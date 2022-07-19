Global $217 Billion Green Chemicals Markets to 2029 - Growing Environmental Concerns and the Rising Demand for Bioethanol
Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Chemicals Market by Type (Bio-alcohols, Bio-polymers, Bio-organic acids, Bio-ketones, Others), Application (Industrial & Chemical, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Other Industries) - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Green Chemicals Market is expected to reach $217.18 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, 2022-2029.
The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the scarcity of non-renewable resources, growing awareness regarding sustainable products, rising government initiatives to promote the use of green chemicals, growing environmental concerns & the rising demand for bioethanol, and the growing demand for biodiesel as an alternative fuel. Moreover, the regulations & legislation supporting the use of bioplastics and the growing focus on R&D for algae-based biofuel production provide significant opportunities in this market.
The bio-alcohols segment is expected to account for the largest share of the green chemicals market in 2022. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the abundant availability of raw materials, rapid urbanization, rising crude oil prices, stringent emission regulations imposed by governments of various countries, and increasing energy consumption.
However, the bio-polymers segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the consumer preference for bio-based products over synthetic products, rising R&D in bio-polymers, adoption of bioplastics by the packaging industry, and increased utilization of flexible packaging by the food & beverages industry. Moreover, regulations & legal acts supporting bioplastics usage hold attractive growth opportunities for players operating in the bio-polymers market.
Based on type, the bio-alcohols market is mainly segmented into bio-ethanol, bio-butanol, bio-methanol, and other bio-alcohols. The bio-ethanol segment is expected to account for the largest share of the bio-alcohols market in 2022. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing environmental concerns that lead to an inclination of manufacturers towards bio-ethanol production, low cost, and abundant raw material availability.
However, the bio-butanol segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to its higher energy content and lower Reid vapor pressure.
Additionally, the growing demand for Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) in packaging applications, especially food packaging, is anticipated to drive the demand for bio-lactic acid in the next few years.
Based on application, the green chemicals market is mainly segmented into industrial & chemicals, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, packaging, construction, automotive, and other applications. The industrial & chemicals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the green chemicals market in 2022.
The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing industrialization and urbanization, increasing energy demand across the globe, increase in chemical transparency across the supply chain, and ban on the production and usage of hazardous substances.
Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the green chemicals market in 2022. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the growing demand for sustainable products, coupled with the presence of prominent players in the region and the rising adoption of green chemicals across different industries, including food & beverages, personal care, automotive, and packaging. In addition, the chemicals industry of the region is increasingly focusing on the production of green chemicals to develop sustainable and eco-friendly solutions.
The key players operating in the green chemicals market are
Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)
BASF SE (Germany)
DuPont de Nemours Inc. (U.S.)
Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
SECOS Group Ltd (Australia)
Braskem SA (Brazil)
Aemetis Inc. (U.S.)
Albemarle Corporation (U.S.)
Market Insights
Drivers
Scarcity of Non-renewable Resources
Growing Awareness Regarding Sustainable Products
Rising Government Initiatives to Promote the Use of Green Chemicals
Growing Environmental Concerns and the Rising Demand for Bioethanol
Growing Demand for Biodiesel as an Alternative Fuel
Restraints
High Costs of Green Chemicals
Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
Opportunities
Regulations & Legislation Supporting the Use of Bioplastics
Growing Focus on R&D for Algae-Based Biofuel Production
Challenges
Specific Requirements of the Biodegradation Process
Formation of Inhibitory Compounds During Bioethanol Production
COVID-19 Impact on the Green Chemicals Market
Scope of the Report
Green Chemicals Market by Product
Bio-alcohols
Bio-ethanol
Bio-butanol
Bio-methanol
Other bio-alcohols
Bio-organic Acids
Bio-lactic Acid
Bio-acetic Acid
Bio-citric Acid
Bio-adipic Acid
Bio-acrylic Acid
Bio-succinic Acid
Other bio-organic Acids
Bio-ketones
Bio-polymers
Polylactic Acid
Bio-polyethylene
Other bio-polymers
Other Green Chemicals
Green Chemicals Market by Application
Industrial & Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Packaging
Food and Beverages
Construction
Automotive
Other Applications
Green Chemicals Market by Geography
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjhu3s
