Global Web 3.0 Gaming Platform ITSBLOC's $ITSB to Be Listed on MEXC

ITSBLOC
·2 min read

SEOUL, KOREA, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITSBLOC, the global web3.0 gaming platform, is proud to announce that its token $ITSB will soon be listed on MEXC, which is one of the top 15 largest crypto exchanges according to Coin Market Cap, on October 4th.


MEXC is a cryptocurrency exchange that facilitates cryptocurrency trading for over 10 million users in more than 170 countries. MEXC is also well-known among Korean investors as Korean language is supported and KRW transactions are permitted.

Following its listing on the global cryptocurrency exchange (Gate.io) in September 19th, the listing on MEXC is ITSBLOC's second global listing. On September 20th, a liquidity pool was created to facilitate active use of the assets on Polygon by means of Meshswap, a decentralized exchange protocol. In spite of completing a $7.5 million global investment round in early September, ITSBLOC has been steadily implementing the roadmap for the expansion of the P2E ecosystem, including listing on the global exchange (Gate.io).

DK Mobile: Genesis, the first on-chain MMORPG on the ITSBLOC platform, has recently begun Global Pre-Register, and the response has been very positive.

ITSBLOC explained the ITSB governance token as follows: "ITSB is the only trading method in the ITSBLOC web3 gaming ecosystem. The release of 'DK Mobile: Genesis' on-chain will allow many global gamers to flow into the ITSBLOC platform, and ITSB's P2E ecosystem will become more active."

An official at ITSBLOC said, "Even after this month's confirmation of ITSBLOC's listing on the MEXC, ITSBLOC's plan to create a global Web 3.0 gaming platform is expected to yield additional results." and, "We will do our best to present a more robust project, including news of additional listings on top-tier global crypto currency exchange and the launch of our additional Web 3.0 MMORPG masterpiece in the fourth quarter of this year."

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/itsblocofficial

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/itsblocofficial

Medium: https://medium.com/@itsblocofficial

Google Play : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.itsbloc.wallet&hl=ko

App Store : https://apps.apple.com/kr/app/itsbloc/id1632866346

Media Contact

Brand: ITSBLOC

Contact: Yoonsang Lee

Email: tony@itsbloc.io

Website: https://www.itsbloc.io/

SOURCE: ITSBLOC


