Global $18.17 Bn Loyalty Management Market to 2026: Significant Growth Owing to the Intensified Competition

The Global Loyalty Management Market is estimated to be USD 8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.17 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.8%.



The Global Loyalty Management Market is witnessing significant growth, owing to the intensified competition, increasing customer acquisition cost, implementing a customer-centric approach across business, and rewarding schemes offered by organizations.



Stringent government rules and regulations affect the growth of the Global Loyalty Management Market. Government regional laws such as trading stamp laws, gift certificate laws, privacy laws, and data security may restrict the adoption of loyalty programs. The lack of awareness of the rewards of the loyalty programs challenges market growth.

But, the growing investments in card loyalty systems and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies help increase the application of big data and machine learning that helps to provide opportunities for the Loyalty Management Market in the future.

Loyalty Management enables enterprises to enhance customer loyalty and increase their sales and revenue. Enterprises offer various loyalty programs such as reward points, discounts, offers, and gift vouchers across banking, grocery shopping, dining, etc., under loyalty management. Companies also arrange rewards to the customers on purchase. These rewards are designed for the customers based on their past purchases to influence them to make more purchases in the future.



B2C companies are exceedingly adopting loyalty management solutions as these companies are trying to provide the real-life benefits of customer experience management for their reputation. The increasing demand for android phones in B2C loyalty programs is also forcing vendors to develop more updated smartphones oriented programs.

Seasonal discounts and offers along with free shipping, are also the major drivers for choosing loyalty programs, especially for the retailers. Hence, this creates a huge demand for loyalty management software during the festive seasons or special days.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Trend of Loyalty Programs

Technological Advancement in Mobile Technology and Applications

The Rise in the Number of Cardholders and the Use of Reward Points

Growing Customer Preference for Personalization to Push Loyalty Program Adoption

Restraints

Inconsistent Customer Experience Feedback

Stringent Government Regulations

Lack of Awareness of the Benefits of Loyalty Programs

Opportunities

Increased Investments in Loyalty System Technology

Rising Application of Big Data and Machine Learning

The Growing Importance of Customer Insights to Predict the Customer Intents

