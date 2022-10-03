U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,688.95
    +103.33 (+2.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,580.77
    +855.26 (+2.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,845.09
    +269.47 (+2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.01
    +43.29 (+2.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.67
    +4.18 (+5.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.20
    +33.20 (+1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    +1.65 (+8.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9821
    +0.0020 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6550
    -0.1490 (-3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0154 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6470
    -0.0820 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,591.39
    +407.39 (+2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.97
    +9.62 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Global $25+ Billion Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Markets to 2026 & 2031

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By E-Cigarettes Type, By Vaporizers Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ends) market is expected to grow from $19.92 billion in 2021 to $25.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%. The market is expected to reach $55.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.3%.

Major players in the Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market are Dash Vapes, Hubbly Bubbly, Liquideu, Nice Vapor, Pacific Smoke International, Puff Ecig, Simple Vape Co. London Ltd, Smokio, Vape Escapes, and Vapor Line.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rising awareness of health issues caused by smoking conventional tobacco cigarettes among smoking population is driving the growth of the e-cigarettes market. Conventional tobacco cigarettes release toxic compounds that adversely affect the health of the individual.

The e-cigarettes are less toxic and safer compared to conventional tobacco cigarettes. For instance, according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, smoking caused cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung diseases and others. Likewise, in 2021, headed tobacco products has been promoted as "reduced harm" products that can help people quit conventional tobacco smoking by WHO.

The vapor products do not burn tobacco, the vapor contains significantly lower levels of toxicants in the smoke created when burning tobacco. Therefore, e-cigarettes have reduced risk properties compared to traditional cigarettes.

Rigid government regulations on the ban of E-cigarettes is restricting the growth of the Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market. Numerous nations have prohibited the deal and fabricate of e-cigarettes to secure the youth and children from the hurtful impacts and habit of E-cigarettes.

For example, in December 2019, Indian government has passed prohibition of electronic cigarettes (production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement) bill 2019 that imposed the ban of E-cigarettes. The government banned the e cigarettes as the manufacturing companies are promoting them as a way to get out of the smoking but research studies have shown that most of the people are addicting to the E-cigarettes.

Medicated cannabis vaporizers have gained increasing demand in the vaporizers market. Cannabis vaporizers have controlling heating technology and offer the possibility of precisely adjusting the temperature of the heater by means of a display on the unit, giving the user full control over the density of the aerosol produced.

For instance, Storz & Bickel, a subsidiary of Canopy growth corporation has developed and manufactured vaporizers (Volcano medic and the Mighty medic) as per European Medical Device Directive 93/42/ECC and Standard DIN EN 60601.

The countries covered in the Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market Characteristics

3. Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS)

5. Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Vaporizers

  • E-Cigarettes

  • Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS)

6.2. Global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market, Segmentation By E-Cigarettes Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Disposable

  • Rechargable

  • Modular

6.3. Global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market, Segmentation By Vaporizers Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • E-cigarette Vaporizers

  • Marijuana Vaporizers

  • Medical Vaporizers

7. Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • Dash Vapes

  • Hubbly Bubbly

  • Liquideu

  • Nice Vapor

  • Pacific Smoke International

  • Puff Ecig

  • Simple Vape Co. London Ltd.

  • Smokio

  • Vape Escapes

  • Vapor Line

  • Kure Vapes

  • Pax

  • Cannakorp

  • Grenco Science

  • Davinci

  • Uk Ecig Store

  • Vapexhale

  • Dripclub

  • Halo Cigs

  • Volcano Vaporizer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kcgmvb

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-25-billion-vaporizers-e-cigarettes-and-other-electronic-nicotine-delivery-systems-markets-to-2026--2031-301639213.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • Cargo Shipowners Cancel Sailings as Global Trade Flips From Backlogs to Empty Containers

    Dozens of sailings from Asia to U.S. ports are set to be canceled in October as deteriorating economic conditions weigh on demand to ship goods worldwide.

  • Tesla Deliveries Hit A Record But Miss Views Amid Demand Concerns

    Tesla deliveries in the third quarter hit a record, but missed views as EV giant faces China demand concerns. How will Tesla stock react?

  • Europe Turns Its Back on Russian Crude as Sanctions Draw Closer

    (Bloomberg) -- The European market for Russia’s seaborne crude is drying up as sanctions draw nearer, and the country’s Asian customers aren’t picking up the slack like they once were. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for C

  • Russian factory activity expands at fastest rate in Sept since 2019 - PMI

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September to 52.0 from 51.7 in the previous month, climbing higher above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction to its highest point since March 2019. "Client demand was focused on domestic customers, however, as new export orders declined steeply," S&P Global said in a monthly survey.

  • Chinese Tech Billionaire Richard Liu Settles Sexual-Assault Case in Minnesota

    The JD.com founder’s trial, in a civil suit brought by a student who said he raped her in 2018, was set to begin this week.

  • Oil prices jump on reports OPEC+ will cut production

    Oil prices jumped on Monday following reports that the OPEC+ cartel is planning a large production cut. Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, noted that worries about reduced demand in coming months was evident in markets, where the cost of oil futures were lower in contracts for next year.

  • OPEC to Meet In Person for Expected Output Cut. Oil Prices Are Surging.

    Oil prices were up in morning trading on Monday as expectations mounted for a hefty oil-production cut from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies at their October meeting. West Texas Intermediate the U.S. standard, was up 6% at $84.27 a barrel. OPEC is considering reducing production by more than one million barrels a day, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

  • US Coal Prices Climb Past $200 as Global Energy Crunch Boosts Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- US coal prices surged past $200 for the first time as a global energy crunch drives up demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for Crypto ToutingSpot prices for coal from Central

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These Berkshire Hathaway holdings are growth stocks, and they look like better bargains on the heels of big sell-offs.

  • Apple loses second bid to challenge Qualcomm patents at U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday again declined to hear Apple Inc's bid to revive an effort to cancel three Qualcomm Inc smartphone patents despite the settlement of the underlying dispute between the two tech giants. The justices left in place a lower court's decision against Apple after similarly turning away in June the company's appeal of a lower court ruling in a closely related case challenging two other Qualcomm patents. Qualcomm sued Apple in San Diego federal court in 2017, arguing that its iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches infringed a variety of mobile-technology patents.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock

    Warren Buffett began buying shares of beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) in 1988 through his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), which now owns more than 400 million shares.

  • US Manufacturing Downshifts as Orders Shrink, ISM Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of US manufacturing stumbled in September to a more than two-year low, moving closer to outright stagnation as orders contracted for the third time in four months.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for

  • China's Xiaomi says will protect business interests after assets frozen in India

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Sunday said it was "disappointed" with an Indian order that froze $682 million of its assets and would continue to protect its interests. An Indian appellate authority on Friday confirmed an April order by India's federal financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, to seize 55.51 billion rupees, saying a probe found Xiaomi had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum, Hess and Cactus

    ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum, Hess and Cactus have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Jump 64.1% to 86.1% Higher, According to Wall Street

    Investment bank analysts think both of these stocks have what they need to deliver big gains in the foreseeable future.

  • GM’s Third-Quarter Sales Pop, Despite Mounting Economic Obstacles

    An improved supply chain lifted dealer inventory and sales, but rising rates are weighing on car buyers.

  • Bitcoin Miner Merkle Increases Hashrate by 900% in 8 Months

    The miner currently has 140 megawatts of total computing power in its two facilities.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CDW, EPAM Systems and Nutanix

    CDW, EPAM Systems and Nutanix have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Lightspeed Restaurant Continues to Empower Independent Businesses Through Data and Analytics with New Advanced Insights Feature

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the expansion of its flagship hospitality product, Lightspeed Restaurant, to include Lightspeed Advanced Insights.