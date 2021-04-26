Global $2.14 Billion Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software Markets to 2025: Rise in Value-Based Contracts with Pharma Manufacturers
Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software Market (2020-2025) by Type, Deployment, Operation, Application, End user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software Market is estimated to be USD 1.10 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.14 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.
Market Dynamics
The need to improve patient's safety, adherence to drug prescription reasoning and adaptation of drug formulations and need to support health professionals by providing the scientific evidence to improve the medication management are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the market.
However, the market growth is hindered by the stringent government regulations to cut back rebates. Legal uncertainty surrounding the industry is creating challenges in front of the market players.
The rise in value-based contracts with pharma manufacturers and presence of big e-commerce vendors, pharmacy distribution and reimbursement market are creating huge opportunities for the market players.
Recent Developments
In August 2019, Accredo, a specialty pharmacy, started a new, full-service pharmacy for residents of Hawaii who require additional clinical and administrative support for their complex treatments and medications.
July 2019, Aetna, a CVS Health company, started offering fully insured health care network options to its Preferred Product Organization (PPO), Exclusive Product Organization (EPO), and Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) product portfolios through Aetna Whole HealthSM - Southern California.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are BC/BS, Benecard Services, LLC, BioScrip, Inc., Cachet, CaptureRx, Catamaran Corporation, Change Healthcare, CVS Caremark, CVS Health Corporation, DST Systems, Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, Humana Pharmacy Solutions, Magellan Health, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Report Highlights:
A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
Important market dynamics and trends
Market segmentation
Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
Market shares and strategies of key players
Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Need to Improve Patient's Safety by Avoiding the Health Risks Associated with Medication Use
4.2.1.2 Need to Improve the Adherence to Drug Prescription Reasoning and Adaptation of Drug Formulations
4.2.1.3 Need to Support Health Professionals by Providing the Scientific Evidence to Improve the Medication Management
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations to Cut Back Rebates
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Rise in Value-Based Contracts with Pharma Manufacturers
4.2.3.2 Big E-Commerce Vendors, Pharmacy Distribution and Reimbursement Market
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Legal Uncertainty Surrounds the PBM Industry
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Integrated
6.3 Standalone
7 Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software Market, By Deployment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On Cloud
7.3 On Premise
8 Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software Market, By Operation
8.1 Benefit Plan Design and Consultation
8.2 Drug Formulary Management
8.3 Retail Pharmacy Services
8.4 Specialty Pharmacy Services.
9 Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospital Pharmacies
9.3 Retail Pharmacies
9.4 Online Pharmacies
10 Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Government
10.3 Insurance Providers
10.4 Patient
10.5 Pharmacy
11 Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software Market , By Geography
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
12.3.4 Investments & Funding
13 Company Profiles
13.1 BC/BS
13.2 Benecard Services, LLC
13.3 BioScrip, Inc.
13.4 Cachet
13.5 CaptureRx
13.6 Catamaran Corporation
13.7 Change Healthcare
13.8 CVS Caremark
13.9 CVS Health Corporation
13.10 DST Systems, Inc.
13.11 Express Scripts Holding Company
13.12 Humana Pharmacy Solutions
13.13 Magellan Health
13.14 Medimpact Healthcare
13.15 OptumRx (UnitedHealth)
13.16 Prime Therapeutics
13.17 ProCare Rx.
13.18 Rite Aid Corp.
13.19 Sea Rainbow
13.20 UnitedHealth Group
13.21 Vidalink
13.22 xpress Scripts Holding Company
