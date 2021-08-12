U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.75
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,397.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,990.25
    -29.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.80
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.01
    -0.24 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.50
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.20 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3660
    +0.0270 (+2.02%)
     

  • Vix

    16.20
    -0.59 (-3.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4990
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,560.30
    -1,527.97 (-3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,111.45
    -20.39 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,201.01
    -19.13 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims met expectations

Another 375,000 Americans filed unemployment claims last week

Global $321.5 Billion Tobacco Products Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, & 2030F

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tobacco products market is expected to grow from $263.62 billion in 2020 to $272.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The market is expected to reach $321.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

Major companies in the tobacco products market include Philip Morris International Inc.; Imperial Tobacco; Altria Group Inc; British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco Inc.

The tobacco products market consists of sales of tobacco products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce tobacco products by stemming and redrying of tobacco and manufacturing cigarettes and other tobacco products. E-cigarettes are not included in this market. The tobacco products market is segmented into cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos and smoking and other tobacco products.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global tobacco products market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global tobacco products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global tobacco products market.

Cigarette companies are innovating in product designs and offering super slim and ultra slim cigarettes to appeal to millennials. These super slim cigarettes are about 4.7 mm in diameter and 99mm in length. New types of cigarettes include long, extra-slim, light-colored with low tar content, and are particularly targeted towards female smokers.

Slim and super slim cigarettes are popular especially in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and their use is increasing in leading consumer markets such as Korea, Japan and Russia. Some of the popular super slim cigarette brands include Davidoff Boudoir (Imperial Tobacco), Winston XS Micro (JTI Ukraine), ESSE (KT&G), Glamour (Gallagher Tobacco Company) and Vogue (British American Tobacco).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Tobacco Products Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Tobacco Products Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Tobacco Products Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Tobacco Products Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Tobacco Products Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Tobacco Products

9. Tobacco Products Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Tobacco Products Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Tobacco Products Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Tobacco Products Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Tobacco Products Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Tobacco Products Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Tobacco Products Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Cigarettes, Cigars And Cigarillos

  • Smoking And Other Tobacco Products

11.2. Global Tobacco Products Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

  • Convenience Stores

  • E-Commerce

  • Others

11.3. Global Tobacco Products Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Combustible Tobacco

  • Smokeless Tobacco

12. Tobacco Products Market Segments
12.1. Global Cigarettes, Cigars And Cigarillos Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Cigarettes; Cigars And Cigarillos
12.2. Global Smoking And Other Tobacco Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Chewing Tobacco ; Snuff Tobacco ; Other Smokeless Tobacco; Loose Tobacco

13. Tobacco Products Market Metrics
13.1. Tobacco Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Tobacco Products Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

Companies Mentioned

  • Philip Morris International Inc.

  • Imperial Tobacco

  • Altria Group Inc

  • British American Tobacco

  • Japan Tobacco Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7k32br

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • Trulieve Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Expansion into New Markets

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Earnings Meet Views, Revenue Tops Estimates

    Palantir rose after its second-quarter adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Palantir Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Could Turn Positive on the Year.

    The analytics software company reported revenue of $376 million, up 49% from a year ago and ahead of the Street consensus of $361 million.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Micron Drops, Palantir Jumps — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Wednesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a slightly higher open as the market waits for more inflation data.

  • These 3 Promising Growth Stocks Look Much Better Than Robinhood

    Don't fall for another meme stock -- these investments are safer and more stable over the long run.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Baidu Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The Chinese tech titan forecast third-quarter revenue between $4.7 billion and $5.2 billion. The consensus was looking for $5.14 billion.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Biden’s OPEC+ Statement Is Meant for Domestic Consumption

    President BIden's national security adviser urged Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other oil producers to help the U.S. recovery. The message isn't meant for them.

  • Palantir beats second-quarter revenue estimates, shares rise

    Co-founded in 2003 by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, Palantir caters to government bodies and other industries with its two software platforms by enabling customers to integrate their own data with the platforms and helps them get an analytical view of their operations. The company, known mainly for its work with U.S. government defense and intelligence agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has also partnered with companies such as 3M and Rio Tinto for data offerings.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Square Stock?

    Along with the $29 billion bombshell announcement that it's taking over buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Afterpay, Square also reported pretty stellar results for Q2 2021. Gross profit (which largely excludes effects from Bitcoin since Square generates little in the way of profit from the cryptocurrency) was up 91% year over year to over $1.14 billion. The two broad segments of its business -- the seller ecosystem and consumer-facing Cash App -- both had an epic rise in the last quarter.

  • WELL Health Achieves Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in Q2-2021; with 484% YoY Revenue Growth; and 615% Growth in its Adjusted Gross Profit

    WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, announced today its results for the second quarter of 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

  • Why McAfee Shot Nearly 10% Higher Today

    On Thursday, shares of digital security specialist McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) leaped almost 10% higher following the publication of the company's latest set of quarterly results. For the quarter, McAfee's revenue came in at $467 million, which was a sturdy 22% improvement over the same period a year ago. McAfee's good quarter was driven by a notable rise in its key direct-to-consumer subscription demographic.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in August

    Who said technology can't deliver both dividends and growth? Here are three stocks that do just that.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • Like Discounts? These 5 Game-Changing Stocks Are 35% (or More) Below Their 52-Week Highs

    One company on the leading edge of innovation in the healthcare space that's been more than cut in half is telehealth services giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Wall Street also hasn't been thrilled with Teladoc's wider-than-anticipated losses following its acquisition of applied health-signals company Livongo Health. While there's no doubt we could witness some operating turbulence in 2021, Teladoc's platform is the unquestioned wave of the future in personalized care.