Global $2.98 Bn Coiled Tubing Markets to 2026 - Escalating Demand for Recoverable Resources and Augmented Exploration, Production, and Completion Activities

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coiled Tubing Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Services (Well Intervention, Drilling, Completion), Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Coiled Tubing Market was valued at USD 2985.67 Million in the year 2020.

Rising demand for oil and natural gas, improved viability of Deepwater and ultra-Deepwater projects and price regulations of oil drive offshore exploration activities are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

Escalating demand for recoverable resources and augmented exploration, production, and completion activities are the key drivers that propel the growth in the coiled tubing services market. CT services are used to enhance both oil and natural gas production; hence, increasing focus on natural gas production is another main driver for the CT services to grow.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has affected the global economy of various sectors, including the oil & gas, manufacturing, automotive, and power generation industries in multiple ways. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain of the oil & gas industry and has negatively influenced the exploration and production activities in the industry.

High spending in global upstream and operational activities have begun to rise from the NOCs and the integrated oil companies.

For instance, in February 2021, Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announced a joint venture that will combine Baker Hughes's Subsea Drilling Systems business and MHWirth AS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akastor ASA. The joint venture company will offer a broader portfolio of offshore drilling equipment.

Scope of the Report:

  • The report analyses the Coiled Tubing Market by value (USD Million).

  • The report analyses the Coiled Tubing Market by volume (Units).

  • The report presents the analysis of Coiled Tubing market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Coiled Tubing market, segmented by Services (Well Intervention, Drilling, Completion) and Application (Onshore, Offshore).

  • The major regional markets have been analysed, along with country coverage of United States, Canada, Norway, Russia, United Kingdom, China, India, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia.

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Service, by Application.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players

  • Schlumberger Limited

  • Halliburton Company

  • Baker Hughes

  • Weatherford International Plc

  • Archer

  • Calfrac Well Services Ltd

  • Superior Energy Services

  • Trican Well Service Ltd.

  • C&J Energy Services Inc

  • Nabors Industries, Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Coiled Tubing Market: Product Overview

4. Global Coiled Tubing Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026
4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2016-2026
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Coiled Tubing Market
4.4 Global Coiled Tubing Market: Growth & Forecast

5. Global Coiled Tubing Market Segmentation, By Services
5.1 Global Coiled Tubing Market: Segment Analysis
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Coiled Tubing Market: By Services (2020 & 2026)
5.3 By Well Intervention- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.4 By Drilling- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.5 By Completion- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Coiled Tubing Market Segmentation, By Application
6.1 Global Coiled Tubing Market: Segment Analysis
6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Coiled Tubing Market: By Application (2020 & 2026)
6.3 By Onshore- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.4 By Offshore- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global Coiled Tubing Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Coiled Tubing Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)

8. North America Coiled Tubing Market: An Analysis

9. Europe Coiled Tubing Market: An Analysis

10. Asia Pacific Coiled Tubing Market: An Analysis

11. LAMEA Coiled Tubing Market: An Analysis

12. Global Coiled Tubing Market Dynamics
12.1 Global Coiled Tubing Market Drivers
12.2 Global Coiled Tubing Market Restraints
12.3 Global Coiled Tubing Market Trends

13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Coiled Tubing Market - By Services (Year 2026)
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Coiled Tubing Market - By Application (Year 2026)
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Coiled Tubing Market - By Region (Year 2026)

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Share of global leading companies
14.2 SWOT Analysis
14.3 Porter Five Force Analysis

15. Global Coiled Tubing Market: Merger & Acquisitions

16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkapho

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


