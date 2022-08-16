U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,305.20
    +8.06 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,152.01
    +239.57 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,102.55
    -25.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.53
    -0.82 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.13
    -2.28 (-2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.40
    -7.70 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.11
    -0.16 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0173
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2099
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2160
    +0.9440 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,936.83
    -160.01 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.15
    -2.76 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Global $30+ Billion Cervical Cancer Drugs Market, 2022-2026 - Pipeline Drugs ISA101, AGEN2034, and Z-100 Anticipated to Drive the Market

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cervical Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022, Cancer Type, Drug Type, Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global cervical cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $21.29 billion in 2021 to $23.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $30.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Major players in the cervical cancer drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hetero, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Allergan plc, Biocon Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Novartis AG.

North America is the largest region in the cervical cancer drugs market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing prevalence of HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus) in women is driving the growth of the cervical cancer drugs market. Women with HIV positive have a greater risk of cervical cancer than the general population. Nearly 18 million women have tested HIV positive globally, HIV weakens the immune system which increases the likelihood of cervical cancer. Women with HIV have an increased chance of being diagnosed with cervical cancer because the count of the protein CD4 goes down. According to a survey conducted by the National cancer institute, a person with HIV is three time as likely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The cervical cancer drugs market is experiencing a number of significant trends that helps in efficient and targeted treatment of the disease including advances in drug delivery. One such trend is the use of drugs that can be delivered directly from the vagina such as drugs using vaginal formulations as gels, creams, pessaries, rings, films and tablets. These drugs ease the localized treatment of cervical cancer. The formulation of these drugs is in such a way that they get easily absorbed into vaginal tissue and reach the site of action. For instance, companies introduced vaginal gels such as Cidofovir gel and 851B Gel into the market to treat cervical cancer. As per the reports by International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH)'s Clinical Trials Registry, 851B Gel is in trial phase. Whereas Cidofovir gel, sold under the brand name Vistide, is already a success in the market. In addition to the above-mentioned gels, drugs such as ISA101, AGEN2034 and Z-100 are in pipeline and promise growth to the cervical cancer drugs market.

The lack of awareness and other misconceptions about cervical cancers hinder the growth of the cervical cancer drugs market. A lot of cervical cancer-related deaths among women are due to late diagnosis of disease. The lack of awareness leads to avoidance about the disease; this ignorance causes delayed diagnosis and medication/treatment. According to, a study conducted at the Bowen University Teaching Hospital (BUTH), in Nigeria, about 318 women from the general outpatient clinic were interviewed to assess the level of awareness of cervical cancer. The level of awareness for cervical cancer was 22.6% and 17.9% for screening tests, with major sources of information being from health talks and hospital staffs.

In January 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb, an American biopharmaceutical company acquired Celgene for $74 billion. This acquisition will enable the Bristol-Myers Squibb to hold a strong position in oncology, immunology and inflammation and cardiovascular diseases drugs market. Celgene is an American biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases globally.

Scope of the Report

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

  • The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Companies Mentioned

  • F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Hetero

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Pfizer

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

  • Allergan plc

  • Biocon Limited

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Novartis AG

  • AstraZeneca plc

  • Celgene

  • Merck & Co.

  • Amgen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yasiu4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-30-billion-cervical-cancer-drugs-market-2022-2026---pipeline-drugs-isa101-agen2034-and-z-100-anticipated-to-drive-the-market-301606904.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • This Growth Stock Has Soared Over 200% Year to Date -- Is It a Buy?

    More than two years into the pandemic, hospitalized patients with severe cases may get a game-changing treatment.

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond: Meme stocks seeing the biggest gains today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss meme stock moves in intraday trading on Tuesday.

  • Why Nu Holdings Is Rocketing Higher Today

    What happened  Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) surged higher today after the company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' top-line consensus estimate.  The fintech stock was up by 12.

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • 2 Top Dow Stocks to Buy on the Dip, and 1 to Brush Aside

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is among the oldest stock market averages in the world. The index comprises 30 large-cap American companies, stocks like Walmart, American Express, and Microsoft. Although the index is a fairly narrow measure of the U.S. stock market, it is often cited by media organizations to track market sentiment owing to its longevity and prominence.

  • Meme stock market resurges on rally surrounding Bed Bath & Beyond

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre joins the Live show to check out the meme stock market during the current rally Bed Bath & Beyond is experiencing.

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • AT&T Inc. (T) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Premier Wong Warns US, China May ‘Sleepwalk Into Con

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • The SPAC King Goes Silent With His Empire Shriveling

    (Bloomberg) -- The news came with little fanfare. It was late on a sleepy summer afternoon last week, and few on Wall Street even seemed to notice the pair of filings when they hit the SEC website. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsSingapore’s Next Pr

  • Home Depot beats on Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Home Depot.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • “Winter Coming”: Michael Burry Sells These 11 Stocks to Brace for Impact

    In this article, we discuss Michael Burry’s latest warnings about the economic outlook and the 11 stocks he is selling to brace for impact. If you want to read about five prominent stocks he dumped ahead of the economic crisis, click Michael Burry Sells These 5 Stocks to Brace for Impact. Michael Burry of “The […]

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Shopify, or Tesla?

    Among Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla stands one company that's simply never been cheaper and is begging to be bought.

  • Why SkyWater Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), a semiconductor manufacturing company, were skyrocketing today after the company reported top- and bottom-line second-quarter results that outpaced analysts' average estimates. SkyWater reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.32 in the second quarter, which was worse than the company's loss of $0.20 in the year-ago quarter but still ahead of Wall Street's consensus estimate of a loss of $0.34 per share. SkyWater said it started a new partnership with the state of Indiana and Purdue University to build an advanced $1.8 billion semiconductor factory on Purdue's campus.

  • Walmart beats on Q2 earnings, inventory concerns continue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Walmart.