Global $192 Billion Online Gambling Markets, Opportunities and Strategies, 2015-2020, 2025F, 2030F

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Gambling Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Game Type, Device" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The online gambling market reached a value of nearly $76,792.7 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $76,792.7 million in 2020 to $127,451.4 million in 2025 at a rate of 10.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 and reach $192,264.4 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, growing adoption of smartphones with improved internet accessibility, increasing popularity of digital payments and rise in disposable income.



Going forward, increasing gamer involvement during the covid-19 pandemic, increasing consumer acceptance for fintech, technically advanced platforms, legalization of gambling and changing consumer gambling habits will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the online gambling market in the future include global recession, regulatory restrictions to curb gambling addiction, demographic changes and security challenges



The online gambling market is segmented by game type into betting, casino, lottery, poker, online bingo, and others. The betting market was the largest segment of the online gambling market segmented by game type, accounting for 46.7% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the lottery segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the online gambling market segmented by game type, at a CAGR of 16.8% during 2020-2025.



The online gambling market is also segmented by device into desktop, mobile and other devices. The desktop market was the largest segment of the online gambling market segmented by device, accounting for 57.9% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the mobile segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the online gambling market segmented by device, at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2020-2025.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the online gambling market, accounting for 31.9% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the online gambling market will be Western Europe, and, Asia Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.83% and 10.81% respectively. These will be followed by South America, and Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.7% and 10.5% respectively.



The online gambling market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 23.15% of the total market in 2020. The key players in the market are focusing on continuous product innovations, mergers & acquisition to expand its market presence and to gain competitive edge in the market.

Flutter Entertainment plc was the largest competitor with 6.06% of the market, followed by bet365 Group Ltd. with 4.80%, Entain plc with 4.66%, Kindred Group plc with 1.96%, William Hill PLC with 1.55%, 888 Holdings PLC with 1.06%, International Game Technology PLC with 1.03%, Betsson Ab with 0.96%, DraftKings Inc. with 0.61% and Betfred with 0.46%.



The top opportunities in the online gambling market segmented by game type will arise in the betting segment, which will gain $21,415.9 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by device will arise in the mobile segment, which will gain $35,462.1 million of global annual sales by 2025. The online gambling market size will gain the most in the USA at $8,453.8 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the online gambling market include investing in AI technology to enhance user experience, integrating cryptocurrency as a payment mode, building mobile apps, investing in AR and VR technology, sponsoring sports events with large viewership, tie-up with celebrities and influencers, offer free access to games with certain main features and offer cross platform support for games.



