Global $300+ Million PFO Amplatzer Markets to 2027

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PFO Amplatzer Market, By Type, Application & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global PFO Amplatzer market was valued at USD 154.71 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 300.50 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 11.70% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).

Globally stroke is the leading cause of mortality and death. According to American Heart Association, in 2017, stroke accounted for about 1 of every 19 deaths in the US. In 2017, the age-adjusted stroke death rate was 37.6 per 100,000, a decrease of 13.6% from 2007, whereas the actual number of stroke deaths increased 7.7% during the same time period and PFO is one of the major causes of these cardiac strokes. Approximately 25% of the adult population has a PFO. Thus, the rising number of PFO-related strokes is driving the growth of the PFO Amplatzer devices market.



The total long-term cost is significantly lower in the case of PFO Amplatzer devices than a standard medical procedure done to treat PFO. The overall costs for the PFO Amplatzer device compared with standard medical management are $16,323 vs $7,670 i.e 47% saving.

The incremental costs for the PFO Amplatzer device are only $8,653 and only within 5 years of PFO Amplatzer achieving an Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) of $21,049, beneficially lower than the conventional threshold of $50,000. Thus, owing to the cost-benefit the use of PFO devices will increase over the forecast period.

Changing lifestyle and food consumption habits among consumers along with owing to high disposable income is resulting in an increasing percentage of heart attacks and cardiovascular diseases. These diseases are one of the major factors driving the growth of the global PFO Amplatzers to a certain extent.

Also, awareness about the issue with PFO and its closure devices is increasing which also drives the growth of the PFO Amplatzer devices market.

Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their global footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global PFO Amplatzer market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion.

The Major Key players are discussed in this report such as Abbott, Occlutech, Starway, W. L. Gore & Associates, Cardia Inc., Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.





Key Topics Covered:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8nq5v





