    +50.78 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,229.73
    +16.57 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.82
    +25.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Global $16.9 Bn Battery Recycling Markets to 2030

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global battery recycling market is expected to grow from $9.97 billion in 2020 to $11.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.76%. The market is expected to reach $16.90 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.23%.

Major players in the battery recycling market are Li-Cycle, Battery Solutions, LLC, Exide Technologies, Umicore, Aqua Metals, Inc, Gravita India Limited, Exide Industries Ltd, ECOBAT Logistics, East Penn Manufacturing Company, ENERSYS, Fortum Oyj, Accurec Recycling GmbH, Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd, Terrapure Environmental, Brunp Recycling, and Anhua Taisen Recycling Technology.

The battery recycling market consists sales of recycled batteries by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) and related services. Battery recycling is the method of reusing and reprocessing batteries in order to reduce the number of batteries being disposed as waste.

The main types of batteries that are recycled include lead-acid battery, nickel-based battery, lithium-based battery and other battery types. Lead acid batteries are charged continuously from the power grid and are normally designed to provide power for brief periods of time to allow the facility to properly shut down equipment. Lead-acid batteries are extremely recyclable, achieving recycling rates of more than 90% in many countries.

North America was the largest region in the battery recycling market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in the battery recycling market are entering into strategic collaborations to improve know how and enhance battery recycling efficiency.

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the battery recycling market in the forecast period. Electric vehicles (EV) are automobiles which are completely or partially powered by electricity. Disposing an electric vehicle battery is expensive, particularly if the waste contains valuable materials. Recycling is an opportunity to minimize life cycle costs by recovering high-value materials and avoiding the expense of hazardous waste disposal.

With the growth in EV sales, the number of lithium-ion batteries in the market increases. The limited life of these batteries requires an effective recycling medium in order to stabilize domestic source of materials for battery production, reduce the demand for raw materials and minimize geopolitical disruptions of the supply chain. After a period of 5-8 years the power generated by these batteries is not enough for the EV, but it can be used in other low-grade applications such as in households, energy backups, renewable energy storage and off-peak energy storage.

Recycling EV batteries also helps recover the metals - cobalt, lithium, nickel, and others, which can then be used for manufacturing new batteries, saving resources and cost of production. According to International Energy Agency, global electric vehicle sales are projected to reach 125 million by 2030. Therefore, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles propels the growth of the battery recycling market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Battery Recycling Market Characteristics

3. Battery Recycling Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Battery Recycling

5. Battery Recycling Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Battery Recycling Historic Market, 2015-2020, Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Battery Recycling Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Battery Recycling Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Battery Recycling Market, Segmentation By Type , Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

  • Lead-Acid Battery

  • Nickel-Based Battery

  • Lithium-Based Battery

  • Other Battery Types

6.2. Global Battery Recycling Market, Segmentation By Processing State, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

  • Extraction Of Material

  • Reuse, Repackaging and Second Life

  • Disposal

6.3. Global Battery Recycling Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

  • Automotive

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Industrial

  • Others

7. Battery Recycling Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Battery Recycling Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion
7.2. Global Battery Recycling Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • Li-Cycle

  • Battery Solutions, LLC

  • Exide Technologies

  • Umicore

  • Aqua Metals, Inc

  • Gravita India Limited

  • Exide Industries Ltd

  • ECOBAT Logistics

  • East Penn Manufacturing Company

  • ENERSYS

  • Fortum Oyj

  • Accurec Recycling GmbH

  • Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd

  • Terrapure Environmental

  • Brunp Recycling

  • Anhua Taisen Recycling Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzx7m1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-16-9-bn-battery-recycling-markets-to-2030--301366343.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks That Will Soar as Solar Costs Continue to Drop

    The cost to build a solar power plant has fallen around 90% in the last decade, according to Our World in Data, and costs are only going lower from here. The U.S. Department of Energy would like to reduce costs by another 60% over the next decade, which would make everything from utility-scale solar to residential rooftop solar financially compelling in nearly the entire country. As the cost of solar energy comes down, who will win on the stock market?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    They've lagged behind the S&P 500 so far this year, but all three should be great long-term winners.

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • What GameStop's potential return to the S&P 500 means for the stock market

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down how the stock market may react to GameStop potentially joining the S&P 500 again.&nbsp;

  • GameStop Q2 Earnings: Can Performance Catch Up to Valuation?

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) is widely known for its role in the meme stock frenzy. Retail investors who gather on Reddit and other forums to discuss stocks collectively decided the buy and hold GameStop stock. GameStop stock is up over 1,000% in 2021.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Within a Year or Two

    Dividend stocks are typically not known for their potential for rapid gains, but it's not out of the question. Not only are these three dividend stocks well-run businesses that should deliver excellent income and growth for decades to come, but they all could also be big winners as the COVID-19 pandemic (hopefully) comes to a gradual end over the next year or so. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) isn't exactly a household name, but it could be one of the biggest winners of the normalization of life in the United States.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

    The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was a big underperformer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Wells Fargo isn't sending restitution payments to victims of its numerous scandals fast enough, and regulators are apparently not happy with the progress the bank has made to change its culture. If regulators are unhappy with the bank's progress, this penalty could remain in place longer than investors expect.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) By 48%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bombardier Inc. ( TSE:BBD.B ) by taking the forecast...

  • Why BioNTech's COVID Vaccine Is Blocked From the World's Biggest Market

    Less than two years ago, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had around $30 million in total annual revenue, all of which stemmed from collaborations. BioNTech expects to rake in nearly $19 billion in sales this year from its COVID-19 vaccine. The messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine developed by BioNTech has been shipped to more than 100 countries so far, including the U.S., Canada, and throughout Europe.

  • Why Canadian National Shares Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) spiked as much as 10% higher on Tuesday after the railroad was dealt a blow to its effort to acquire rival Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors appear to be betting Canadian National will do just fine even if the deal doesn't get done. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulator with oversight over railroad mergers, has rejected an application by Canadian National to establish a voting trust to help facilitate a deal with Kansas City Southern.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.

  • FuboTV's Sportsbook Is Coming in Q4

    The fast-growing, sports-first streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) has been growing in popularity with both consumers and investors over the last year as it innovates and executes. The company's subsidiary, Fubo Gaming, has been busy securing market access agreements to launch a new sports-betting app, positioning the company to take market share in the fast-growing digital sports gambling market. "We believe we are in the early innings of a massive opportunity," said fuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler in the company's second-quarter earnings call when discussing its Sportsbook plans.

  • Should You Buy DraftKings Stock Ahead of the NFL Season?

    The National Football League is set to start its regular season on Sept. 9. The NFL is the most popular sport in the U.S., drawing in a large fan base. Already, NFL pre-season games are attracting millions of viewers.

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.