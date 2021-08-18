U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

Global $3+ Bn Endotracheal Tube Markets to 2028

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endotracheal Tube Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Regular Endotracheal Tube, Reinforced Endotracheal Tube), by Route Type, by Application, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endotracheal tube market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2%

Endotracheal tubes are used to supply oxygen or other gases to the lungs. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as respiratory, cardiovascular diseases, and an increasing number of surgical procedures, are expected to propel market growth.

In addition, technological development pertaining to endotracheal tubes is further expected to contribute to significant market activities during the forecast period. Recently, Medtronic has launched a Shiley laser oral endotracheal tubes that are most widely used for ventilation during CO2 and Potassium Titanyl Phosphate (KTP) laser surgeries of the laryngeal or tracheal area.

Certain key factors contributing towards market revenue are the growing need for ventilator-associated with pneumonia and increasing geriatric population that are prone to chronic diseases. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) Report 2019, 4,000,000 people die prematurely due to non-treatment of chronic respiratory diseases.

A prominent reason for increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is air pollution. According to the WHO Report 2019, around 2 billion people globally are exposed to indoor toxic air, 1 billion people are exposed to outdoor pollutant air, and around 1 billion people are exposed to tobacco smoke. The above factors are likely to boost the prevalence of respiratory disorders, which in turn shall boost the demand for endotracheal tubes.

With opportunities existing, manufacturers are investing in increasing awareness about the technologically advanced endotracheal tube. For instance, and developments in the field of nanobiotechnology and drug design are spaces that may exhibit higher activities for market growth.

The market witnessed a surge after the outbreak of COVID-19 as breathing difficulty is one of the primary symptoms of the infection, which can lead to collapsed lungs. According to American Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology, performing tracheostomy was recommended in Covid-19 patients with prolonged mechanical ventilation as it is can reduce the risk of infection, further contributing to market growth.

However, a sudden upsurge led to certain mismanagement and chaos initially. By the end of 2020, the industry players had geared themselves up to meet all necessary demands, as well as offer smooth product distribution.

Endotracheal Tube Market Report Highlights

  • By product type, the regular endotracheal tube segment held the largest revenue share of 32.0% in 2020 owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases.

  • The orotracheal segment held the largest revenue share and accounted for 64.9% in 2020 owing to its high applicability, increased usage, and ease of use.

  • Based on the end-use segment, the clinics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the shorter waiting time at clinics, convenient access to care, and affordability.

  • North America accounted for the highest revenue share of 37.9% in 2020 owing to the advanced healthcare system and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. Development in healthcare infrastructure is resulting in an increased number of surgeries being performed, eventually fueling market growth in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Endotracheal Tubes Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1.1 Increasing geriatric population
3.3.1.2 Rising number of surgical procedures
3.3.1.3 Technological advancement
3.3.1.4 Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases
3.3.2 Market restraint analysis
3.3.2.1 High risk of post-surgical complications
3.3.2.2 Lack of skilled professionals
3.4. Endotracheal Tubes: Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Endotracheal Tubes Market: Segment Analysis, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Definitions & Scope
4.3. Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
4.4. Endotracheal Tubes Market, By Product Type, 2018 to 2028
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2028
4.5.1. Regular Endotracheal Tube
4.5.2. Reinforced Endotracheal Tube
4.5.3. Preformed Endotracheal Tube
4.5.4. Double lumen Endotracheal Tube

Chapter 5. Endotracheal Tubes Market: Segment Analysis, By Route Type, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Definitions & Scope
5.3. Route Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.4. Endotracheal Tubes Market, By Route Type, 2018 to 2028
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2028
5.5.1. Orotracheal
5.5.2. Nasotracheal

Chapter 6. Endotracheal Tubes Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Definitions & Scope
6.3. Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.4. Endotracheal Tubes Market, By Application, 2018 to 2028
6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2028
6.5.1. Emergency Treatment
6.5.2. Therapy
6.5.3. Others

Chapter 7. Endotracheal Tubes Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Definitions & Scope
7.3. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
7.4. Endotracheal Tubes Market, By End Use, 2018 to 2028
7.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2028
7.5.1. Hospitals
7.5.2. Clinics
7.5.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
7.5.4. Others

Chapter 8. Endotracheal Tubes Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.1. Regional Market Dashboard
8.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
8.3. Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2028

Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

  • Teleflex

  • Medtronic

  • Medline Industries

  • Venner Medical

  • Sonoma Pharmaceutical

  • Hospiteknik Healthcare

  • Armstrong Medical

  • Airway Innovations

  • Smiths Group

  • ConvaTec, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ty6yji

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3-bn-endotracheal-tube-markets-to-2028-301358012.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

