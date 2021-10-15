Global $18.55 Bn Customer Experience (CX) Management Markets, 2021-2027: Opportunities in the Use for Making Optimal CX Strategies & Need for Insights to Predict Customer Intents

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Customer Experience Management Market (2021-2027) by Analytical Tools, TouchPoint Type, End-user, Deployment, and Geography, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis, Competitive Quadrant" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Customer Experience Management Market is estimated to be USD 9.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.55 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4%.

Customer experience management will minimize the cost of new customer acquisition by evolving different sets of practices and technologies to make a continuous transformation within organizations. It has helped in lowering at-risk revenues and winning over lost customers.

Many companies are implementing customer experience management as a source of productivity. It is the perfect solution for a customer-centric approach. This approach will offer organizations and enterprises to analyze customer insights and assist in rising organizational productivity by enhancing customer experience and customer loyalty.

Nowadays, business organizations have well understood the importance of customer experience management as it helps the organizations to strengthen their brand presence, improve consumer loyalty, reduce consumer churn, and in turn, boost business revenue.



Surging demand for personalized experience by customers across different industries is one of the key factors in escalating the growth of the Customer Experience Management Market. Organizations are increasingly involved in restructuring their brands and products, keeping consumers as their strategic focus, and this happens due to the rise in customer expectations.

AI and ML-based solution for the FMCG and retail industry will help identify poor consumer experiences and estimate emerging customer trends so that they can provide measurable direction to improve operational efficiencies and consumer experiences of an organization. It will subsequently improve the sales for any business across industries such as retail, banking, manufacturing, and entertainment.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Investment in Technologies to Improve Customer Experience

Help in Reducing Customer Churn Rates

Customer-Related Scores Helping Organizations to Plan Better Customer Engagement

An Increasing Need for Customer Retention Strategies

Restraints

Inconsistent Customer Experience Feedback

Data Synchronization Complexities

Lack of Technical Skill

Opportunities

Use for Making Optimal CX Strategy

Need for Insights to Predict Customer Intents

Global Customer Experience Management Market, By Analytical Tools

Introduction

Text Analytics

Enterprise Feedback Management (EFM) Software

Web Analytics & Content Management

Speech Analytics

Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market, By TouchPoint Type

Introduction

Stores/ branches

Mobile

Social Media Platform

Call Centers

Email

Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market, By End User

Introduction

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Government, Energy & utilities

Manufacturing

Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market, By Deployment

Introduction

Cloud

On-Premises

Company Profiles

Adobe Systems Inc.

OpenText Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Nokia

Tech Mahindra Limited

Zendesk

Medallia

MindTouch

NICE Systems

Avaya Inc.

SAP SE

Verint Systems

MaritzCX Research LLC

Teradata

