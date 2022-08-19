U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

Global $2.04 Billion Automotive Cybersecurity Markets to 2031: Focus on Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive cybersecurity market is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2021 to $2.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. The automotive cybersecurity market is expected to reach $4.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.5%.

Major players in the automotive cybersecurity market are Aptiv, Argus Cyber Security, Arilou Technologies, Continental AG, ESCRYPT GmbH, GuardKnox, Harman International, Trillium, Saferide Technologies Ltd, Lear Corporation., Karamba Security, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Cisco systems, Delphi Automotive PLC, Vector Informatik GmbH, and Symantec Corporation.

The automotive cybersecurity market consists of sales of automotive cyber security services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that help to reduce vehicle cyber-attacks and accidents. Automotive cybersecurity refers to a set of activities conducted to keep cars in working condition. Automotive cybersecurity refers to the safeguarding of all electronic systems, various communication networks, control algorithms, and many types of software from malicious attacks, unauthorized access, or manipulation.

The main types of automotive cybersecurity are network security, application security, endpoint security, wireless security, and cloud security. Network security refers to a set of activities conducted to keep vehicles in working condition. These are a set of configurations or rules that are specifically designed to protect the accessibility of the networks in connected cars. The various forms include in-vehicle and external cloud services. The vehicle type includes passenger cars and commercial vehicles, which are used in numerous applications such as telematics systems, body control and comfort systems, infotainment systems, powertrain systems, and others.

North America was the largest region in the automotive cybersecurity market in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive cybersecurity market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The automotive cybersecurity market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automotive cybersecurity market statistics, including automotive cybersecurity industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an automotive cybersecurity market share, detailed automotive cybersecurity market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive cybersecurity industry. This automotive cybersecurity market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

The increase in the number of connected cars is significantly contributing to the growth of the automotive cybersecurity market going forward. A connected car refers to a vehicle that can access the internet through an inbuilt connectivity system. Cyber security in connected cars includes features such as the call for sophisticated threat intelligence, which helps to prevent cars from common security problems.

For instance, in June 2021, according to Express Drive, an India-based automobile news provider, in India, more than 350 million connected cars are expected to hit the road by the year 2023 which is almost 24% of all cars worldwide. Therefore, the increase in the number of connected cars is driving the growth of the automotive cybersecurity market.

Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive cybersecurity market. Major companies operating in the automotive cybersecurity sector are focused on technological innovations to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in October 2021, Tesla, a US-based car manufacturing company, launched a new technology for connecting cars known as Vehicle-to-everything based on 5G technology.

V2X is a net automotive cybersecurity technology that provides authenticated data transmission between vehicles and infrastructure. The technology is launched in innovative V2X services, which contain many features such as RAT, transmission profile, communication mode, and signaling protection mode.

In 2021, LG Electronics, a South Korea-based company that manufactures consumer goods and cyber security devices, acquired Cybellum for a deal amount of $240 million. This acquisition helps LG Electronics enhance its cyber security capabilities, and would also enable LG Electronics to enter into new markets and expand its business in new markets. Cybellum is an Israeli-based company that detects and provides assessments on connected vehicles' cybersecurity.

The countries covered in the automotive cybersecurity market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Automotive Cybersecurity

5. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, Segmentation By Security Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Network Security

  • Application Security

  • Endpoint Security

  • Wireless Security

  • Cloud Security

6.2. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, Segmentation By Form, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • In-Vehicle

  • External Cloud Service

6.3. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, Segmentation By Vehicle, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Passenger Car

  • Commercial Vehicle

6.4. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Telematics System

  • Body Control and Comfort System

  • Infotainment System

  • Powertrain System

  • Other Applications

7. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • Aptiv

  • Argus Cyber Security

  • Arilou Technologies

  • Continental AG

  • ESCRYPT GmbH

  • GuardKnox

  • Harman International

  • Trillium

  • Saferide Technologies Ltd.

  • Lear Corporation.

  • Karamba Security

  • Intel Corporation

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Cisco systems

  • Delphi Automotive PLC

  • Vector Informatik GmbH

  • Symantec Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xh51bs

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


