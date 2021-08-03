U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

Global $3.9 Bn Multichannel Order Management Market to 2026 Featuring Key Start-ups - Manageecom, Evanik, Geekseller, Skusuite, Skunexus, Newfold Digital, Emerge App

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multichannel Order Management Market - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global multichannel order management market size to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2021 to USD 3.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2%

Various factors such as COVID-19-led acceleration of organizations for new customer engagement through digital experiences, booming retail and eCommerce vertical, growth in multichannel selling, low operational and initial costs, and a rapidly growing number of internet users.

There will be a long-lasting impact of COVID-19 on the warehouse. As the virus spread throughout the world, it made a ripple effect. An outbreak or transportation delay that occurred in one part of the world had a destructive impact globally, causing shutdowns due to warehouse closures or missing or delayed supplies.

The global supply chain struggled to keep up as the virus spread. While the COVID-19 pandemic was not responsible for starting the eCommerce boom, it is certainly responsible for the recent surge in demand. Hence, omnichannel distribution also started booming.

As the warehouse shifts from picking full cases for retail locations to picking individual items for end customers, they also need to manage multiple delivery options. Omni-Channel includes letting the customer purchase from anywhere (in-store, online) and delivering the products where they like (ship to home, pick up in-store, curbside pickup).

This also includes the return of the product (ship to return or return in-store). Customers have always been demanding, but with the COVID-19 surging eCommerce demand, the omnichannel distribution trend will stay for a longer time. This leaves warehouses and distribution centers looking for advanced processes, technologies, and software to support omnichannel distribution.

The cloud segment to have the highest CAGR and largest market size during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the multichannel order management market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The cloud deployment mode enables resiliency and risk reduction, which is not found in on-premises infrastructure.

Cloud solutions facilitate various advantages, including scalability, adaptability, easy deployment, and cost-effectiveness, which promote the adoption of cloud deployment across organizations. The low cost and ease of implementation have made cloud a highly desirable delivery mode among organizations.

Large enterprises segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

The multichannel order management market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The market share of large enterprises is higher; however, the market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Large enterprises are focusing on multiple channels to reach a large number of customers and meet their expectations, which leads to the receiving order from multiple channels. Hence, these organizations are using multichannel order management solutions to avoid issues related to omnichannel and inventory management.

Among regions, APAC to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace, due to the rising demand for advanced solutions, which are cloud-driven and cloud-supported, has resulted in the increasing demand for multichannel order management solutions in APAC, thereby resulting in increasing investments and technological advancements across industries.

The market in APAC is expected to experience strong growth, as APAC organizations are rapidly adopting order management solutions to meet the demands of their customers.

Premium Insights

  • Growing Digitalization and Selling Platforms to Boost the Market Growth

  • Retail, Ecommerce, and Wholesale Segment Projected to Account for the Largest Market Size During the Forecast Period

  • North America Estimated to Account for the Largest Market Share in 2021

  • Software and Cloud Segments Estimated to Account for the Largest Market Shares in 2021

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • COVID-19-Led Acceleration of Organizations for New Customer Engagement Through Digital Experiences

  • Booming Retail and Ecommerce Vertical

  • Growth in Multichannel Selling

  • Low Operational and Initial Costs

  • Rapidly Growing Number of Internet Users

Restraints

  • Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

  • Emerging Potential for Online Sales

  • Increasing Adoption by SMEs

  • Technological Advancements in Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Augmented Reality

Challenges

  • Lack of Technical Expertise

Pricing Model Analysis

Revenue Shift - Yc/Ycc Shift for Multichannel Order Management Market

Multichannel Order Management: Evolution

Multichannel Order Management: Ecosystem

COVID-19 Impact

Case Study Analysis

  • Graeter's Ice Cream Automates 100% of Orders with Custom Functionality Backed by Skunexus

  • Philip Morris & Sons Improves the Online Shopper Experience and Expands to New Channels with Linnworks and Bigcommerce

  • Tcns Clothing Co. Ltd Achieves 9X Growth in Sales Using Unicommerce

  • Byju's Achieved Scalability, Unparalleled Support, and Much More with Orderhive

  • Brightpearl Takes the Weight Off Strength Shop with Advanced Automation and Turbocharged Order Processing

Patent Analysis

  • Document Type

  • Innovation and Patent Applications

  • Top Applicants

Technology Analysis

  • Multichannel Order Management and Big Data Analytics

  • Multichannel Order Management, Artificial Intelligence (Ai), and Machine Learning (Ml)

  • Multichannel Order Management and Cloud Computing

  • Multichannel Order Management and Blockchain

  • Multichannel Order Management and Internet of Things (IoT)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Regulatory Implications

  • Iso 31000 2009: Risk Management Principles and Guidelines

  • Iso/Iec 31010:2009: Risk Management-Risk Assessment Techniques

  • Grc Capability Model 3.0 (Red Book)

  • Committee of Sponsoring Organizations: Enterprise Risk Management Framework

  • Basel

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • IBM

  • SAP

  • Oracle

  • Salesforce

  • HCL Technologies

  • Zoho

  • Brightpearl

  • Stitch Labs

  • Selro

  • Linnworks

  • Vinculum

  • Freestyle Solutions

  • Aptean

  • Etail Solutions

  • Selleractive

  • Delhivery

  • Cloud Commerce Pro

  • Quickbooks Commerce

  • Unicommerce

  • Saleswarp

  • Contalog

  • Browntape

Startup/SME Profiles

  • Multi orders

  • Manageecom

  • Evanik

  • Geekseller

  • Skusuite

  • Skunexus

  • Newfold Digital

  • Emerge App

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8010b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3-9-bn-multichannel-order-management-market-to-2026-featuring-key-start-ups---manageecom-evanik-geekseller-skusuite-skunexus-newfold-digital-emerge-app-301347158.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

