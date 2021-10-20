U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.19
    +16.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.34
    +152.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.68
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.45
    +11.54 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +1.29 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    +15.10 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.53 (+2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1658
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3822
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2700
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,274.16
    +2,335.43 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,548.70
    +67.90 (+4.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Global $16+ Billion Personal Care Chemicals Market Outlook & Forecast to 2026

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Care Chemicals Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global personal care chemical market is expected to reach USD 16,092.64 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.14%.

Increasing disposable income is strengthening consumers' purchasing power and the change in the standard of living, which is expected to drive the personal care chemicals market growth in 2021-2026.

Innovations in self-care products and a rise in health awareness are accelerating the demand for personal care products, thereby creating growth opportunities for the vendors in the global personal care ingredients market. Surging pollution levels in developing countries like China and India, resulting in consumers buying more protective personal care products.

Developing nations such as China and India have witnessed an enormous demand for self-care products. The personal care market growth can be amplified by the growing younger population in emerging economies. The beauty and personal care surfactants market is set to have significant growth in the upcoming years.

INSIGHTS BY INGREDIENTS

Rheology modifiers are vital additives used in chemical manufacturing to achieve the desired rheological characteristics for skincare or hair care applications. Rheology Modifier will have significant growth throughout the forecasted period. Organic modifiers are widely used today, and there are two main categories of organic rheology modifiers determined by the thickening mechanism.

INSIGHTS BY SOURCES

The global organic personal care chemical market is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years. Did you know L'Oreal launched 'La Provencale Bio', a completely new organic skin and body care brand, and bought 'Logocos Naturkosmetik', a Germany-based manufacturer of vegan beauty products?

Consumers across the globe have become increasingly aware of the harmful effects of synthetic products. Growing consumption of environmentally sustainable products and changing customer insights toward naturally made products has considerably contributed to the industry's growth.

INSIGHTS BY END-USE APPLICATION

Skincare products will grow significantly with the growth in the organic sourced industry. The skin care segment will grow with innovation and technological advancement. Innovative and eco-friendly product packaging, which is recyclable or refillable, is in high demand in the global Cosmetic Chemicals industry. Manufacturers are spending money and resources on research and development for organic products, resulting in the growth of green chemistry and the green sector.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The vendors in the personal care chemicals industry compete strategically among each other. Some of the major challenges faced by industry players include the rapid rise of local companies and the increasing number of disruptors with alternative business models. Bigger brands are benefited from consumers' preference for an innovation-driven pipeline, and brands are sustaining.

This is helping the brands to make relevant products for global consumers, exporting longer self-care routines, and driving more frequent product usage. Regional players are gaining presence in international markets by purchasing new assets with exposure to develop markets. Personal care brands increasingly focus on stronger digital engagement to reinforce transparency and provide consumers with access to additional chemicals and processing information.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The Personal Care Chemicals market in APAC is expected to reach USD 5,618.32 million by 2026.

The growing concern about health and personal wellness in APAC enhances the demand for natural or organic personal care products. China is the highest revenue-generating country in Asia Pacific due to the growing demand for premium cosmetics and the increasing working women population.

Manufacturers of self-care products are launching products targeted at specific and niche consumer groups across the region. Some of the major players in the personal care products market in Asia-Pacific are Beiersdorf AG, L'Oreal group, Procter and Gamble, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The men's grooming product market is witnessing an increasing demand for natural, clean-label, and organic products due to the rise in consumer awareness.

  • Based on end-user application type, skincare is the largest segment and is expected to contribute 35.23% to the end-user application market in 2020 and is projected to contribute 35.79% by 2026.

  • There is an increase in demand for customized and personalized personal care products that suit different consumer preferences, accelerating the growth of the personal care chemical market.

  • The personal care product market in North America registered a CAGR of 3.93% and Incremental growth of 26.05% during the forecasted period of 2021-2026.

  • The Latin American personal care industry growth is evident in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, and Peru. Innovation in the products is the main reason for an increase in sales across the region.

Prominent Vendors

  • BASF

  • DOW

  • Solvay

  • Evonik industries

  • Clariant

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Ashland

  • Croda

  • Lonza Group

  • Nouryon

  • Wacker Chemie AG

  • Innospec

  • Stepan

  • Merck KgaA

  • Corbion

  • Lubrizol

  • Sasol

  • Adeka

  • Oxiteno

  • Kao corporation

  • Eastman

  • DSM NV

  • Air liquid

  • Galaxy Surfactants

  • Elementis PLC

  • Givaudan

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact of COVID-19

8 Growth Opportunities by Segment
8.1 Ingredients
8.2 End-User Application
8.3 Sources
8.4 Geography

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Increase in Demand for Organic Ingredients
9.2 Growing Young Population
9.3 Increasing Demand in Emerging Economies

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Growth in Sustainable Packaging
10.2 Different Perceptions of Premium
10.3 Technological Advances

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Strict Government Regulations
11.2 Fragmented Regional and Global Market
11.3 Innovation in Distribution Channel

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis

13 Ingredients
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Rheology Modifiers
13.4 Emollients
13.5 Surfactants
13.6 Emulsifiers
13.7 Conditioning Polymers

14 Sources
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Organic
14.4 Synthetic

15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Skincare
15.4 Hair Care
15.5 Oral Care
15.6 Cosmetics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qrunb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-16-billion-personal-care-chemicals-market-outlook--forecast-to-2026-301404633.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Pinterest soars as PayPal reportedly mulls acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses Pinterest stock surge amid reports that PayPal is mulling its acquisition.

  • Tesla reports earnings on Wednesday — here's what to expect

    Emily McCormick breaks down what the Street is expecting ahead of Tesla’s third-quarter results, which the electric automaker is set to report after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Novavax falls on production delay report, but this analyst expects good sales in the future

    Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh discusses the latest developments in the vaccine space, the state of biotech and why he thinks despite the recent selloff in Novavax, the company will deliver good sales in 2023 and beyond.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst boosted his bank's rating on the stock in a bullish note. As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Ford's shares were up about 4% from Tuesday's closing price. In a new note on Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse Group analyst Dan Levy raised his bank's rating on Ford's stock to outperform, from neutral, and increased its price target to $20 from $15.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Analyst calls Coinbase a 'must own' stock, sees price going to $600

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Senior Equity Analyst, discusses Coinbase's new partnership with Facebook for new 'Novi' cryptocurrency wallet.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • 1 Big Reason This Coffee Company's Value Is Soaring

    After launching with an approximate $3 billion valuation, coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continues flexing its market cap muscles. Unlike many IPOs, whose share price spikes briefly and then slumps in profit-taking, Dutch Bros' market capitalization has grown more than threefold since its debut at $23 a share on Sept. 15. The momentum seems to be causing a feedback loop of new investment, while Wall Street analysts are giving the newly public company a slew of bullish ratings.

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    The market has been unkind this year to some of the hottest growth stocks of 2020. Three such stocks are Teledoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), and Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z).

  • Why IBM's Non-GAAP Reporting Isn't as Bad as People Are Saying

    A big-time fund chief says Big Blue isn't nearly as profitable as the featured figures imply, but there's a good reason.

  • Taking a look at Tesla ahead of its earnings report

    Yahoo Finance markets report Ines Ferré takes apart Tesla ahead of its Q3 earnings&nbsp;

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • Why PayPal may be considering a mega-deal for Pinterest

    PayPal Holdings Inc.'s quest to become a 'super-app' may be kicking into a new gear following reports that the company has held acquisition talks with Pinterest Inc.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • After FedEx's Warning, What Can Investors Expect From UPS?

    FedEx's (NYSE: FDX) earnings shocked the market in late September, and there's a real fear that UPS (NYSE: UPS) will follow suit when it reports results on Oct. 26. A lot is going on, so here's a brief summation of what investors need to look out for when UPS shares its third-quarter earnings. The key number to focus on is the U.S. domestic package segment profit margin.