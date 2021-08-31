U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,521.21
    -7.58 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,365.72
    -34.12 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,252.42
    -13.47 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.53
    +8.54 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.72
    -0.49 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.30
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    +0.0170 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9930
    +0.1080 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,248.20
    -918.84 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.21
    +12.62 (+1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Global $383.85 Bn Green Building Materials Markets to 2030

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global green building materials market is expected to grow from $216.99 billion in 2020 to $238.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth is mainly due to the growing awareness about environmental sustainability which is driving the demand for green building materials. The market is expected to reach $383.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.6%.

Major players in the green building materials market are CertainTeed Corporation, Amvic Building Systems, Forbo International SA, Homasote Company, Interface Inc., Bauder Ltd., Binderholz GmbH, Kingspan Group plc, LG Hausys Ltd., Owens Corning, RedBuilt LLC, Andersen Corporation, Armstrong World Industries Inc., Cemex, Chengdu Onekin Green building materials Co. Ltd., Ecostar LLC, Firestone Building Products Company LLC, Fletcher Insulation Pty Limited, Johns Manville Corporation, Knauf Insulation Ltd., LIXIL Group Corporation, and Marvin Windows and Doors Inc.

The green building materials market consists of sales of green building materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) manufacture eco-friendly, durable, and renewable green building materials. Green building materials are defined as those materials which are both locally sourced and renewable. Green building materials use less water and are easier to maintain than traditional building materials, and they improve the sustainability and efficiency of a building because of a lower carbon footprint.

The main types of green building materials are structural, exterior, interior, and others. It is used in framing, insulation, roofing, exterior siding, interior finishing, others and is implemented in various sectors such as residential buildings, non-residential buildings.

North America was the largest region in the green building materials market in 2020. Asia Pacific was expected to be the fastest region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The introduction to environment-friendly products is gaining significant popularity in the green building materials market. Major participants in the green building materials industry are concentrating on launching new product lines that minimize the global warming potential (GWP) without compromising product quality

The increasing demand for green buildings is expected to drive the growth of the green building materials market in the coming years. Green building is the discipline of designing structures and employing procedures from site selection to design, construction, operation, service, remodeling, and deconstruction that are ecologically responsible and resource-efficient. As green building materials are utilized to produce green buildings, the demand for green building materials is also expanding..

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Green Building Materials Market Characteristics

3. Green Building Materials Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Green Building Materials

5. Green Building Materials Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Green Building Materials Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints On the Market
5.2. Global Green Building Materials Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Green Building Materials Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Green Building Materials Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Structural

  • Exterior

  • Interior

  • Others

6.2. Global Green Building Materials Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Framing

  • Insulation

  • Roofing

  • Exterior Siding

  • Interior Finishing

  • Others

6.3. Global Green Building Materials Market, Segmentation by End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Residential Buildings

  • Non-Residential Buildings

7. Green Building Materials Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Green Building Materials Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Green Building Materials Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • CertainTeed Corporation

  • Amvic Building Systems

  • Forbo International SA

  • Homasote Company

  • Interface Inc.

  • Bauder Ltd.

  • Binderholz GmbH

  • Kingspan Group plc

  • LG Hausys Ltd.

  • Owens Corning

  • RedBuilt LLC

  • Andersen Corporation

  • Armstrong World Industries Inc.

  • Cemex

  • Chengdu Onekin Green Building Materials Co. Ltd.

  • Ecostar LLC

  • Firestone Building Products Company LLC

  • Fletcher Insulation Pty Limited

  • Johns Manville Corporation

  • Knauf Insulation Ltd.

  • LIXIL Group Corporation

  • Marvin Windows and Doors Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5m5g2

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-383-85-bn-green-building-materials-markets-to-2030--301366127.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), a company specializing in app installation software, were flying higher today after it was announced it's being added to the S&P MidCap 400 index. Finance, Digital Turbine has a float of almost 87 million shares; that's the supply of shares out there to be bought and sold. When a stock is added to an index, like Digital Turbine to the S&P MidCap 400 index, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) begin purchasing shares so they can keep tracking the index's performance.

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares jut got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • Zoom shares plummet despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down Zoom's latest earnings report, and outlook for the company.&nbsp;

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • Why Shares of Chico's FAS Were Tumbling Today

    Shares of Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) plummeted 17% in morning trading Tuesday after the women's apparel retailer reported second-quarter earnings. In fact, virtually all apparel retailers are in the red today, and it could have to do with rising inflation, a difficult labor market, lingering supply chain disruptions, and a belief among the biggest retailers that the impacts from the pandemic (both bad and good) will be permanent.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • Sundial Growers Is Bankrolling These Cannabis Stocks

    Cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) got an influx of cash earlier this year thanks to its rising popularity with retail investors. Sundial is now in a great financial position, sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars -- well more than what it needs to fund its day-to-day operations. Below, I'll look at some of the companies Sundial and Sunstream have been bankrolling and assess whether this new strategy is good for Sundial's business.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investing in growth stocks has become quite tricky, especially after investors rotated from growth stocks to value stocks in February. Since then, while some growth stocks seem to have recovered most of their losses, many others are trading at significant discounts to their all-time highs. The latter category includes several fundamentally strong companies with a solid competitive advantage that can be attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • Is Zoom Video Communications Stock a Buy?

    Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ: ZM) stock price dropped to its lowest levels in over three months after the company released its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 30. The video conferencing software company beat Wall Street's estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its guidance for the third quarter slightly missed analysts' profit expectations and hinted at a post-pandemic slowdown.

  • 3 Big Names That Have Invested in the Cannabis Industry

    When the U.S. government eventually legalizes marijuana, there will undoubtedly be a lot more businesses looking to expand into the growing industry. The current federal ban on pot means that large companies with robust logistical abilities don't generally see the point of getting involved, since marijuana can't cross state lines. Among the most notable names that have already gained exposure to the cannabis industry are Altria Group (NYSE: MO), Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTC: ANCU.F).

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Zoom shares decline after Q3 sales forecast disappoints

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Zoom's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • Why Zoom Video Stock Is Cratering Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were tumbling this morning after the company reported its second-quarter fiscal 2022 results late yesterday. While the popular video calling platform beat analysts' consensus revenue and earnings estimates, investors appear disappointed that customer growth is slowing. Zoom reported revenue of $1.02 billion, up 54% from the year-ago quarter and beating analysts' consensus estimate of $991 million.

  • Here's Where I Start Paying Attention to CrowdStrike Shares

    My first thought is to stay long cybersecurity, as this is the one slice of the software industry, no make that the entire economy, that bears almost inelastic demand.

  • The meme stock moment turns (unofficially) one, welcomes new class of tickers

    GameStop and AMC are still hot, but the lesser meme names are being replaced by a new class one year after Roaring Kitty's seminal tweet.

  • Buy Virgin Galactic Stock Because 250,000 People Want to Go to Space. (And Can Afford It.)

    Jefferies analyst Greg Konrad is excited about space tourism. And he is recommending his clients buy Virgin Galactic shares to profit from the new market.