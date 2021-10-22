U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

Global $3.8 Bn Drug Of Abuse Testing Services Markets to 2028 - Focus on Development of Innovative Testing Services

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug Of Abuse Testing Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Drug Type (Cannabis/Marijuana, Opioids, Cocaine, Alcohol, LSD, Amphetamine & Methamphetamine), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug of abuse testing services market size is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028

The imposition of stringent laws mandating alcohol and illicit substance abuse testing is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. However, the violation of privacy rights while drug testing is considered a challenge and impedes the adoption of such testing services.

Workplace substance abuse is on the rise despite random tests being conducted by organizations. Commonly abused illicit drugs on the job are cannabis and cocaine. In the workplace, substance abuse might lead to significant loss of productivity, physical injuries, and even fatalities.

On the basis of various drug abuse surveys, around 22.5% of people do not admit using alcohol or any illicit drugs during working hours. Around 1 in 10 respondents say that they come prepared to avoid the risk of random tests at the workplace. Therefore, there is a growing need for rapid and frequent drug of abuse testing at the workplace in order to minimize loss of productivity, absenteeism, and healthcare costs.

However, with the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent lockdown scenarios throughout the world, people are staying at and working from home, which is expected to reduce the number of substance abuse cases at the workplace.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) has been established as one of the major federal agencies focused on supporting scientific research on drug use disorders and their consequences, thus improving public health.

In March 2020, the NIDA issued a Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) highlighting the urgent need for research and data collection and analysis on the risks of COVID-19 infection in people suffering from substance use disorders. This pandemic is a potential threat to individuals who smoke tobacco or marijuana or try vaping, as the infection affects the lungs.

This initiative aims at the submission of applications for Competitive Revisions to active grants, targeting research about SARS-CoV-2 infection risks in individuals with substance use disorders, especially with marijuana, nicotine, methamphetamine, and opioids.

Drug Of Abuse Testing Services Market Report Highlights

  • By drug type, cannabis/marijuana accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This can be attributed to the growing usage of cannabis across the world, especially in the U.S.

  • The opioids drug type segment held a significant revenue share in 2020 due to the growing cultivation and trading of opioids in Asian countries and a rise in related overdose deaths

  • North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to the highest consumption of illicit drugs in the U.S. as well as the imposition of various drug policies mandating drug screening in the country

  • Latin America is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing usage and trading of illegal drugs

  • COVID-19 has led to a significant rise in alcohol and other substance abuse globally; however, demand for drug testing has declined due to the increased focus on measures to combat the pandemic

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

  • High prevalence of substance abuse & growing demand for its treatment

  • Increase in government initiatives to monitor substance abuse

  • Stringent law mandating alcohol and drug testing

Market Restraint Analysis

  • Drug testing is considered a violation of privacy rights in some countries

  • Lack of awareness about sepsis

Market Opportunity Analysis

  • Focus on development of innovative testing services

Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market Analysis Tools

  • Industry analysis - Porter's

  • PESTEL Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc.

  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

  • Cordant Health Solutions

  • Legacy Medical Services, LLC.

  • DrugScan

  • Omega Laboratories, Inc.

  • Psychemedics Corporation

  • Millennium Health

  • Mayo Clinic Laboratories

  • Precision Diagnostics

  • American Substance Abuse Professionals, Inc.

  • United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Inc. (USDTL)

  • LGC Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwfj0k

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


