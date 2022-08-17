U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

Global $3,425 Billion Metal Manufacturing Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021; 2026F; 2031F

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global metal manufacturing market is expected to grow from $3,023.2 billion in 2021 to $3,425 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The market is expected to grow to $4,542.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Major players in the metals manufacturing market are Arcelor Mittal, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, JFE, and TATA Steel Group.

The metals manufacturing market consists of sales of metals by entities ((organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate iron and steel foundries, iron and steel mills, and/or ferroalloy manufacturing businesses, and/or entities that undertake alumina and aluminium production and processing.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the metal manufacturing market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the metal manufacturing market. The regions covered in the metals manufacturing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Industrial robotics is gaining traction among companies in the metals industry. This is mainly because industrial robotics aids companies in reducing labour costs, improving workplace safety, and driving productivity and efficiency. Industrial robots have widespread applications in the metals industry performing tasks such as material handling, arc welding, spot welding, cutting, and press tending.

According to a KPMG report, 42% of executives of global metals companies are willing to invest significantly in robotics. Examples of companies offering industrial robots to metals companies include FANUC, KUKA, ABB, and Motoman.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Metal Manufacturing Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Metal Manufacturing Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Metal Manufacturing Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Metal Manufacturing Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Metal Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies

8. Metal Manufacturing Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth; Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth; Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market

9. Metal Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Metal Manufacturing Market; 2021; By Region; Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Metal Manufacturing Market; 2016-2021; 2026F; 2031F; Historic And Forecast; By Region
9.3. Global Metal Manufacturing Market; Growth And Market Share Comparison; By Region

10. Metal Manufacturing Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Metal Manufacturing Market; Segmentation By Type; Historic and Forecast; 2016-2021; 2026F; 2031F; $ Billion

  • Iron And Steel Mills And Ferroalloy Manufacturing

  • Nonferrous Metal Production And Processing

  • Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing

  • Foundries

  • Steel Product Manufacturing

10.2. Global Metal Manufacturing Market; Segmentation By Metal Type; Historic and Forecast; 2016-2021; 2026F; 2031F; $ Billion

  • Aluminum

  • Beryllium

  • Bismuth

  • Cadmium

  • Cerium

  • Chromium

  • Cobalt

  • Other Metal Types

10.3. Global Metal Manufacturing Market; Segmentation By End User; Historic and Forecast; 2016-2021; 2026F; 2031F; $ Billion

  • Construction

  • Manufacturing

  • Other End Users

11. Metal Manufacturing Market Segments
11.1. Global Iron And Steel Mills And Ferroalloy Manufacturing Market; Segmentation By Type; 2016-2021; 2026F; 2031F; Value ($ Billion) - Crude Steel; Pig Iron; Ferroalloys
11.2. Global Nonferrous Metal Production And Processing Market; Segmentation By Type; 2016-2021; 2026F; 2031F; Value ($ Billion) - Nonferrous Metal (except Aluminum) Smelting And Refining; Copper Rolling; Drawing; Extruding; And Alloying; Nonferrous Metal (except Copper And Aluminum) Rolling; Drawing; And Extruding; Secondary Smelting; Refining; And Alloying of Nonferrous Metal (except Copper And Aluminum)
11.3. Global Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market; Segmentation By Type; 2016-2021; 2026F; 2031F; Value ($ Billion) - Aluminum Product Manufacturing From Purchased Aluminum; Secondary Smelting And Alloying Of Aluminum; Alumina Refining And Primary Aluminum Production
11.4. Global Foundries Market; Segmentation By Type; 2016-2021; 2026F; 2031F; Value ($ Billion) - Ferrous Metal Foundries; Nonferrous Metal Foundries
11.5. Global Steel Product Manufacturing Market; Segmentation By Type; 2016-2021; 2026F; 2031F; Value ($ Billion) - Iron And Steel Pipe And Tube Manufacturing; Rolling And Drawing

12. Metal Manufacturing Market Metrics
12.1. Metal Manufacturing Market Size; Percentage Of GDP; 2016-2026; Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Metal Manufacturing Market Expenditure; 2016-2026; Global

 Companies Mentioned

  • Arcelor Mittal

  • Posco

  • Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

  • Jfe

  • Tata Steel Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8eglru

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3-425-billion-metal-manufacturing-markets-analysis--forecasts-2016-2021-2026f-2031f-301607565.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

