Global 2K Protective Coatings Market to be Propelled by the Building & Infrastructure Segment, capturing 45% Revenue: Fact.MR Research

As The Demand for Incorporating Construction Material Which Is Immune to Adverse Abiotic Environmental Factors Increases, Deployment of 2K Protective Coatings Is Rising Immensely, Providing Major Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers

United States, Rockville MD, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for 2K protective coatings is forecast to register a 5% value CAGR from 2022 to 2032, expected to reach a valuation of US$ 14.66 Billion, according to a recently recalibrated study published by Fact.MR. As of 2022, the industry is poised to document a market value of US$ 9 Billion. Demand is likely to accelerate on the back of extensive applications in the civil and commercial construction industry.



From 2016 to 2021, sales of 2K protective coatings market surged at a 4% value CAGR, with the market concluding at US$ 8.73 Billion. 2K protective coatings play an important role towards enhancing the life of buildings, swimming pools, marine projects and roads by protecting them from rust, acid rain, growth of algae & fungi and adverse climatic conditions.

Demand for epoxy resins has especially increased, due to its various benefits including enhancement of durability of coating as compared to other coatings. Besides, epoxy resins are more effective in protecting surfaces from humidity, acid, alkali and seawater. Epoxy resin is mostly used for marine projects to protect them from any unwanted damages.

Prominent Growth Drivers Influencing 2K Protective Coating Deployment

Increasing demand from the civil construction and infrastructure industries

In the civil construction industry, 2K protective coatings are used for wood finishes, flooring, interior and exterior walls, bridges, swimming pools, doors, and ceilings. 2K protective coatings form a thin layer on the surfaces to which they are applied and are used to increase the structure's longevity and stability.

Bridges, highways, and infrastructure projects require long-term stability as well as the ability to withstand harsh weather conditions such as acid rain. Structure degradation causes rusting of metal surfaces, fading, cracking of the concrete, leaks, and the growth of microorganisms such as algae and fungi. These can have an immediate or indirect impact on the life of a building and raise the cost of replacement and maintenance.

Waterproofing coatings are typically applied to the walls and floors of bathrooms, kitchens, hotels, and swimming pools to prevent leaks and moisture deterioration. In the Asia-Pacific region, the infrastructure and construction industries are expanding rapidly. APAC is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing infrastructure and construction markets.

Key Segments Covered in the 2K Protective Coatings Industry Survey

2K Protective Coatings by Resin Type :



Epoxy-based 2K Protective Coatings

Polyurethane-based 2K Protective Coatings Alkyd-based 2K Protective Coatings Acrylic-based 2K Protective Coatings Other





2K Protective Coatings by End User :



Oil & Gas Exploration

Petrochemicals Marine Applications Cargo Containers Power Generation Water Treatment Building And Infrastructure Food and Beverage Production Units Other End Use Applications





2K Protective Coatings by Application :



Abrasion Resistance

Chemical Resistance Fire Protection Heat Resistance Corrosion Protection Pipe Coatings Tank Linings





Competitive Landscape

Majority of the companies discussed in the report have focusing on investing to expand their business and launch of new product line in 2K protective coating market and continuously doing research and development. Some of the key development are:

In 2021, AkzoNobel announced its partnership with Qlayers. Collaboration with Qlayer will open new possibilities in industrial coating product line for AkzoNobel.

In 2021, Akzo Nobel N.V. acquired 100% shares of Industrias Titan S.A.U. (Titan Paints) to expand its paints business and it will help Akzo Novel to expand its business to Spain.

Key players in the 2K Protective Coatings Market

Akzo Nobel N.V.

PPG Industries

The Sherwin Williams Company

Jotun A/S

Hempel A/S

Chukogu Marine Paints Ltd.

Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Sika AG





Key Takeaways from 2K Protective Coatings Market Study

By resin type, epoxy 2K protective coatings sales to document a 5.4% value CAGR

Alkyd resins market demand is likely to emerge significant, registering a 5.9% CAGR

By end user, building & infrastructure construction to yield nearly 45% revenue

North America to yield an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 1.3 Billion until 2032

Asia Pacific to be the largest revenue contributor, accounting for 1/3 rd of the global market share

Global 2K protective coatings market to flourish 1.6x from 2022 to 2032

