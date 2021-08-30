Global $22.44 Bn Smartphone Processor Markets to 2025 & 2030

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smartphone Processor Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smartphone processor market is expected to grow from $13.36 billion in 2020 to $14.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth is mainly due to the growing adoption of smartphones, rapid increase in urbanization, increasing purchasing power of consumers, growing demand for application processors, and advancements in graphics processing unit (GPU). The market is expected to reach $22.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.7%.



Major players in the market are Qualcomm, NVIDIA Corporation, Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics, MediaTek, Huawei, Renesas Mobile Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, Snapdragon, and Spreadtrum Communications.



The smartphone processor market consists of the sales of smartphone processors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing smartphone processors. A smartphone processor is also known as a chipset, is a central hub of the smartphone and is directly responsible for the performance of the device. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of smartphone processors are dual core, quad core, hexa core, octa core, and others. A dual core processor is a CPU with two processors in the same integrated circuit. Each processor has its controller and cache, which enables it to function as efficiently as a single processor. On the other hand, a quad core processor is a chip with four independent units known as cores embedded with a single processor dye.

It reads and execute central processing unit (CPU) instructions such as add, move data, and branch. A hexa core processor is a multi-core CPU that is developed with six core with built-in chip for extra fast processing and it can manage tasks than any kind of various other chip. An octa core processor is a multi-core CPU that is comprised of 8 cores which deal with tasks which need a lot much faster and efficient processing. These smartphone processors are used in android, iOS, and others.



The growing technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the smartphone processor market. Major companies operating in the smartphone processor sector are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions for smartphone processors to enhance user experience and connectivity.



The growing adoption of smartphones around the globe is expected to contribute to the growth of the smartphone processor market in the forecast period. Smartphone adoption has grown more quickly among younger generations across the globe. In all the countries, smartphone use was high among younger people, those with higher grades of education, and higher incomes. Therefore, the increase in the number of smartphone users will anticipated the growth of the smartphone processor market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Smartphone Processor Market Characteristics



3. Smartphone Processor Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Smartphone Processor



5. Smartphone Processor Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Smartphone Processor Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Smartphone Processor Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Smartphone Processor Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Smartphone Processor Market, Segmentation by Core Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Dual Core

Quad Core

Hexa Core

Octa Core

Others

6.2. Global Smartphone Processor Market, Segmentation by Operating System, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

android

iOS

Others

7. Smartphone Processor Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Smartphone Processor Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Smartphone Processor Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Qualcomm

NVIDIA Corporation

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics

MediaTek

Huawei

Renesas Mobile Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation

Snapdragon

Spreadtrum Communications

Intel Corporation

