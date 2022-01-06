U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

Global $342 Billion Industrial and Automotive Power Transmission Products Markets to 2028

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial and Automotive Power Transmission Products Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial & automotive power transmission products market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is further projected to garner a revenue of around USD 342700 Million by the end of 2028.

Factors such as the increasing adoption of magnetic gears for mechanical transmission in different end user industries, along with the growing industrialization worldwide, and the emerging trends of industry 4.0, are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth.

The global industrial & automotive power transmission products market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by product category, application, end user, and by region. Based on application, the market is segmented into industrial and automotive.

Amongst these segments, the industrial segment is anticipated to gain a market share of close to 62% in the year 2021. Further, the segment is anticipated to reach about USD 215200 Million by the end of 2028. The market is also segmented by end user into OEM and aftermarket. Out of these segments, the OEM segment is expected to hold the largest market share and further garner a market revenue of close to USD 263160 Million by the end of 2028.

On the basis of region, the global industrial & automotive power transmission products market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Amongst these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to garner the largest market revenue of around USD 138600 Million by the end of 2028. The market in North America, on the other hand, is anticipated to hold the second-leading market share, and further touch about USD 77000 Million by 2028.

Some of the prominent industry leaders include

  • ABB

  • B & R Machine and Gear Corporation

  • ZF Friedrichshafen

  • Schaeffler AG

  • Aisin Seiki

  • Eaton Corporation PLC

  • Nordex Inc.

  • AB SKF

  • BorgWarner Inc.

  • Continental AG

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Methodology

4. Analyst Review

5. Executive Summary- Global Industrial and Automotive Power Transmission Products Market

6. Analysis of Market Dynamics
6.1. Growth drivers
6.2. Market trends

7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth

8. Regulatory & standards landscape

9. Pricing Analysis

10. Vehicle Production & Sales Analysis (Million)

11. Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial and Automotive Power Transmission Products Market
11.1. Impact on the overall industry
11.2. Impact on the manufacturers
11.3. Impact on the key market players
11.4. Impact on the price trend
11.5. Impact on supply chain
11.6. Impact on entry barriers
11.7. Market impact analysis in 2020 (quarter wise) w.r.t covid-19 pandemic (USD Million)

12. Key Market Opportunities
12.1. Based on the product category
12.2. Based on the application
12.3. Based on the end user
12.4. Based on the geography
12.5. Exploration of business avenues

13. Global Industrial and Automotive Power Transmission Products Market Outlook

14. Global Industrial and Automotive Power Transmission Products Market Segmentation Analysis 2019-2028
14.1. By product category
14.2. By application
14.3. By end user

15. Global Industrial and Automotive Power Transmission Products Market, By Region, 2019-2028
15.1. North America, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
15.2. Latin America, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
15.3. Europe, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
15.4. Asia Pacific, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
15.5. Middle East & Africa, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

16. North America Industrial and Automotive Power Transmission Products Market Outlook
16.1. Market by value (USD million)
16.2. By product category
16.3. By application
16.3.1. By product category
16.4. By end user
16.5. By country
16.5.1. By product category
16.5.2. By application
16.5.3. By end-user

17. Latin America Industrial and Automotive Power Transmission Products Market Outlook

18. Europe Industrial and Automotive Power Transmission Products Market Outlook

19. Asia Pacific Industrial and Automotive Power Transmission Products Market Outlook

20. Middle East and Africa Industrial and Automotive Power Transmission Products Market Outlook

21. Competitive Analysis

22. Competitive Structure for Industrial and Automotive Power Transmission Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/64j91q


