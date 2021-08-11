U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,446.66
    +9.91 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,428.75
    +164.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,805.90
    +17.81 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.76
    -3.61 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.41
    -0.88 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.10
    +9.40 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3610
    +0.0190 (+1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3852
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4790
    -0.0610 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,286.35
    +856.80 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,156.50
    +24.67 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,215.04
    +54.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Global $30+ Billion High Barrier Films Market for Food Packaging to 2028

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Barrier Films Market for Food Packaging by Material Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The high barrier films market for food packaging is expected to record a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $30.8 billion by 2028.

The global high barrier films market for food packaging study presents historical market data in terms of values (2019 and 2020), estimated current data (2021), and forecasts for 2028

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the inclination towards case-ready packaging products, rising need for high barrier packaging films for longer shelf-life, growing consumer concerns for food wastage reduction, and growing demand from the meat industry.

Moreover, the growing demand for biodegradable high barrier packaging films is expected to create lucrative opportunities for high barrier film manufacturers in this market. However, susceptibility to degradation is expected to hinder the growth of the high barrier films market for food packaging to some extent.

Based on material type, the global high barrier films market for food packaging is segmented into PE, BOPP and BOPET, CPP, EVOH, nylon, and other materials. In 2021, the polyethylene (PE) segment is estimated to remain the largest material type through 2028 in the high barrier films market for food packaging. Moreover, this segment is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. This segment's large share is mainly attributed to the rising need to replace glass and metal with polyethylene films and increased demand for hygienic and durable food packaging materials combined with consumer environmental concerns.

Based on technology, the global high barrier films market for food packaging is segmented into plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) and other technologies. The PECVD segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to its benefits such as low operation temperature, lower chances of cracking deposited layer, good dielectric properties of the deposited layer, decent step coverage, less temperature-dependency, and rising demand for packaged foods.

Based on application, the global high barrier films market for food packaging is segmented into meat and fish, dairy, snacks, beverages, dehydrated foods & cereals, bakery products, confectionery, pet food, and other applications. In 2021, the meat and fish segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global high barrier films market for food packaging.

Moreover, this segment is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The fastest growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the higher incomes and urbanization, rising consumption of processed meat products, growing global consumption of fish, and increasing consumer preference for protein-rich food products.

Based on the end user, the high barrier films market for food packaging is segmented into processed food manufacturers and suppliers, packaging service providers, and other end users. In 2021, the processed food manufacturers and suppliers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global high barrier film market for food packaging.

Moreover, this segment is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The large share is mainly attributed to the growing demand for processed food products and the increasing number of food processing units.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall high barrier films market for food packaging in 2021, followed by North America and Europe.

The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for processed food products; strong growth in the food & beverage industry due to increasing urbanization, growing health awareness, and rising disposable income levels; development of the cold chain systems; government support for food processing sector; and growing demand for pet food.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of material type, technology, application, end user, and region/country?

  • What was the historical market size for high barrier films for food packaging across the globe?

  • What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2021-2028?

  • What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the global high barrier films market for food packaging?

  • Who are the major players in the global high barrier films market for food packaging?

  • How is the competitive landscape, and who are the market leaders in the global high barrier films market for food packaging?

  • What are the recent developments in the global high barrier films market for food packaging?

  • What are the geographical trends and high-growth regions/countries?

  • Who are the local emerging players in the global high barrier films market for food packaging, and how do they compete with the global players?

Some of the prominent players operating in the high barrier films market for food packaging are

  • Amcor plc

  • Mondi plc

  • Huhtamaki Group

  • Sealed Air Corporation

  • Jindal Poly Films Limited

  • Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.

  • Kureha Corporation

  • HPM Global Inc.

  • Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

  • Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

  • MULTIVAC

  • DuPont Teijin Films

  • Wihuri Group

  • BERNHARDT Packaging & Process

  • Borealis AG

  • Uflex Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.2.1. Inclination Towards Case-Ready Packaging Products
4.2.2. Rising Need for Longer Shelf-Life Products
4.2.3. Growing Consumer Concerns Regarding Food Wastage
4.2.4. Growing Demand From the Meat Industry
4.3. Restraints
4.3.1. Susceptibility to Degradation
4.4. Opportunities
4.4.1. Growing Demand for Biodegradable High Barrier Packaging
4.5. Challenges
4.5.1. Issues Related to Recycling Multilayer Films
4.6. Trends
4.6.1. Rise of E-Commerce
4.7. Value Chain Analysis
4.8. Impact of Covid-19 on the High Barrier Films Market for Food Packaging

5. Global High Barrier Films Market for Food Packaging, by Material Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Polyethylene (PE)
5.3. Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) and Polyester (BOPET)
5.4. Cast Polypropylene (CPP)
5.5. Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH)
5.6. Nylon

6. Global High Barrier Films Market for Food Packaging, by Technology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD)
6.3. Other Technologies

7. Global High Barrier Films Market for Food Packaging, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Meat and Fish
7.3. Dairy
7.4. Snacks
7.5. Beverages
7.6. Dehydrated Foods & Cereals/Dry Foods
7.7. Bakery Products
7.8. Confectionery
7.9. Pet Food

8. Global High Barrier Films Market for Food Packaging, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Processed Food Manufacturers and Suppliers
8.3. Packaging Service Providers

9. High Barrier Films Market for Food Packaging, by Geography

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6jy756

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-30-billion-high-barrier-films-market-for-food-packaging-to-2028-301353232.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Air taxi maker Archer seeks $1 billion in damages from Boeing-backed rival

    Flying taxi developer Archer Aviation is seeking $1 billion in damages from Wisk Aero, a rival backed by Boeing and Google co-founder Larry Page's Kitty Hawk Corp, according to a court filing, raising the stakes in a heated legal dispute. The two have been embroiled in litigation since earlier this year when Wisk accused Archer, whose investors include United Airlines, of stealing trade secrets involving electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Archer countersued and said in a filing late Tuesday that it intends to "hold Wisk accountable for its false and malicious extra-judicial smear campaign that has caused substantial damage to Archer, likely to exceed $1 billion."

  • Exclusive-Exxon launches U.S. shale gas sale to kick-start stalled divestitures

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp has begun marketing U.S. shale gas properties as it ramps up a long-stalled program that aims to raise billions of dollars to shed unwanted assets and reduce debt taken on last year. The company's XTO Energy shale unit is seeking buyers for almost 5,000 natural gas wells in the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas, spokeswoman Julie King confirmed. The assets are among gas projects with declining production and market value Exxon is selling as it focus on newer ventures in Guyana, offshore Brazil and Texas's Permian Basin.

  • Ford battery venture with SK Innovation will extend to Europe, executive says

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co's electric vehicle battery joint venture with South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd will extend beyond North America into Europe, a senior Ford executive said on Wednesday. In May, Ford announced the joint venture with SK to produce about 60 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually in battery cells and array modules, starting in the middle of this decade, with the potential to expand.

  • Oil drops below $70 as U.S. urges OPEC+ to pump more

    Oil fell below $70 a barrel on Wednesday as the United States urged OPEC and its oil-producing partners to boost output, saying current production was not enough and could threaten the global economic recovery. The price of Brent crude is up 35% this year supported by OPEC-led supply curbs, even after oil last week suffered the steepest weekly loss in months on worries that travel restrictions to curb coronavirus infections would hit demand. The White House said in a statement on Wednesday that the Biden administration had urged OPEC and its partners to boost production.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices fall 1% as White House presses OPEC+ to boost output

    Oil futures lose ground after news reports says the Biden administration will press the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to further boost output.

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • JPMorgan launches new real-time payments service

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched a real-time payments option that it hopes will increase its edge in the financial industry's battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product, called request for pay, lets corporate clients send payment requests to the bank's roughly 57 million retail clients who use its app or website, cutting the cost and time it takes for those companies to get paid, said Cyrus Bhathawalla, the bank's global head of real-time payments. The digital payments product is one of a handful JPMorgan has in the works, as the largest U.S. bank invests heavily in the sector which has grown sharply as more commerce occurs online, a trend further boosted during the coronavirus lockdowns.

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • Kansas City Southern Deal to Get Regulatory Ruling by End of August

    Federal railroad regulators said they plan to issue a key ruling by the end of the month that would potentially clear the way for Canadian National Railway’s $30 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern.

  • Warren Buffett Says to Do This One Thing if You Want to Build Wealth

    Warren Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all time, has amassed a fortune exceeding $100 billion. The business he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the world's largest corporations today.

  • Intel fails to overturn $2.18 billion patent verdict, plans appeal

    U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Waco, Texas, denied Intel's motion for a new trial in a sealed order issued late Monday. Jurors on March 2 had awarded VLSI $1.5 billion and $675 million for Intel's respective infringement of two patents that were once owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV. Intel said in a statement on Tuesday it was disappointed with the decision and intended to appeal.

  • Commodity prices in retreat, with lower China imports likely here to stay, says forecaster

    Previously surging commodity prices are setting back, with the blame being placed partly on a slowdown in China's voracious appetite for imports that's likely here to stay, according to one forecaster.

  • Supply chain issues causing ‘unprecedented’ non-recession inventory slump: JPM

    Bottlenecks in US supply chains have led to the steepest non-recession decline in inventory in the past 20 years.

  • Tyson Scrambles to Regain Chicken Profit as New Competitor Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc., the top poultry producer in the U.S., is racing to get its chicken unit back on track as a new, formidable competitor emerges.The third and sixth biggest U.S. chicken companies, Sanderson Farms Inc. and Wayne Farms Inc., are combining in a $4.53 billion deal, according to a statement Monday from buyers Cargill Inc. and Continental Grain Co. The deal comes as Tyson’s chicken unit posted a loss in its third quarter amid a series of headaches including high feed pri

  • French retailer Carrefour to launch $1.9 billion sale of Taiwan business -sources

    French retailer Carrefour is planning to launch a sale of its Taiwan business, which is valued at around 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in the coming weeks, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The supermarket chain operator has hired Morgan Stanley to run the sale, which is expected to kick off after the summer, said the people, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential. Carrefour has approached a number of potential buyers, including private equity firms, to gauge their interest, the people said.

  • Is Procore Still a Good Buy After Its Q2 Earnings?

    Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR), a provider of construction management and workflow software, is aiming to bring the construction industry into the digital age. Following its introduction to the public markets in May, Procore just announced its first-ever quarterly report as a public company. Despite industry challenges plaguing construction companies globally, it delivered strong growth across the board.

  • Analysis-Peak OPEC? Climate-focused production shift to pile pressure on pact

    Moves to mitigate climate change are drawing peak oil demand closer, current and former OPEC officials told Reuters, potentially giving OPEC's biggest players and their allies more power and leaving some smaller producers struggling. Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the so-called OPEC+ group together face the threat of a focus by the United States and China on tackling carbon emissions and plans for greater use of renewables. The impact on demand could trigger market share competition and spell the end to them working together on supply policy, with current and former OPEC officials and others close to the group saying they expect growing rivalry over time.