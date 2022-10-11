Global $17.5 Bn Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market, 2021-2022 & 2027: Inventory & Labor Management, Manufacturing Execution Systems, Process and Production, Quality Process Management

Company Logo

Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market

Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global manufacturing operations management software market reached a value of US$ 9.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 17.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.72% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Manufacturing operations management (MOM) software assists in digitalizing production processes and information into a unified system. It also helps improve execution systems, advance planning and scheduling, and manage quality and research and development (R&D) projects.

Besides this, it assists in sequencing, asset and compliance management, human-machine interface (HMI), performance analysis, and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) intelligence. As manual approaches are inconsistent, isolated, inefficient, and time-consuming, manufacturers from different industry verticals are adopting MOM software for better management of industrial operations.



Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Trends

Rising automation in manufacturing activities represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for MOM software to enable the digital transformation of operational processes. The software aids in optimizing production performance while improving efficiency, flexibility, and time-to-market.

Moreover, it is used along with Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), artificial intelligence (AI), robotic processes, and real-time data collection in the aerospace and defense industries across the globe. Besides this, due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for healthcare services, the global pharmaceutical industry is constantly undergoing upgrades and changes.

Story continues

This is driving the need for MOM software to facilitate the production process of medical essentials. The growing emphasis on food safety, hygiene, sustainability, and traceability is also promoting the adoption of MOM software in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

Furthermore, numerous manufacturers worldwide are striving for more effective operations and agility on account of the rising competition in the market. As a result, the leading players are offering customized, secure, and modern software platforms that give operators, supervisors, and plant managers the visibility and insights to take decisions for productivity, quality, and compliance.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global manufacturing operations management software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global manufacturing operations management software market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the functionality?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global manufacturing operations management software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

ABB Ltd.

Aegis Industrial Software Corporation

Aspen Technology Inc.

Critical Manufacturing (ASM Pacific Technology Limited)

Dassault Systemes SE

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Plex Systems Inc.

Siemens AG.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Functionality:

Inventory Management

Labor Management

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Process and Production Intelligence

Quality Process Management

Others

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Automotive

Chemical

Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Consumer Goods

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5m1fnf

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



