U.S. markets open in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,100.00
    -20.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,753.00
    -159.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,524.50
    -80.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.20
    -10.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.97
    +0.47 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.10
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    -0.14 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0689
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.53
    +0.74 (+2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2476
    -0.0054 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8030
    +0.9020 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,545.46
    -1,672.02 (-5.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.30
    -37.25 (-5.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,602.58
    -5.64 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Global $300+ Million PFO Amplatzer Markets to 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global PFO Amplatzer Market

Global PFO Amplatzer Market
Global PFO Amplatzer Market

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PFO Amplatzer Market, By Type, Application & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PFO Amplatzer market was valued at USD 154.71 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 300.50 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 11.70% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).

Globally stroke is the leading cause of mortality and death. According to American Heart Association, in 2017, stroke accounted for about 1 of every 19 deaths in the US. In 2017, the age-adjusted stroke death rate was 37.6 per 100,000, a decrease of 13.6% from 2007, whereas the actual number of stroke deaths increased 7.7% during the same time period and PFO is one of the major causes of these cardiac strokes. Approximately 25% of the adult population has a PFO. Thus, the rising number of PFO-related strokes is driving the growth of the PFO Amplatzer devices market.

The total long-term cost is significantly lower in the case of PFO Amplatzer devices than a standard medical procedure done to treat PFO. The overall costs for the PFO Amplatzer device compared with standard medical management are $16,323 vs $7,670 i.e 47% saving.

The incremental costs for the PFO Amplatzer device are only $8,653 and only within 5 years of PFO Amplatzer achieving an Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) of $21,049, beneficially lower than the conventional threshold of $50,000. Thus, owing to the cost-benefit the use of PFO devices will increase over the forecast period.

Changing lifestyle and food consumption habits among consumers along with owing to high disposable income is resulting in an increasing percentage of heart attacks and cardiovascular diseases. These diseases are one of the major factors driving the growth of the global PFO Amplatzers to a certain extent.

Also, awareness about the issue with PFO and its closure devices is increasing which also drives the growth of the PFO Amplatzer devices market.

Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their global footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global PFO Amplatzer market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion.

The Major Key players are discussed in this report such as Abbott, Occlutech, Starway, W. L. Gore & Associates, Cardia Inc., Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.


Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

  • Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview

  • Exhibit: Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview

  • Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Global Market Characteristics

  • Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Market by Geography

  • Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation

  • Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

KEY MARKET INSIGHTS

  • Demand Side Trends

  • Supply Side Trends

  • Price Trend

  • Historic

  • Current

  • Forecast

  • Technology Analysis

  • Patent Analysis

  • Trade Analysis

  • Key Exporting and Importing Countries

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Ecosystem Of the Market

  • Exhibit: Parent Market Ecosystem Market Analysis

  • Exhibit: Market Characteristics of Parent Market

COVID IMPACT

  • Introduction

  • Impact On Economy - scenario Assessment

  • Revised Market Size

  • Impact Of COVID On Key Segments

  • COVID Strategies by Company

MARKET DYNAMICS & OUTLOOK

  • Market Dynamics

  • Exhibit: Impact analysis of DROC, 2021

  • Drivers

  • Opportunities

  • Restraints

  • Challenges

  • Regulatory Landscape

  • Porters Analysis

  • Competitive rivalry

  • Threat of substitute products

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Special insights on future disruptions

  • Technical Impact

  • Economic impact

  • Social Impact

Global PFO Amplatzer Market by Material

  • Market segments

  • Amplatzer PFO Occluder

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Global PFO Amplatzer Market by Application

  • Market Segments

  • Hospitals

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Clinics

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Market Size by Region

  • Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2027 (%)

  • Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2027(%)

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott

  • Occlutech

  • Starway

  • W. L. Gore & Associates

  • Cardia Inc

  • Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8nq5v


Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Amazon rises after 20-for-1 stock split, Howard Schultz to stay with Starbucks until March 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the news surrounding several trending stocks, including Keurig Dr. Pepper's addition to the S&P 500, replacing Under Armour in the index.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Ahead of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting? Analyst Weighs In

    This week will be a big one for Novavax (NVAX). On Tuesday (June 7), the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will meet to discuss Novavax’s EUA application for the use of its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 as a primary vaccine for adults. Ahead of the meeting, last week the FDA released briefing documents which put potential issues under the spotlight. These included the risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) especially in young men, one Guill

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles as Much as 7.1% to Drop Back Below $30,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell back below $30,000 to the lowest in a week as yet another attempt at upward momentum lost steam amid risk-off markets.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapThe largest cryptocurrency fell as m

  • Why AMC Stock Got Shot Down Today

    In its first 10 days in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick has raked in an astounding $290 million haul and -- at least initially -- helped to lift shares of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) out of the dumps. Within mere hours of the fighter jet movie's take-off, shares of AMC Entertainment blasted 18% higher, but it's been all downhill since. Since that opening day lift, in fact, AMC stock has now given back all 18% of its first-day gains.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Rebounds: A Dead-Cat Bounce?

    Asset manager Cathie Wood's flagship, Ark Innovation ETF, has come back from its May 12 intraday low, though it remains down year to date.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Chart Says After Its 20-for-1 Split

    Shares of Amazon have spent most of the year down in the dumps, as it suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 46%. Amid the stretch, Amazon stock has rallied more than 25%. Now with a new catalyst in play and a renewed bid in tech stocks — for now — let's look at Amazon stock after its 20-for-1 stock split.

  • It's Time to Take Powell at His Word

    The Chairman of the Federal Reserve has notably been sanguine about inflation, the economy and the potential for creating a massive bubble that may be impossible to retreat from. Tighten using too many rate hikes and risk losing the small growth in the economy. The markets respond to Jay Powell's words and comments from the press conference following the meetings, along with any speeches or testimony.

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]