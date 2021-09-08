U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,513.00
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,037.00
    -54.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,660.75
    -14.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.10
    -9.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.22
    +0.87 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.80
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1834
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3500
    -0.0200 (-1.46%)
     

  • Vix

    18.82
    +2.41 (+14.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3771
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1990
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,632.64
    -4,327.90 (-8.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.03
    -172.92 (-12.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.19
    -48.18 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Global $17.38 Military Synthetic and Digital Training Solution Market to 2026 - Partnership Opportunities with Telecom and AR/VR Manufacturers

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Synthetic and Digital Training Solution Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Immersion Technology, Component, Business Model, Type and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global military synthetic and digital training solution market is estimated to reach $17,385.8 million in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.45% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Military Synthetic and Digital Training Solution Market

The manufacturers ensure that the hardware and software integrated within the military synthetic and digital training solution are well matched within their scope of application. To ensure that users (military personnel) get the best possible simulation environment, the companies operating in the vertical are increasing their investment in research and development.

Some major technological development within the market encompasses cross-domain simulations and ultra-high-fidelity immersive experience. The market faces several technical and non-technical challenges, such as integrating software and hardware and operations on an open network. However, these are expected to be eliminated over time from the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Military Synthetic and Digital Training Solution Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of the military synthetic and digital training solution market. The increasing geopolitical conflicts between nations due to rising cases of COVID-19 and the arms and ammunition escalation race across the globe have generated a demand for combat-ready troops across several nations. Such situations have generated business opportunities for the market.

However, limited logistics support and fund allocation toward acquiring new simulation technologies due to COVID-19 have also seized a few business opportunities. Several companies have reported a loss of business and limited their fund toward R&D, which may impact the market in the long run. However, the gradual decline of COVID-19 cases will lead to a more stable ecosystem, opening new business opportunities for the global military synthetic and digital training solution market.

Military Synthetic and Digital Training Solution Industry Overview

The global military synthetic and digital training solution market has been growing rapidly over the past few years due to the rising demand for high-quality and high-fidelity simulators that offer comprehensive cross-domain training environments. Major key companies are acquiring smaller and emerging companies to increase their operational regions in various applications.

Market Segmentation

Military Synthetic and Digital Training Solution Market by Application

The global military synthetic and digital training solution market has been segmented based on various immersion applications, including combat and personnel training, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) training, leadership and skill assessment, and medical training. The combat and personnel training segment includes various sub-segments such as personnel training, aircraft, vehicle, and vessel.

These segments are also further divided into manned and unmanned vehicles. The aircraft segment will witness the highest market share in combat and personal training within the global military synthetic and digital training solution market. The increasing cost of live combat and personnel training and the rising risk of fatal injuries during live training is the primary market driver supporting the usage of military simulators.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding the details around companies such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, key developments, and domestic and international presence in the military synthetic and digital training solution industry.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • Which region is expected to be leading the global military synthetic and digital training solution market by 2026?

  • What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

  • What are the futuristic trends in this market, and how is the market expected to change during the forecast period 2021-2026?

  • What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies currently working in the global military synthetic and digital training solution market?

  • What are the anticipated segments and applications expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period?

  • What are the opportunities for the companies to expand their businesses in the global military synthetic and digital training solution market?

  • What is the current and future revenue scenario of this market?

Industry Outlook

  • Evolution of Military Training Environment: Current Vs. Future Scenario

  • Aerial Military Simulator (by Country), 2021

  • Emerging Technologies in the Global Military Synthetic and Digital Training Solution Market

  • Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

  • Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Interactions

  • Patent Analysis, 2020 and 2021

  • Supply Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Business Drivers

  • Rising Demand for Virtual Simulation Training for Ensuring Safety of Trainees and Cost-Effectiveness

  • Ease of Accessing Data

  • Reduction of Training Cost

  • Increased Training Efficiency

  • Reduced Dependency

  • Enhanced Safety

  • Rising R&D Activities for Development of Military Simulation System

  • Integration of Synthetic Training Environment (STE) in Next-Generation Equipment

  • Miniaturization of Components

  • Improvement in Communication Technologies

  • Fifth Generation (5G) and Internet of Things (IoT)

  • Laser Communication

  • Wireless Communication

Business Challenges

  • High Production and Deployment Cost of Systems

  • High Complexity Associated with Simulation System

  • Low Bandwidth and Latency

  • Limited Data Rendering Capabilities

  • Prone to Cyber Attack

Business Opportunities

  • Developing a Multi-Domain Battle Training System

  • Partnership Opportunities with Telecom and AR/VR Manufacturers

  • Remote Training Solution

Key Market Strategies and Developments

  • Long Term Collaborations, Contracts, New Product Launches, and Investments

Companies Mentioned

  • Airbus S.A.S.

  • Boeing

  • CAE Inc.

  • ECA Group

  • General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

  • Indra Sistemas, S.A.

  • Kongsberg

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

  • Leidos

  • Leonardo S.p.A.

  • Northrop Grumman

  • Reiser Simulation and Training (RST)

  • Saab

  • ST Engineering

  • Thales Group

  • The DiSTI Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twfkun

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-17-38-military-synthetic-and-digital-training-solution-market-to-2026---partnership-opportunities-with-telecom-and-arvr-manufacturers-301371282.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Force Majeure at Top Fertilizer Plant Has Prices Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are soaring after the world’s largest nitrogen facility had to declare a force majeure.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said on Sept. 3 that it can’t fill orders from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, nitrogen complex, which was closed ahead of Hurricane Ida, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. That’s stoking fears of production losses at a time when supplies are already tight.Fertilizer prices are already high, and that’s adding to increasing costs for farmers, who

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s meltdown, Dogecoin would need to break back through to $0.30 levels to restore confidence…

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • 401(k) vs. Pension Plan: What’s the Difference?

    A 401(k) plan and pension are both employer-sponsored retirement plans. The biggest difference between the two is that a 401(k) is a defined-contribution plan and a pension is a defined-benefit plan. A defined-contribution plan allows employees and employers (if they choose) to contribute and invest funds to save for retirement, while a defined-benefit plan provides a specified payment amount in retirement.

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • California settles climate lawsuit with fossil fuel giant SoCalGas

    The Sempra Energy subsidiary is a powerful opponent of efforts to eliminate natural gas.

  • 3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

    Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. After that, the big concern was that Target's sales would stagnate once consumers returned to their usual routines.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Intel to invest up to 80 billion euros in boosting EU chip capacity-CEO

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp on Tuesday said it could invest as much as 80 billion euros in Europe over the next decade to boost the region's chip capacity and will open up its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, speaking at Munich's IAA auto show, also said the company would announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of the year. There is speculation about possible production sites, with Germany and France seen as leading contenders while Poland, where Intel also has a presence, also in the picture.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • TopBuild to acquire Distribution International for $1 billion in cash

    TopBuild Corp. , an installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry, said Wednesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Distribution International (DI) for $1.0 billion in cash. The deal "is highly strategic for TopBuild," Chief Executive Robert Buck said in a statement. "DI provides us with a direct entry and immediate leadership position in the $5 billion mechanical insulation market which is a highly attractive and complementary new

  • Major Milestone Achieved in the HolyGrail 2.0, the Digital Watermarks Initiative Aimed at Revolutionizing the Recycling of Plastic Packaging

    Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) announces today it has entered semi-industrial trials, the next stage of development for intelligent waste sorting as part of the Digital Watermarks Initiative HolyGrail 2.0., driven by AIM, the European Brands Association, and powered by the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

  • Oil climbs on low U.S. output, disruptions in Libyan ports

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose more than 1% on Wednesday as U.S. Gulf of Mexico producers made slow progress in restoring output after Hurricane Ida and protesters blocked exports from two Libyan ports. "Oil prices are continuing to find support from the ongoing high production outages in the Gulf of Mexico," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. Producers in the Gulf are still struggling to restart operations nine days after Hurricane Ida swept through the region with powerful winds and drenching rain.

  • Ford Hires Away Apple's Top Car Chief

    Sep.07 -- &nbsp;Ford Motor Co.&nbsp;is hiring the head of&nbsp;Apple Inc.’s car project away from the iPhone maker. Doug Field will become the chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer. Ed Ludlow reports.

  • Enbridge in $3 Billion Deal to Add U.S. Oil Export Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Enbridge Inc., the Canadian pipeline giant, agreed to acquire a smaller U.S. rival to add export capacity on the Gulf Coast. The company is buying Moda Midstream Operating LLC for $3 billion in cash from EnCap Flatrock Midstream, Enbridge said Tuesday in a statement. Enbridge’s stock price rose as much as 50 cents to C$50.62 in Toronto, the highest since March 2020, before erasing gains.The deal marks a shift in focus toward the U.S. market for Enbridge as it wraps up construction

  • George Soros ups the ante in war of words with BlackRock over China, exposing contrast of bets on world's second-biggest market

    One of America's earliest investors in China fired an opening salvo in a potential war of words with the biggest global asset manager this week, as two of Wall Street's best-known investors spar over the investment potential of the world's second-largest economy. In one corner is George Soros, the billionaire founder of the Quantum Fund and an early investor in Hainan Airlines. Soros warned in an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal that bullish calls by BlackRock to invest in China could co

  • Automakers race to design desire for luxury and tech

    The August stop in Monterey is still critical for luxury automakers to show off the designs of their next generation of models. Newcomers Rimac and Lucid Group invested in a Monterey presence, along with the legacy automakers like Bentley, Bugatti and Mercedes-Benz. The throughline between the vintage and contemporary cars is the stunning designs, which are meant to woo new customers.

  • India's edible oil imports seen at lowest in six years, hit by COVID-19, high prices

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's imports of edible oil could fall to their lowest in six years, contracting for a second straight year because of the coronavirus outbreak and demand squeezed by record prices, a senior industry official said on Wednesday. Lower purchases by the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils could weigh on benchmark Malaysian palm oil, U.S. soyoil and sunflower oil prices. India's consumption, which had grown every year before the coronavirus outbreak hit last year, fell to 21 million tonnes in the marketing year that ended last Oct 31, from 22.5 million a year ago, an official of a trade body said.