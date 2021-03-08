U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,815.50
    -23.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,429.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,460.50
    -203.25 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,176.70
    -13.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.17
    +0.08 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,690.90
    -7.60 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1884
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.68
    -0.89 (-3.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4810
    +0.0990 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,250.60
    -821.52 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.14
    +73.97 (+7.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,621.64
    -8.88 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,743.25
    -121.07 (-0.42%)
     

Global $29.08 Billion Environmental Consulting Services Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global environmental consulting services market is expected to grow from $29.08 billion in 2020 to $31.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%.

Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global environmental consulting services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Major companies in the environmental consulting services market include AECOM; Amec Foster Wheeler; Tetra Tech; Arcadis and Environmental Resource Management.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $36.93 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

The environmental consulting services (ECS) market consists of the sales of environmental consulting services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide advice, assistance, and action plans to organizations and governments to manage their environment. It includes the prevention of environmental contamination, toxic substances, security consulting, waste management, and pollution control.

Environmental consulting services undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client. The environmental consulting services market is segmented into site remediation consulting services; water and waste management consulting services; environment management, compliance and due diligence and other environmental consulting services.

North America was the largest region in the global environmental consulting services market, accounting for 50% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 19% of the global environmental consulting services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global environmental consulting services market.

Environmental consulting companies are increasingly promoting the utilization and installation of IoT technologies that can help enterprises and governments monitor and conserve the environment. For instance, environmental sensors measure pollution causing particles in air and water, thereby monitoring air or water quality. They also detect radiations and hazardous chemicals in the environment. IoT technologies can also offer efficient solutions for waste collection and disposal. Smart waste collection systems could help track waste levels in garbage bins, provide transport optimization and operational analytics, thereby saving on government assets and minimum fuel consumption.

Sustainable development refers to the economic growth of a country or region, without or with minimum depletion of natural resources. The United Nations Organization established Sustainable Development Goals for all its members with an agenda to ensure responsible growth to 2030.

These goals include ensuring availability and equitable access to drinking water, improving water quality by reducing pollution and preventing dumping of hazardous waste, building safe and resilient infrastructure, integrating measures to tackle climate change in national policies, and the promotion of sustainable use of marine and terrestrial resources. Investments in meeting these targets is expected to drive demand for the services of environmental services companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Environmental Consulting Services Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Environmental Consulting Services Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Environmental Consulting Services Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Environmental Consulting Services Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Environmental Consulting Services Market Trends and Strategies

8. Impact of COVID-19 on Environmental Consulting Services

9. Environmental Consulting Services Market Size and Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers of the Market
9.2.2. Restraints on the Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers of the Market
9.3.2. Restraints on the Market

10. Environmental Consulting Services Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
10.3. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region

11. Environmental Consulting Services Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Site Remediation Consulting Services

  • Other Environmental Consulting Services

  • Water and Waste Management Consulting Services

  • Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence

11.2. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Mining, Manufacturing & Process Industries

  • Energy & Utilities

  • Government & Regulators

  • Infrastructure & Development

  • Others

12. Environmental Consulting Services Market Metrics
12.1. Environmental Consulting Services Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Environmental Consulting Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

Companies Mentioned

  • AECOM

  • Amec Foster Wheeler

  • Tetra Tech

  • Arcadis

  • Environmental Resource Management

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9ochs

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Former President Trump spotted in NYC for first time since leaving office

    Former President Trump was spotted for the first time in New York City since leaving office.

  • Porsche now owns almost a quarter of EV car maker Rimac

    Porsche has invested an additional €70 million ($83.3 million) in Rimac, boosting its stake in the hypercar manufacturer and EV component supplier from 15 to 24 percent.

  • Super Nintendo World will open March 18th with strong COVID-19 measures

    After the planned February 4th launch was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Super Nintendo World will open on March 18th.

  • Analysis: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption

    Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry sources and Refinitiv data. U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to revive talks with Iran on a nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, although harsh economic measures remain in place that Tehran insists be lifted before negotiations resume. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has started reaching out to customers across Asia since Biden took office to assess potential demand for its crude, said the sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • OPEC+ Surprise Sends Oil Past Gulf Budget-Balancing Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil soared past fiscal breakeven prices for the Middle East’s four biggest producers after OPEC+ kept output largely unchanged and an attack on a highly protected Saudi Arabian oil facility.The late Sunday attack on an oil storage tank farm sent the global crude benchmark above $70 a barrel, days after the shock move by the OPEC+ cartel sparked a rally.If oil prices stay at current levels, “we would see fiscal surpluses for the larger Gulf Cooperation Council economies,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. “This provides more fiscal space to support economic activity and recovery.”Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their Brent price forecasts after the OPEC decision.On Monday, Dubai-based lender Emirates NBD PJSC revised its average oil price upward to $67.50 per barrel this year, leading to narrower budget deficits, “assuming spending remains unchanged and governments continue to prioritize deficit reduction over boosting growth.”Budget deficits in the Arab Gulf, where economies are reliant on oil, widened after prices crashed in 2020. OPEC+ agreed last year to take about 10% of global supply off the market to stem the plunge. While the group has slowly rolled back some of those cuts, it is curtailing more than 7 million barrels of daily production.Still, Brent prices have averaged just below $60 so far this year -- below the breakeven level for most Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy and OPEC’s biggest producer, has posted successive budget shortfalls in the past seven years, a trend the International Monetary Fund predicted would continue through 2024.And the OPEC+ decision may be eroded.“Compliance with OPEC restrictions may deteriorate, resulting in a smaller decline in average crude oil production this year relative to 2020,” wrote Khatija Haque, head of research and chief economist at Emirates NBD. “OPEC+ may decide to increase production more aggressively later this year, and governments could choose to increase spending to support the economic recovery in the non-oil sectors this year.”(Updates with missile attacks on Saudi facility from first paragraph, Emirates NBD report in fifth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Joe Biden's stimulus check changes: Do you still qualify for $1,400?

    To win Senate passage, Biden agreed to make millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • The next stimulus check: What's still ahead, before you'll get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • To get the next stimulus check, you may need to hustle with your taxes

    The bill that passed the Senate makes payments harder to get. Your tax return might help.

  • BT denies any CEO rift behind chairman's retirement

    BT denied any "misalignment" between board and management on Saturday after Sky News said that CEO Philip Jansen had indicated he might resign unless the company replaced its chairman. The British broadband and mobile telecoms operator said on Monday that Jan du Plessis, who was appointed chairman in November 2017, had informed the board of his intention to retire once a successor has been appointed. "There has been no misalignment between the board and executive management over the company's strategy," BT added.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher — But You Might Still Influence How Big Yours Is

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • Your auto insurance company owes you a COVID 'stimulus check,' new lawsuits say

    Class-action suits contend that insurers have been unfairly profiting from emptier roads.

  • Cathie Wood’s New Tesla Target Price Is Coming Soon. Here’s Where It Might Land.

    ARK Investment founder Cathie Wood says her new Tesla price target is coming soon. What will it be? Barron's hazards a back-of-the-envelope guess.

  • IRS Initiates ‘Operation Hidden Treasure’ to Root Out Unreported Crypto Income

    “These transactions are not anonymous,” the IRS' national fraud counsel said. “We see you.”

  • Stock Futures Rise as Stimulus Checks Are Expected to Arrive Soon

    “Over 85% of American households will get direct payments of $1,400 per person,” Biden said over the weekend.

  • JPMorgan Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    It’s time to check in with the macro picture, to get an idea of just where markets are headed in the coming months. That’s what a JPMorgan global research team, headed up by Joyce Chang, has been doing. The JPM team starts by noting the sell-off in US Treasury bonds last week, pushing up yields as investors acted in response to inflationary fears. However, the rise in bond yields steadied on Friday, and Chang’s team does not believe that inflation is the great bugaboo it’s made out to be; her team sees a combination of economic growth and fiscal stimulus creating a virtuous circle of consumer spending fueling more growth. They write, “Our global economics team is now forecasting US nominal GDP to average roughly 7% growth over this year and next as targeted measures have been successful in addressing COVID-19 and economic activity is not being jeopardized. Global growth will exceed 5%...” What this means, in JPM’s view, is that the coming year should be good for stocks. Interest rates are likely to remain low, in the firm’s estimation, while inflation should moderate as the economy returns to normal. JPM’s stock analysts have been following the strategy team, and seeking out the stocks they see as winners over the next 12 months. Three of their recent picks make for an interesting lot, with Strong Buy ratings from the analyst community and over 50% upside potential. We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull the details on them. Let’s take a look. On24 (ONTF) The first JPM pick were looking at here is On24, the online streaming service that offers third parties access for scaled and personalized networked events. In other words, On24 makes its streaming service available for other companies to use in setting up interactive features, including webinars, virtual events, and multi-media experiences. The San Francisco-based company boasts a base of more than 1900 corporate users. On24’s customers engage online with more than 4 million professionals every month, for more than 42 million hours every year. As can be imagined, On24 saw a surge of customer interest and business in the past year, as virtual offices and telecommuting situations expanded – and the company has now used that as a base for going public. On24 held its IPO last month, and entered the NYSE on February 3. The opening was a success; 8.56 million shares were put on the market at $77 each, well above the $50 initial pricing. However, shares have taken a beating since, and have dropped by 36%. Nevertheless, JPM’s Sterling Auty thinks the company is well-placed to capitalize on current trends. “The COVID-19 pandemic, we believe, has changed the face of B2B marketing and sales forever. It has forced companies to move most of their sales lead generation into the digital world where On24 is typically viewed as the best webinar/webcast provider.” the 5-star analyst wrote. “Even post-pandemic we expect the marketing motion to be hybrid with digital and in-person being equally important. That should drive further adoption of On24-like solutions, and we expect On24 to capture a material share of that opportunity.” In line with these upbeat comments, Auty initiated coverage of the stock with an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating, and his $85 price target suggests it has room for 73% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Auty’s track record, click here.) Sometimes, a company is just so solid and successful that Wall Street’s analysts line up right behind it – and that is the case here. The Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is unanimous, based on 8 Buy-side reviews published since the stock went public just over a month ago. The shares are currently trading for $49.25 and their $74 average price target implies an upside of 50% from that level. (See On24’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) And moving over to the reusable energy sector, we’ll take a look at a JPM ‘green power’ pick. Plug Power designs and manufactures hydrogen power cells, a technology with a great deal of potential as a possible replacement for traditional batteries. Hydrogen power cells have potential applications in the automotive sector, as power packs for alt-fuel cars, but also in just about any application that involves the storage of energy – home heating, portable electronics, and backup power systems, to name just a few. Over the past year, PLUG shares have seen a tremendous surge, rising over 800%. The stock got an additional boost after Joe Biden’s presidential election win – and his platform promises to encourage ‘Green Energy.” But the stock has pulled back sharply recently, as many over-extended growth names have. Poor 4Q20 results also help explain the recent selloff. Plug reported a deep loss of $1.12 per share, far worse than the 8-cent loss expected, or the 7-cent loss reported in the year-ago quarter. In fact, PLUG has never actually reported positive earnings. This company is supported by the quality of its technology and that tech’s potential for adoption as industry moves toward renewable energy sources – but we aren’t there yet, despite strides in that direction. The share price retreat makes PLUG an attractive proposition, according to JPM analyst Paul Coster. “In the context of the firm's many long-term growth opportunities, we believe the stock is attractively priced at present, ahead of potential positive catalysts, which include additional ‘pedestal’ customer wins, partnerships and JVs that enable the company to enter new geographies and end-market applications quickly and with modest capital commitment,” the analyst said. “At present, PLUG is a story stock, appealing to thematic investors as well as generalists seeking exposure to Renewable Energy growth, and Hydrogen in particular.” Coster’s optimistic comments come with an upgrade to PLUG’s rating - from a Neutral (i.e., Hold) to Overweight (Buy) - and a $65 price target that indicates a possible 55% upside. (To watch Coster’s track record, click here.) Plug Power has plenty of support amongst Coster’s colleagues, too. 13 recent analyst reviews break down to 11 Buys and 1 Hold and Sell, each, all aggregating to a Strong Buy consensus rating. PLUG shares sell for $39.3 and have an average price target of $62.85, which suggests a 60% one-year upside potential. (See Plug’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Orchard Therapeutics, PLC (ORTX) The last JPM stock pick we’ll look at is Orchard Therapeutics, a biopharma research company focused on the development of gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s goal is to create curative treatments from the genetic modification of blood stem cells – treatments which can reverse the causative factors of the target disease with a single dosing. The company’s pipeline features two drug candidates that have received approval in the EU. The first, OTL-200, is a treatment for Metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), a serious metabolic disease leading to losses of sensory, motor, and cognitive functioning. Strimvelis, the second approved drug, is a gammaretroviral vector-based gene therapy, and the first such ex vivo autologous gene therapy to receive approve by the European Medicines Agency. It is a treatment for adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID), when the patient has no available related stem cell donor. In addition to these two EU-approved drugs, Orchard has ten other drug candidates in various stages of the pipeline process, from pre-clinical research to early-phase trials. Anupam Rama, another of JPM’s 5-star analysts, took a deep dive into Orchard and was impressed with what he saw. In his coverage of the stock, he notes several key points: “Maturing data across various indications in rare genetic diseases continues to de-risk the broader ex vivo autologous gene therapy platform from both an efficacy / safety perspective… Key opportunities in MLD (including OTL-200 and other drug candidates) have sales potential each in the ~$200-400M range… Importantly, the overall benefit/risk profile of Orchard’s approach is viewed favorably in the eyes of physicians. At current levels, we believe ORTX shares under-reflect the risk-adjusted potential of the pipeline...” The high sales potential here leads Rama to rate the stock as Outperform (Buy) and to set a $15 price target, implying a robust 122% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Rama’s track record, click here.) Wall Street generally is in clear agreement with JPM on this one, too. ORTX shares have 6 Buy reviews, for a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, and the $15.17 average price target suggests a 124% upside from the current $6.76 trading price. (See Orchard’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Cathie Wood: Fintech Is One Of The 'Most Misunderstood' Technology Platforms

    Ark Funds CEO and Founder Cathie Wood joined Benzinga’s “Raz Report” this week and discussed the history of Ark Funds. Wood shared her thoughts on the fintech market, where she sees huge growth ahead. Wood on Fintech: “We think that fintech is probably one of the most misunderstood of all the technology platforms,” Wood said. Digital wallets are going to gut banks, according to Wood. Digital wallets will be responsible for customer’s banking and also loans, debit cards and credit cards, as well as for buying crypto and stocks. “Digital wallets are not only going to do our banking, they’re going to be bank branches in our pockets," she said. Banks will face “innovator’s dilemma” and have a hard time catching up, Wood said. The Ark Funds leader mentioned Cash App from Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) and Venmo from Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) specifically as companies benefitting form the shift being led by millennials. In its 2021 Big Ideas list, Ark said the value of digital wallets per user could rise from $1,900 currently to $20,000 by 2025. Related Link: Roku Will Take Lion’s Share Of Streaming TV Market, According To Cathie Wood Ark Funds Holdings: Square is the second largest holding in the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) representing 6.3% of assets. Paypal is the 19th largest holding in the Ark Innovation ETF, representing 1.7% of assets. Square and Paypal are both top 10 holdings in the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW). Square and Paypal rank first and second, respectively, for assets in the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF, representing 9.9% and 5.4%, respectively, of the fund’s assets. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'What's The Reason Not To Diversify?' Cathie Wood Talks Bitcoin Hitting 0,000, Rise Of NFTsRoku Will Take Lion's Share Of Streaming TV Market, According To Cathie Wood© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ripple Investor’s Request to Reclaim Its $175M Investment Rejected by Court

    Tetragon lost its bid to reclaim its portion of a $200 million Series C investment in the blockchain company.

  • Cathie Wood Shares Thoughts On Nano Dimension

    Ark Funds CEO and Founder Cathie Wood joined Benzinga’s “Raz Report” last week and discussed the history of Ark Funds. Wood also shared some of the reasons why Ark Funds owns several positions. Wood on Nano Dimension: Several of the Ark Funds ETFs hold positions in Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM). “Originally it used to call itself a 3D printed circuit board company,” Wood said. Now, Nano Dimension has broadened the view of itself into a 3D-printed-technology device company, she said. One of the important things about the Nano Dimension story is their contracts they are winning from defense agencies. “We always look for where the defense is putting their money,” Wood said. Wood said she is very impressed with new management at Nano Dimension and points out that the founder is still very involved. Ark Funds: The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) owns over 5.8 million shares of Nano Dimension worth $45.8 million. The Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ) owns over 7.1 million shares of Nano Dimension worth $55.4 million. Nano Dimension represents 0.6% and 1.6% of ARKW and ARKQ respectively. Related Link: 15 Big Ideas In Disruptive Innovation According To Cathie Wood’s Ark Funds See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChamath Palihapitiya's 14 SPAC, PIPE Deals: Tracking Lifetime Performance — And The Past Week'sChamath Palihapitiya Shares Lessons Learned After Tough Week For SPACs© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Shares Lessons Learned After Tough Week For SPACs

    The last week has been a tough one for investors in many growth stocks. SPACs is one segment that was hit particularly hard. Lessons Learned From Palihapitiya: SPAC King Chamath Palihapitiya shared on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) how much he lost in the week and his thoughts on the SPAC market. “It’s been a super tough week for me and I’m sure a super tough week for some of you as well. Here is how I’m doing after Friday and what I’ve learned...” Palihapitiya tweeted. The investor broke down his lessons learned during the week as follows: “The first thing I tried to do yesterday was take a step back and try to see the bigger picture,” he said. Palihapitiya went on to say that March 2020 could be a guide as markets were down 20% then. Is this current market environment the same or different? Palihapitiya asks. He said he looked at his relative performance vs the S&P500, which breaks down as 3.6% compared to 2.3%, or 56% above the benchmark. He said he's not a "huge fan" of these numbers. “I re-questioned my goals and concluded my strategic view is still right: that inequality and climate change investments are a once in a lifetime opportunity to make hundreds of billions of dollars AND do the right thing," he said. “I freed up some capital by selling some shares in $SPCE so I can keep investing at scale without impacting my pace and strategic view.” Palihapitiya added that he hated selling the shares but had to do it after his balance sheet shrank by nearly $2 billion during the week. Palihapitiya also said he has not sold any shares of any other SPAC he’s launched. He went on to say that investing is hard, he is not perfect, and he is trying to learn just like his audience and followers on Twitter. “Be resilient and keep fighting,” he said. Markets are volatile and unforgiving, Palihapitiya added. Companies that do valuable things tend to see their value reflected in gains. “Find a way to make sure you are comfortable with what you own and if not, don’t be afraid to make changes. Prices are temporary but your peace of mind should not be,” he said. Palihapitiya ended his tweet with the Persian adage: “This too shall pass.” Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Chamath Palihapitiya Sale of Virgin Galactic Stock: The tweet from Palihapitiya came after he was in the news Friday for selling his personal stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE). Palihapitiya sold 6.2 million shares for around $211 million, according to Business Insider. It follows a similar sale in December. Palihapitiya still owns 15.8 million shares in Virgin Galactic through Social Capital Hedosophia, the company that Palihapitiya and partner Ian Osborne used to take the space tourism company public via SPAC. “I sold 6 million shares for $200 million, which I am planning to redirect into a large investment I am making towards fighting climate change,” Palihapitiya told Business Insider in an emailed statement. The investment will be made public in the next few months. It’s been a super tough week for me and I’m sure a super tough week for some of you as well. Here is how I’m doing after Friday and what I’ve learned... pic.twitter.com/fX5YHdqBv6 — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) March 6, 2021 Disclosure: Author is long shares of SPCE. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga3 Former SPACs Report Earnings: What Fisker, Velodyne Lidar, Virgin Galactic Investors Should Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Roblox goes public, inflation data: What to know in the week ahead

    This week, investors will be eyeing new inflation data, which will offer a look at whether prices have already begun to creep up as some have feared ahead of a major economic reopening. A highly anticipated direct listing for the vide0 game company Roblox is also on deck.