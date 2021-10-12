U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

Global $3.28 Bn Cosmetic Lasers Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cosmetic lasers market is expected to grow from $1.64 billion in 2020 to $1.93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The market is expected to reach $3.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

The growth is mainly due to the increase in beauty and health consciousness and the popularity of the non-invasiveness nature of treatment which gives quick results, causes lesser discomfort and has a shorter recovery time as opposed to traditional methods.

The cosmetic lasers market consists of sales of cosmetic lasers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture cosmetic lasers used during cosmetic surgeries. A cosmetic laser is a device used to reduce facial wrinkles and skin irregularities, such as acne scars or blemishes.

Cosmetic lasers are also used for removing unwanted hair from the body by beaming highly concentrated light into the hair follicles. It is used to treat In medical conditions, it is used to treat such as sagging eyelid skin, aging skin problems, and wrinkles on the face birthmarks, fine lines, and dark circles.

The main types of cosmetic lasers are standalone lasers, multiplatform lasers and the models include pulsed dye laser (PDL), yttrium aluminum garnet (YAG) laser, carbon dioxide laser, erbium, intense pulsed light (IPL), radiofrequency, infrared, others. Standalone lasers have a single wavelength and a small variety of applicators used for treating a narrow range of indications.

The multiplatform lasers use a hand-piece with a small laser rod positioned inside having different wavelengths for a range of indications. The cosmetic laser is used by hospitals, skincare clinics, cosmetics surgical centers and is applied in various areas including hair removal, skin resurfacing, vascular lesions, scar and acne removal, body contouring, others.

The stringent regulations for cosmetic laser products with respect to approval is expected to be a restraint for the market in the forecast period. The laser device manufacturers have to comply with a number of regulations relating to radiation safety, device efficiency and performance and other FDA guidelines on major hazard classes. The stringent regulatory processes and standards for cosmetic lasers delays the time required for the device to get to market which could act as a restraint in the forecast period.

In December 2019, US based private equity company, Potomac Equity Partners, through its portfolio company, Laser MD Medspa, acquired Laser Gentle Medspa for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Laser MD Medspa expands its geographical presence and gains access to a full suite of cosmetic and aesthetic treatments, including laser hair removal services. Laser Gentle Medspa is an US based company specializing in laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, body contouring and others.

Rising medical tourism supported the growth of the cosmetic lasers market over the historic period. The wide availability of better quality and low costs treatment options is increasing demand for medical tourism which provides better facilities and experienced doctors for better treatment and care, at an economical price.

The rise in medical tourism, especially the cosmetic surgery medical tourism is likely to escalate the demand for cosmetic lasers. Therefore, the upraising medical tourism industry is predicted to augment the demand for cosmetic lasers.

The companies are increasingly focusing on developing innovative and technologically advanced products to meet the requirement of end-users, expand the company product portfolio, and maximize company sales.

Major players in the cosmetic lasers market are Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., Lumenis, Aerolase Corporation, ALMA LASERS LTD, Sciton Inc., Syneron Candela, Solta Medical International Inc., ElEn SpA, Lynton Lasers Ltd, Medicure Group Of Companies, Thermage, ALLTEC GmbH (FOBA), Mentor, Fotona, Allergan Inc., and Galderma Laboratories LP.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cosmetic Lasers Market Characteristics

3. Cosmetic Lasers Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Cosmetic Lasers

5. Cosmetic Lasers Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Cosmetic Lasers Historic Market, 2015-2020, Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Cosmetic Lasers Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Cosmetic Lasers Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Cosmetic Lasers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

  • Standalone Lasers

  • Multiplatform Lasers

6.2. Global Cosmetic Lasers Market, Segmentation By Modality, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

  • Pulsed Dye Laser (PDL)

  • YAG Laser

  • Carbon Dioxide Laser

  • Erbium

  • Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)

  • Radiofrequency

  • Infrared

  • Others

6.3. Global Cosmetic Lasers Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

  • Hair Removal

  • Skin Resurfacing

  • Vascular Lesions

  • Scar and Acne Removal

  • Body Contouring

  • Others

6.4. Global Cosmetic Lasers Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

  • Hospitals

  • Skin care clinics

  • Cosmetics Surgical Centre

7. Cosmetic Lasers Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Cosmetic Lasers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion
7.2. Global Cosmetic Lasers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • Cutera Inc

  • Cynosure Inc

  • Lumenis

  • Aerolase Corporation

  • ALMA LASERS LTD

  • Sciton Inc

  • Syneron Candela

  • Solta Medical International Inc

  • ElEn SpA

  • Lynton Lasers Ltd

  • Medicure Group Of Companies

  • Thermage

  • ALLTEC GmbH (FOBA)

  • Mentor

  • Fotona

  • Allergan Inc

  • Galderma Laboratories LP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hm8jw1

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


