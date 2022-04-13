Global $2,536 Billion Leasing Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2025F, 2030F: Automotive, Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers, Machinery, & Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Leasing

Company Logo

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leasing Global Market Report Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Mode" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The leasing market reached a value of nearly $1,185.2 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $1,185.2 billion in 2020 to $1,836.7 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 and reach $2,536.9 billion in 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong emerging markets growth, demand from the aerospace and defense industry, rise in consumer awareness, growth in the used cars market, growth in residential construction activity and increased internet penetration.



Going forward, global population growth and urbanization, growing popularity of electric vehicles, emergence of start-ups, growing healthcare industry, increasing infrastructure spending and development of mega infrastructure projects will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the leasing market in the future include growing popularity of on-demand taxi services, reduction in free trade and shortage of skilled workforce.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the leasing market, accounting for 36.3% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the leasing market will be Africa, and, Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.3% and 12.7% respectively. These will be followed by South America, and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 12.6% and 10.6% respectively.



The leasing market is fragmented, with large number of players. High fragmentation in the market is mainly due to presence of local players across geographies who set up their shop to cater to the local culture and preferences, especially consumer goods and household equipment.

The top ten competitors in the market made up to 8.15% of the total market in 2020. This is expected to change in the near future with the increasing number of franchisee agreements between food and retail stores globally and increasing number of airlines going for air craft leasing.

Volkswagen leasing GmbH was the largest competitor with 2.06% of the market, followed by Enterprise Holdings Inc. with 1.33%, Mc Donald's Corporation with 0.91%, Daimler with 0.69%, United Rentals Inc. with 0.60%, 7 - Eleven with 0.58%, LeasePlan Corporation N.V. with 0.53%, Ashtead Group with 0.50%, Deutsche Leasing AG with 0.48%, and Tokyo Century with 0.46%. Some of the major players in the leasing industry have integrated businesses such as finance leasing and manufacturing along with leasing services.



The top opportunities in the leasing market segmented by type will arise in the nonfinancial intangible assets leasing segment, which will gain $259.4 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by mode will arise in the offline segment, which will gain $595.8 billion of global annual sales by 2025.The leasing market size will gain the most in China at $127.4 billion.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27yfrz

