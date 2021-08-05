U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

Global $240+ Billion Shipbuilding Markets to 2026 - Demand for New Container Ships is Expected to Pick Up, Spurred on by the Improved VLCC Market

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Shipbuilding Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Ship Type (Tankers, Containers, Bulkers, Others), Application Type, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Shipbuilding Market was valued at USD 240.12 Billion in the year 2020.

The shipbuilding industry is recognized as one of the most profitable industries around the world. As ships are the key mode of transportation for countries around the world, the shipbuilding sector forms an integral part in the development of nations.

The R&D collaborations between business lines are facilitating the development of innovative solutions and services which can then be used by other Group units. Overall, the Commercial Ship Business sector may see a slight increase in orders compared to 2020. New orders are expected to resume, backed up by the implementation of full-scale LNG projects.

Demand for new container ships is also expected to pick up, spurred on by the improved VLCC market resulting from reinforced environmental regulations, replacement of aging ships, and ship efficiency optimizations.

Several developed countries are striving to maintain their competitiveness in shipbuilding and offshore industries and governments are directly or indirectly supporting their shipbuilding industries. Ship Building Market in APAC region will significantly drive glass substrate market growth in subsequent years.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd, Samsung Heavy Industries, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, China State Shipbuilding Corporation Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Fincantieri, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd, The United Shipbuilding Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

  • Ship Manufacturers

  • Component Suppliers

  • End Users

  • Consulting Firms

  • Investment Banks

  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report scope & Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations
2.1 Increase E-commerce Search Usability
2.2 Use of High-Quality Photographs and Good Product Descriptions

3. Shipbuilding Market Product Overview

4. Global Shipbuilding Market An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026
4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2016-2026
4.3 Market Size, By Units, Year 2016-2026
4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Shipbuilding Market
4.5 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook

5. Global Shipbuilding Market Segmentation, By Ship Type (Value)
5.1 Global Shipbuilding Market Segment Analysis
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Shipbuilding Market By Ship Type (2020 & 2026)
5.3 By Tankers Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.4 By Containers Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.5 By Bulkers Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.6 By Others Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Shipbuilding Market Segmentation, By Application Type (Value)
6.1 Global Shipbuilding Market Segment Analysis
6.2 Competitive Scenario of Shipbuilding Market By Application Type (2020 & 2026)
6.3 By Defence Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.4 By Transportation Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.5 By Leisure and Luxury Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.6 By Others Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global Shipbuilding Market Regional Analysis
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Shipbuilding Market By Region (2020 & 2026)

8. Americas Shipbuilding Market

9. Europe Shipbuilding Market

10. Asia Pacific Shipbuilding Market

11. Global Shipbuilding Market Dynamics
11.1 Global Shipbuilding Market Drivers
11.2 Global Shipbuilding Market Restraints
11.3 Global Shipbuilding Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
12.1 Market Attractiveness
12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Shipbuilding Market - By Ship Type (Year 2026)
12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Shipbuilding Market - By Application Type (Year 2026)
12.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Shipbuilding Market - By Region (Year 2026)

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Share of leading companies
13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Shipbuilding Market
13.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Shipbuilding Market

14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
14.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd
14.2 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd
14.3 Samsung Heavy Industries
14.4 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation
14.5 China State Shipbuilding Corporation Ltd.
14.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
14.7 Fincantieri
14.8 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
14.9 STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd
14.10 The United Shipbuilding Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ebs8p

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-240-billion-shipbuilding-markets-to-2026---demand-for-new-container-ships-is-expected-to-pick-up-spurred-on-by-the-improved-vlcc-market-301349516.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

