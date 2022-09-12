Global $33.62 Bn Green Technology and Sustainability Markets, 2022-2027: Opportunities with Initiatives to Tackle Climate Change and Air Pollution

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market (2022-2027) by Component, Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market is estimated to be USD 12.51 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 33.62 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.86%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market.

The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are ConsenSys, CropX Technologies, Enablon, ENGIE Insight Services, Enviance - a Cority company, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Story continues

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification.

The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Company Profiles

ConsenSys

CropX Technologies

enablon

ENGIE Insight Services

Enviance

General Electric

Hortau

IBM

Intelex Technologies

LO3 Energy

Microsoft Corp MineSense Technologies

Oizom Instruments

Pycno Industries

Salesforce.com

Schneider Electric SE

Taranis

Trace Genomics

Treevia Forest Technologies

Xylem

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Environmental Awareness and Concerns

4.1.2 Increasing Use of RFID Sensors Across Industries

4.1.3 Increasing Consumer and Industrial Interest for Use of Clean Energy Resources to Conserve Environment

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Product Cost Associated with Green Technology Solutions

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Initiatives to Tackle Climate Change and Air Pollution

4.3.2 Modernization of IT and Telecom Infrastructure for Low Carbon Emission

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Tailored Solutions to Address Unique Environmental Issues

4.4.2 Lack of Regulations for Green Technology



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 1 Solution

6.3 Services

6.4 1 Consulting

6.5 2 Support and Maintenance

6.6 3 Integration and Deployment



7 Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Internet of Things

7.3 Artificial Intelligence and Analytics

7.4 Digital Twin

7.5 Cloud Computing

7.6 Security

7.7 Blockchain



8 Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Carbon Footprint Management

8.3 Green Building

8.4 Water Purification

8.5 Water Leak Detection

8.6 Fire Detection

8.7 Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

8.8 Crop Monitoring

8.9 Forest Monitoring

8.10 Weather Monitoring and Forecasting

8.11 Air and Water Pollution Monitoring

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/462sjm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-33-62-bn-green-technology-and-sustainability-markets-2022-2027-opportunities-with-initiatives-to-tackle-climate-change-and-air-pollution-301622275.html

SOURCE Research and Markets