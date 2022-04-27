Global $172.36 Bn Home Bedding (Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows, Blankets) Markets to 2030 - Increasing Prevalence of Customizable Mattresses and Bed Linens

Company Logo

Global Home Bedding Market

Global Home Bedding Market

Dublin, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Bedding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows, Blankets), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global home bedding market size is expected to reach USD 172.36 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The market is driven by the rising use of adjustable beds, which has resulted in the lockdown induced by Covid-19 as a means of properly adjusting the work-from-home lifestyle. This tendency has boosted the market growth by increasing the prevalence of customizable mattresses and bed linens. Increased residential expansion across areas, indicating increased house construction and building permits, is expected to revamp market demand.



According to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the construction of a total of 32,500 dwellings was permitted in Germany in November 2020. Compared with the corresponding period of 2019, this is an increase of 8.9% or 2,700 dwellings. However, the industry also faces significant instances of uncertainties projected by the International Sleep Products Association in 2018.

For instance, the U.S. mattress industry has been affected by international trade. While imports of finished mattresses have continued to surge, their long-term significance is complicated by both higher tariffs on finished mattresses and many components, and a pending anti-dumping investigation on mattresses from China.



Consumer preference for working from their homes and beds has resulted in intermittent rise for luxury and high-quality bedding products. According to Jerry Epperson, a mattress industry veteran and managing director of investment banking and corporate advisory firm Mann, Armistead & Epperson based in Virginia, the bedding industry enjoyed a year-over-year sales increase of more than 30% in October 2020. Moreover, the industry is benefiting from innovations, such as high-tech adjustable bases, and interest in ancillary products sold, such as luxury pillows.



Higher traction towards designed bedrooms is linked to period dramas and active series on the OTT platforms wherein a large chunk of consumers is engaged as a cause of higher time spent indoors. This trend has influenced consumers to adopt layering as adding a mixture of different textures and tones into a bedroom by using cushions, bedsheets, and throws is a simple way to build a luxurious feel. This scenario is likely to offer growth opportunities for the market.



Bed linens held the largest revenue share of over 25.0% in 2021. This is primarily due to the increasing consumer preference for quality over brands. This has encouraged manufacturers to offer new and improved quality products with attractive designs. With the increasing preference for superior quality products, companies are focusing on introducing plant-based bed linen that claims to be softer than cotton and provides breathability and moisture control.



Home Bedding Market Report Highlights

Story continues

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. The regional demand for home bedding products is anticipated to grow due to the increase in the purchasing power of consumers, rising housing constructions, and growing consumer awareness regarding quality as well as sustainable bedding products

The offline distribution channel segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 65.0% in 2021

By type, the bed linen segment held the largest revenue share of over 25.0% in 2021 owing to its higher penetration across households

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Home Bedding Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis



Chapter 5. Home Bedding Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Home Bedding Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Home Bedding Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Acton & Acton Ltd.

American Textile Company

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Bombay Dyeing

Casper Sleep Inc.

Beaumont & Brown

Pacific Coast Feather Company

Brooklinen

Crane & Canopy Inc.

Peacock Alley

Purple Innovation, Inc.

The White Company

Portico New York

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7w3ooe

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



