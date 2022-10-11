Global $17.5 Bn Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market, 2021-2022 & 2027: Inventory & Labor Management, Manufacturing Execution Systems, Process and Production, Quality Process Management
Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market
Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global manufacturing operations management software market reached a value of US$ 9.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 17.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.72% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Manufacturing operations management (MOM) software assists in digitalizing production processes and information into a unified system. It also helps improve execution systems, advance planning and scheduling, and manage quality and research and development (R&D) projects.
Besides this, it assists in sequencing, asset and compliance management, human-machine interface (HMI), performance analysis, and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) intelligence. As manual approaches are inconsistent, isolated, inefficient, and time-consuming, manufacturers from different industry verticals are adopting MOM software for better management of industrial operations.
Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Trends
Rising automation in manufacturing activities represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for MOM software to enable the digital transformation of operational processes. The software aids in optimizing production performance while improving efficiency, flexibility, and time-to-market.
Moreover, it is used along with Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), artificial intelligence (AI), robotic processes, and real-time data collection in the aerospace and defense industries across the globe. Besides this, due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for healthcare services, the global pharmaceutical industry is constantly undergoing upgrades and changes.
This is driving the need for MOM software to facilitate the production process of medical essentials. The growing emphasis on food safety, hygiene, sustainability, and traceability is also promoting the adoption of MOM software in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.
Furthermore, numerous manufacturers worldwide are striving for more effective operations and agility on account of the rising competition in the market. As a result, the leading players are offering customized, secure, and modern software platforms that give operators, supervisors, and plant managers the visibility and insights to take decisions for productivity, quality, and compliance.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global manufacturing operations management software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global manufacturing operations management software market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the functionality?
What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?
What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global manufacturing operations management software market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
ABB Ltd.
Aegis Industrial Software Corporation
Aspen Technology Inc.
Critical Manufacturing (ASM Pacific Technology Limited)
Dassault Systemes SE
Emerson Electric Co.
General Electric Company
Honeywell International Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Plex Systems Inc.
Siemens AG.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Functionality:
Inventory Management
Labor Management
Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
Process and Production Intelligence
Quality Process Management
Others
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
Automotive
Chemical
Healthcare
Food and Beverages
Consumer Goods
Aerospace and Defense
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5m1fnf
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900