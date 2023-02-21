Global 3D Art Gallery Software Market – Forecasts to 2028

Global Market Estimates

Exhibbit, Shapespark, Artlogic, Masterpiece Manager, Artsystem, Art Galleria, Second Canvas, Axiell Collections, Artsteps, Kunstmatrix, and Ikonospace among others, are some of the key players in the global 3D art gallery software market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global 3D Art Gallery Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Key Market Insights

As per the deployment outlook, the web-based segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the end-user outlook, the art galleries segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global 3D art gallery software market from 2023 to 2028

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Web Based

On-Premise

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Art Galleries

Artists’ Studios

Museums

Collectors

Others





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

