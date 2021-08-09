U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

Global $3.49 Bn Proteomics Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Proteomics Market - Analysis By Component (Instruments, Reagents, Services), Application (Clinical Diagnostic, Drug Discovery, Others), End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Proteomics Market is estimated at USD 3.49 Billion in the year 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7% for the period spanning 2021-2026.

The report presents the analysis of Proteomics market for the historical period 2016-2020 and forecast period of 2021-2026.

Proteomics market growth is driven by rise in popularity of personalized medicines, surge in R&D expenditure, and technological advancements associated with proteomics components.

Moreover, high costs associated with components and dearth of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. Conversely, lucrative opportunities associated with biomarker identification and developments in mass spectrometry-based proteomics are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the proteomics market growth.

Moreover, increasing government support in terms of providing funds is anticipated to bolster the market growth through 2026. However, the market is constrained by strict regulatory norms and the high cost of the instruments. In the human body, proteins play an essential role in the biological activities and hence the measurement of its expression levels in healthy and diseased individuals should uncover novel scientific insights.

Although proteomics markets has been in existence for more than 25 years with initially immunoassay and ELISA market and later mass spec technologies that help stabilize ions and currently the proteomics high-plex market that are in initial stages but expected to see major expansion.

The growing prominence of nano proteomics, development of personalized proteomics for precision health, and the high growth opportunities in emerging countries are expected to offer potential growth opportunities to market players.

North America held the largest market share of nearly 50.32% of the total proteomics market in 2020, due to increase in popularity and adoption of personalized medicines and favorable government funding & initiatives to develop novel therapeutics.

Growth is also attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug design, growing research in the field of proteomics, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and increasing focus on developing personalized therapeutics. The presence of a large number of global players in this region is also supporting the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report:

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, QIAGEN, Agilent Tecnologies, Bruker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Eurofins Scientific, Wuxi APPTECC, Promega Corporation.

Key Target Audience:

  • Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Companies

  • Biotechnology Companies

  • Consulting and Advisory Firms

  • Consulting Firms

  • Government and Policy Makers

  • Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report scope & Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations
2.1 Development of health information technology
2.2 Focus on improving test utilization
2.3 Program for functional structural biology research

3. Proteomics Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Proteomics Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Global Proteomics Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

5. Global Proteomics Market Segmentation - By Component, By Application, and By End User
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Proteomics Market: By Component
5.1.1 Instruments - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.1.2 Reagents - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.1.3 Services - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Proteomics Market: By Application
5.2.1 Clinical Diagnostic - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.2 Drug Discovery - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Proteomics Market: By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.3.2 Labs and Clinics - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.3.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.Global Proteomics Market: Regional Analysis
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Proteomics Market: By Region

7. North America Proteomics Market: Segmentation (By Component, By Application, and By End User)

8. Europe Proteomics Market: Segmentation (By Component, By Application, and By End User)

9. Asia Pacific Proteomics Market: Segmentation (By Component, By Application, and By End User)

10. Global Proteomics Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Restraints
10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness
11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Proteomics Market - By Component, 2026
11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Proteomics Market - By Application, 2026
11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Proteomics Market - By End User, 2026
11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Proteomics Market - By Region, 2026

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers
12.2 Market Share Analysis

13.Company Analysis
13.1 Merck KGaA
13.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
13.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
13.4 Danaher
13.5 QIAGEN
13.6 Agilent Technologies
13.7 Bruker Corporation
13.8 GE Healthcare
13.9 Eurofins Scientific
13.10 Wuxi APPTECC
13.11 Promega Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pccddr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3-49-bn-proteomics-market-analysis--forecasts-2016-2020--2021-2026--301351171.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

