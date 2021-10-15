Global $18.55 Bn Customer Experience (CX) Management Markets, 2021-2027: Opportunities in the Use for Making Optimal CX Strategies & Need for Insights to Predict Customer Intents
The Global Customer Experience Management Market is estimated to be USD 9.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.55 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4%.
Customer experience management will minimize the cost of new customer acquisition by evolving different sets of practices and technologies to make a continuous transformation within organizations. It has helped in lowering at-risk revenues and winning over lost customers.
Many companies are implementing customer experience management as a source of productivity. It is the perfect solution for a customer-centric approach. This approach will offer organizations and enterprises to analyze customer insights and assist in rising organizational productivity by enhancing customer experience and customer loyalty.
Nowadays, business organizations have well understood the importance of customer experience management as it helps the organizations to strengthen their brand presence, improve consumer loyalty, reduce consumer churn, and in turn, boost business revenue.
Surging demand for personalized experience by customers across different industries is one of the key factors in escalating the growth of the Customer Experience Management Market. Organizations are increasingly involved in restructuring their brands and products, keeping consumers as their strategic focus, and this happens due to the rise in customer expectations.
AI and ML-based solution for the FMCG and retail industry will help identify poor consumer experiences and estimate emerging customer trends so that they can provide measurable direction to improve operational efficiencies and consumer experiences of an organization. It will subsequently improve the sales for any business across industries such as retail, banking, manufacturing, and entertainment.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Investment in Technologies to Improve Customer Experience
Help in Reducing Customer Churn Rates
Customer-Related Scores Helping Organizations to Plan Better Customer Engagement
An Increasing Need for Customer Retention Strategies
Restraints
Inconsistent Customer Experience Feedback
Data Synchronization Complexities
Lack of Technical Skill
Opportunities
Use for Making Optimal CX Strategy
Need for Insights to Predict Customer Intents
Global Customer Experience Management Market, By Analytical Tools
Introduction
Text Analytics
Enterprise Feedback Management (EFM) Software
Web Analytics & Content Management
Speech Analytics
Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market, By TouchPoint Type
Introduction
Stores/ branches
Mobile
Social Media Platform
Call Centers
Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market, By End User
Introduction
BFSI
Retail
IT & Telecom
Government, Energy & utilities
Manufacturing
Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market, By Deployment
Introduction
Cloud
On-Premises
