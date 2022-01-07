U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,698.50
    +11.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,167.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,809.50
    +50.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,206.20
    +3.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.16
    +0.70 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.57
    -0.16 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8200
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,274.11
    -594.10 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,055.45
    -35.89 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.28
    +0.91 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
COMING UP:

December jobs report: Payrolls expected to accelerate as unemployment rate falls to 4.1%

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Global $2459.4 Mn Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) industry attained a value of USD 1228 million in 2020. The market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2021-2026 at a CAGR of 12.5% to reach USD 2459.4 million by 2026.

The services used by healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to determine the value, cost, and cost-effectiveness of products or processes are referred to as health economics and outcomes research (HEOR).

Observational data, price comparison, and other market indicators assist healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in making better informed strategic decisions for their goods. Health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) assists healthcare decision-makers, such as physicians, governments, payers, health ministries, and patients, in comparing and selecting the best treatment options.

The focus of health economics and outcomes research service providers on providing optimal health outcomes for patients from an affordable perspective will increase its demand over the period, thereby facilitating the overall industry growth. The increasing drug development is driving the demand for the HEOR industry.

The overall market will rise as demand for secure services like clinical and preclinical testing, as well as regulatory affairs expertise grows. The use of healthcare IT and analytic technologies allows these CROs to coordinate across several platforms, which will drive up the need for HEOR services in payer decision-making, boosting the market for health economics and outcomes research (HOER).

Health economics and outcomes research aid clinical development by giving useful information about specific treatments, such as population accessibility and competitor pricing. HEOR services are used to determine the price of a newly produced drug and to revise the prices of existing drugs, thereby boosting the industry's growth.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry.

Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

  • IQVIA Inc.

  • Medpace, Inc.

  • Certara, Inc.

  • Syneos Health

  • McKesson Corporation

  • Optum, Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description
3.1 Market Definition and Outlook
3.2 Properties and Applications
3.3 Market Analysis
3.4 Key Players

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary
5.1 Overview
5.2 Key Drivers
5.3 Key Developments
5.4 Competitive Structure
5.5 Key Industrial Trends

6 Snapshot
6.1 Global
6.2 Regional

7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges

8 Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Market Analysis
8.1 Key Industry Highlights
8.2 Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Historical Market (2016-2020)
8.3 Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Market Forecast (2021-2026)
8.4 Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Market by Drugs
8.4.1 Developing Drugs
8.4.2 Approved Drugs
8.5 Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Market by Service
8.5.1 Real World Evidence
8.5.2 Payer Evidence
8.5.3 Pricing and Reimbursement
8.5.4 Epidemiology Studies
8.5.5 Market Access
8.6 Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Market by Offering
8.6.1 Outsourced
8.6.2 In-house
8.7 Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Market by End Use
8.7.1 Healthcare Providers
8.7.2 Government Organizations
8.7.3 Pharma and Biotech Companies
8.7.4 Healthcare Payers
8.8 Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Market by Region

9 Regional Analysis

10 Market Dynamics
10.1 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.3 Key Indicators for Demand
10.4 Key Indicators for Price

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Cost Analysis

13 Procurement Strategy
13.1 Sourcing Model
13.2 Engagement Model
13.3 Pricing Model

14 Billing Rates

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Company Profiles

16 Industry Events and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydwge2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • We Are Intrigued by Steelmaker ArcelorMittal's Double Bottom

    ArcelorMittal is the world's largest steel producer. The stock has made a large double-bottom pattern but has not yet broken out above the neckline. Let's dig into the charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of MT, below, we can see that the shares have traded sideways since May.

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • 2022 Auto Industry Outlook

    Tyson Jominy, J.D. Power VP of data and analytics, joins Yahoo Finance to share the company’s outlook on the automotive industry in 2022 and beyond.

  • Oil Prices Back to Pre-Omicron Levels as Shell Gives Update on Buybacks

    Oil prices remained firmly above the $80 a barrel mark Friday after unrest in Kazakhstan, a major crude producer, triggered fears about possible supply problems. Separately Royal Dutch Shell, (ticker: RDSA) the Anglo-Dutch oil major, gave an update. The price of both Brent, the international benchmark, and West Texas Intermediate have jumped by about 6% this week, with the Kazakh situation adding to pre-existing worries about shutdowns in Libya, where daily output has fallen by nearly 50% since last year.

  • Here’s How Exxon Could Go Even Bigger on Its Dividend

    Oil companies used to compete on how much crude they could produce. Truist analyst Neal Dingmann wrote in a report published Thursday that Exxon looks as if it is going to generate more than enough cash to pay off debt and still have enough to raise its dividend and buyback. The idea that Exxon could raise its dividend had seemed unthinkable just a year ago, because the company looked as if it might have to cut the payout.

  • Charlie Munger just doubled his bet on tech giant Alibaba to $71.5 million — try these 3 China plays instead to diversify your exposure

    Munger says things are 'crazier' than the dot-com bubble. But he still likes this stock.

  • Chrysler Takes Aim at Tesla. The Auto Maker Plans to Go All-Electric by 2028.

    Stellantis brand Chrysler unveiled an electric-vehicle concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

  • Oil price rises as Kazakh turmoil adds to supply worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose and were heading for their biggest weekly gains since mid-December on Friday as unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya fuelled concerns over supply. Brent crude climbed 76 cents, or 0.9%, to $82.75 a barrel at 0939 GMT. Brent and WTI were on track for gains of almost 6.5% in the first week of the year, with prices at their highest since late November, as supply concerns overtook worries that the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant might hurt demand.

  • Kroger's timing for entering Florida looks better than ever

    Kroger Co. became a player in the Florida grocery market last year — without opening a single store.

  • Raytheon Technologies Is Ready for Liftoff

    In this daily bar chart of RTX, below, we can see that prices declined in December below the rising 200-day moving average line but they managed to make a small double bottom pattern and have rallied into the new year. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows improvement from the middle of December, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator recently crossed above the zero line for a new outright buy signal. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of RTX, below, we can see the last three years of price action.

  • Is Your Macy’s Store Closing? Here’s a List of 8 Stores That Are Shutting Down for Good

    Macy’s is moving ahead with its plan to close more stores this year as the retailer releases a new list of locations slated to shutter.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar to $5,000 in 2022

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock looks like a coiled spring. Pandemic-related gains drove a stunning 76% surge in the online retail giant's share price in 2020. Then its stock essentially treaded water last year on overblown fears that its growth could slow.

  • Wells Fargo, Bank of America draw price target hikes on bullish loan data

    JPMorgan Chase analyst Vivek Juneja on Thursday lifted price targets on Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of America after bullish Fed data on loans. "Banks should start 2022 on a good note because of a sharp surge in commercial and industrial (C&I) loan growth in late 4Q," Juneja said in a note to clients. Analysts raised Wells Fargo's target price to $57 a share from $53.50 and lifted Bank of America's target price to $52.50 a share from $50 a share. Industrywide, C loans grew 6.3% quarter-over-quart

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • Daimler's Mercedes-Benz sees 5% sales drop in 2021

    Daimler's Mercedes-Benz sold 2.05 million vehicles in 2021, the company said on Friday, losing its crown for the first time in five years as the premium carmaker with the most vehicles sold to BMW. The smart brand delivered an additional 38,514 vehicles, while Mercedes-Benz Vans sold 334,210, a 2.5% increase from last year. The biggest drop in passenger vehicles sales over the year was registered in Europe at 11.2%, compared to a drop of just 2% drop in China and a 0.4% increase in the United States.

  • COVID-19: "There's no significant data saying there's a huge amount of transmission in school," says doctor

    Dr. Daniela Lamas, Brigham and Women’s Hospital pulmonary and critical care physician, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the struggle between city mayors and school districts. The groups are divided over the issue of in-person learning.

  • What iPod inventor Tony Fadell says he learned from Steve Jobs

    In a new interview, former Apple engineer Tony Fadell — who's credited with inventing the iPod and helping design the iPhone — says Jobs taught him how to anticipate and serve a customer's wishes.

  • 2022 Retirement Planning: It's Easier If You Understand The New Rules

    Retirement planning is always a challenge. Amassing enough retirement savings is easier if you understand 2022's new rules.

  • Global Gas Shortage Worsens as Emerging Asia Joins the Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- The hunt for natural gas is spreading to Asia’s developing economies, with India and Indonesia adding to the global demand pressure.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapIndian Oil Corp. and Gujarat Stat

  • Oil Gains as North American Freeze, OPEC+ Constraints Hit Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to a seven-week high as supply constraints from OPEC+ to North America offset concerns about the impact of a Covid-19 outbreak in China.Futures in New York rose 2.1% to the highest closing price since Nov. 16, and traded above $80 a barrel earlier in the session. A deep freeze in Canada and the northern U.S. is disrupting oil flows, boosting prices just as American stockpiles decline. Output from OPEC+ member Kazakhstan’s giant Tengiz oil field has been temporarily adj